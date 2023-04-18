Almacenes Éxito S A : 1Q23 Results Conference Call

Almacenes Éxito S.A.

(BVC: EXITO)

Cordially invites you to participate in its

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

9:00 a.m. Colombia Time

Presenting forGrupo Exito:

Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno , Chief Executive Officer Ivonne Windmuller , Chief Financial Officer María Fernanda Moreno , Investor Relations Director

To participate, please click here:



Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Almacenes Éxito S.A. will report its First Quarter 2023 Earnings

on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes.

https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/financial-information 1Q23 results will be accompanied by a presentation that will be available on the company's website at www.grupoexito.com.co under "Shareholders and Investors" on the following link:

For more information please contact:

Almacenes Éxito S.A. Investor Relations

exitoinvestor.relations@grupo-exito.com

https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/contact-shareholders-investors