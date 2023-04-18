Almacenes Éxito S A : 1Q23 Results Conference Call

Almacenes Éxito S.A.
(BVC: EXITO)
Cordially invites you to participate in its
First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
9:00 a.m. Colombia Time
Presenting forGrupo Exito:
Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, Chief Executive OfficerIvonne Windmuller, Chief Financial OfficerMaría Fernanda Moreno, Investor Relations Director
To participate, please click here:
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
Almacenes Éxito S.A. will report its First Quarter 2023 Earnings
on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes.
1Q23 results will be accompanied by a presentation that will be available on the company's website at www.grupoexito.com.co under "Shareholders and Investors" on the following link: https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/financial-information
For more information please contact:
Almacenes Éxito S.A. Investor Relations
exitoinvestor.relations@grupo-exito.com
https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/contact-shareholders-investors
Disclaimer
Almacenes Éxito SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 21:49:21 UTC.