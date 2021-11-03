3Q21 Presentation

"The Issuers Recognition -IR granted by the Colombian Stock Exchange is not a certification about the quality of the securities listed at the BVC nor the solvency of the issuer".
Note on forward looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on data, assumptions and estimates, that the Company believes are reasonable; however, it is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantee of its future occurrence. Grupo Éxito operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, therefore, it is not able to predict all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those included in any forward-looking statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by any applicable law, rules or regulations, Grupo Éxito expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates of any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is based.
Agenda
Financial and operating highlights
Performance by country
Consolidated financial results
Q&A session
Consolidated financial(1) & operating highlights
A solid 14.1% top line growth and material recurring EBITDA margin gains (+166 bps)
Recurring EBITDA
Financial Highlights
Operating Highlights
▪
Net sales driven by a strong retail growth boosted by
▪
Omni-channel: 10.1% share on consolidated sales YTD
margin
innovative formats, omni-channel and monetization
(12.2% Col, 3.7% Uru and 2.5% Arg)
activities
8.5% (+166 bps)
▪
SSS improved from economic rebound
▪
Innovative formats: 1/3 share in Colombia sales with
▪Margin gains from a diversified strategy and a
stronger outcome of low-cost banners
Net Income
stronger retail performance
▪Further penetration of TUYA pay, Éxito Autos and
▪
EBITDA rose 41.7% favoured by top line growth
Puntos Colombia
+143.8% (+161 bps)
dilution of expenses and contribution from TUYA and
