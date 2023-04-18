Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Colombia
  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  Almacenes Éxito S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EXITO   COG31PA00044

ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.

(EXITO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-04-16
4110.00 COP   +2.75%
05:50pAlmacenes Éxito S A : 1Q23 Results Conference Call
PU
03/31Almacenes Éxito S A : Exito´s ADR and BDR listing March 2023
PU
03/24ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Almacenes Éxito S A : 1Q23 Results Conference Call

04/18/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
Almacenes Éxito S.A.

(BVC: EXITO)

Cordially invites you to participate in its

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

9:00 a.m. Colombia Time

Presenting forGrupo Exito:

Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, Chief Executive OfficerIvonne Windmuller, Chief Financial OfficerMaría Fernanda Moreno, Investor Relations Director

To participate, please click here:


Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Almacenes Éxito S.A. will report its First Quarter 2023 Earnings

on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes.

1Q23 results will be accompanied by a presentation that will be available on the company's website at www.grupoexito.com.co under "Shareholders and Investors" on the following link: https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/financial-information

For more information please contact:

Almacenes Éxito S.A. Investor Relations
exitoinvestor.relations@grupo-exito.com

https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/contact-shareholders-investors

Attachments

Disclaimer

Almacenes Éxito SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 21:49:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 046 B 5 137 M 5 137 M
Net income 2023 435 B 97,0 M 97,0 M
Net Debt 2023 1 009 B 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 4,08%
Capitalization 5 527 B 1 232 M 1 232 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 48 741
Free-Float 0,58%
Chart ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Almacenes Éxito S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4 110,00 COP
Average target price 4 450,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno Chief Executive Officer
Luis Fernando Alarcón Mantilla Chairman
Jacky Yanovich Mizrach President-Operations
Felipe Ayerbe Muñoz Independent Director
Ana María Ibáñez Londoño Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.20.88%1 247
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.06%38 689
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.05%30 326
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.05%27 639
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 626
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.97%16 259
