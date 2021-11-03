Log in
    EXITO   COG31PA00010

ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.

(EXITO)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 11/03
11500 COP   -2.29%
3Q21 Presentation

11/03/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
3Q21 Grupo Éxito Financial Results

November 4, 2021

"The Issuers Recognition -IR granted by the Colombian Stock Exchange is not a certification about the quality of the securities listed at the BVC nor the solvency of the issuer".

Note on forward looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on data, assumptions and estimates, that the Company believes are reasonable; however, it is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantee of its future occurrence. Grupo Éxito operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, therefore, it is not able to predict all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those included in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by any applicable law, rules or regulations, Grupo Éxito expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates of any forwardlooking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is based.

2

Agenda

  • Financial and operating highlights
  • Performance by country
  • Consolidated financial results
  • Q&A session

3

Consolidated financial(1) & operating highlights

A solid 14.1% top line growth and material recurring EBITDA margin gains (+166 bps)

Recurring EBITDA

Financial Highlights

Operating Highlights

Net sales driven by a strong retail growth boosted by

Omni-channel: 10.1% share on consolidated sales YTD

margin

innovative formats, omni-channel and monetization

(12.2% Col, 3.7% Uru and 2.5% Arg)

activities

8.5% (+166 bps)

SSS improved from economic rebound

Innovative formats: 1/3 share in Colombia sales with

Margin gains from a diversified strategy and a

stronger outcome of low-cost banners

Net Income

stronger retail performance

Further penetration of TUYA pay, Éxito Autos and

EBITDA rose 41.7% favoured by top line growth

Puntos Colombia

+143.8% (+161 bps)

dilution of expenses and contribution from TUYA and

Retail performance leveraged strong quarterly results

real estate

Net Income grew 2.4x from improved operating

performance

Omni-channel

Investment & Expansion

ESG

share 10.1% YTD

CapEx reached COP $104,600 M (73% on innovation,

Grupo Éxito was awarded as the best retailer and omni-

omni-channel and digital transformation)

channel retailer(2) in Colombia

Consol NFD

Store expansion was of 36 stores in LTM from

Appointment of Jean Christophe Tijeras as CEO of

openings, conversions and remodellings; Col 34

Grupo Disco Uruguay and Guillermo Destefanis as

improved by

and Uru 2)

Carulla Brand Manager

100,000 M COP

Opening of a 28,000 sqm distribution center near

Levels of emissions below expected to comply with

Bogotá to source 499 stores across the country

climate change initiatives

(1) Note: Consolidated data include

Total 615 stores, 1.02 M sqm

4

results from Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, eliminations, the FX effect (-0.8% at top line and 0.2% at recurring EBITDA in 3Q21), and the result of subsidiary

Transacciones Energéticas S.A.S. E.S.P., registered as net result of discontinued operations. (2) Hall of Fame Awards by America Retail and the University of Medellin.

Net Sales (1) & SSS (1) performance in Colombia

The highest net sales growth since 2007, driven by innovation and omnichannel

3Q21

9M21

Low-cost

Low-cost

& Other (2)

& Other (2)

Variations

16.6%

16.9%

7.9%

25.6%

3.5%

4.1%

-2.0%

7.6%

SSS

(1)

Total

(1)

14.9%

16.8%

8.0%

12.9%

2.3%

3.8%

-2.2%

1.2%

Total MCOP

3,045,630

2,125,207

450,069

470,354

8,456,876

5,837,848

1,258,170

1,360,858

Performance showed:

  • The economic recovery and higher consumer confidence levels seen since the beginning of the second half, translated into a stronger retail sales trend
  • The contribution to quarterly sales from a consistent business strategy focused on innovative formats (30%) and omnichannel (11.1%)
  • A strong quarterly sales growth despite the sale of property in the 2020 base and when compared to the normalized levels seen before the pandemic
  • The contribution from the 34 stores included in the LTM base from openings, conversions and remodeling

(1) Including the effect of conversions and the calendar effect adjustment of -0.6% in 3Q21 and in 9M21. (2) Segment includes sales from Surtimax, Super Inter and Surtimayorista brands, allies,

5

institutional and third-party sellers, and the sale of property of near to $24.5k M in 3Q20.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Almacenes Éxito SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
