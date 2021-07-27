Log in
    EXITO   COG31PA00010

ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.

(EXITO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 07/26
12540 COP   +3.13%
05:33pALMACENES ÉXITO S A : 2Q21 Presentation
PU
07/19ALMACENES ÉXITO S A : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Releas
PU
06/14Exclusive-Casino's GPA considers spinning off Colombia's Exito -sources
RE
Almacenes Éxito S A : 2Q21 Presentation

07/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
2Q21 Grupo Éxito Financial Results

July 27, 2021

"The Issuers Recognition -IR granted by the Colombian Stock Exchange is not a certification about the quality of the securities listed at the BVC nor the solvency of the issuer".

Note on Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on data, assumptions and estimates, that the Company believes

are reasonable, however, it is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees of its future occurrence. Grupo Éxito

operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, therefore, it is not in a position to predict all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or

a combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those included in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by any applicable law, rules or regulations, Grupo Éxito expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates of any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is based.

"The Issuers Recognition -IR granted by the Colombian Stock Exchange is not a certification about the quality of the securities listed at the BVC nor the solvency of the issuer".

2

Agenda

  • Financial and operating highlights
  • Performance by country
  • Consolidated financial results
  • Q&A session

3

2Q21 Consolidated Financial(1) & Operating Highlights

Margin expansion continued evolving at Recurring EBITDA (+18 bps) and Net Income (+103 bps)

Recurring EBITDA

margin

8.3% (+18 bps)

Net Income

+4.0x

Omni-channel share

10.5%

Consol NFD improved by 168,000 M COP

Financial Highlights

  • Net sales driven by omni-channel, innovation and the recovery of the low-cost segment
  • SSS continued affected by a higher basis and restrictions to control COVID-19 in LatAm
  • Margin gains from lower promotional activity, higher TUYA royalties and real estate recovery
  • EBITDA evolved (+2.5%, +18 bps) from expenses growing below CPI YTD in local currencies
  • Net Income grew 4.0x from lower financial and non-recurrentexpenses

Investment & Expansion

  • CapEx COP$54,903 M (72% on innovation, omni- channel and digital transformation)
  • Expansion (25 stores LTM from openings, conversions and remodellings; Col 23 and Uru 2)
  • Total 616 stores, 1.03 M sqm

Operating Highlights

  • A high omni-channel share on sales (12.6% Col, 4.4% Uru and 2.7% Arg)
  • Advances in Innovation: recovery of C&C and expansion of Super Inter "Vecino", WOW and FreshMarket stores
  • Puntos Colombia and complementary businesses mainly Viva Malls, Tuya, regained traction and strongly contributed to margins

ESG

  • Carulla FreshMarket 140 in Bogotá was recognized as 'store of the month' (2) - for being the first carbon neutral supermarket in South America
  • Grupo Éxito joined the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Colombia and committed to safe working environments

(1) Note: Consolidated data include results from Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, eliminations, the FX effect (-1.6% at top line and -0.8% at recurring EBITDA in 2Q21), and the result of subsidiary

4

Transacciones Energéticas S.A.S. E.S.P., registered as net result of discontinued operations. (2) Institute of Grocery Distribution, UK.

Net Sales (1) & SSS (1) Performance in Colombia

Top line grew by 5.8% vs. 2Q19 and by 1.1% vs. 2Q20 (ex-COVID-19 effect)

2Q21

1H21

Low-

cost &

Low-cost

Variations

Other

& Other (2)

(2)

SSS

(1)

-1.8%

-2.2%

-9.0%

8.8%

-2.7%

-2.2%

-6.8%

-0.1%

Total

(1)

-1.4%

-2.7%

-9.1%

10.7%

-3.6%

-2.7%

-7.0%

-3.9%

Total MCOP

2,664,586

1,763,868

406,965

493,753

5,411,246

3,712,641

808,101

890,504

Performance reflected:

  • Lower sales growth in 2Q21 from stronger COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns during April (+1.1% vs 2Q20 and +5.8% vs 2Q19 when excluding the effect)
  • Strikes and riots in May and June led to several store closings and stock shortage
  • High share on sales from omni-channel and innovative formats (12.6% and 20.2%, respectively) and the single-digit growth of the non-food category
  • 23 stores included in the LTM base from openings, conversions and remodeling

Total Sales Evolution*

+5.8%

2,763

+1.1%

2,733

2,611

2,665

2Q19

2Q20

2Q21

*Ex Covid

Total

(1) Including the effect of conversions and the calendar effect adjustment of -1.1% in 2Q21 and -0.6% in 1H21. (2) Segment includes sales from Surtimax, Super Inter and Surtimayorista brands, allies,

5

institutional and third-party sellers, and the sale of property of near to $56k M in 2Q21 (vs. COP $20k M in 2Q20).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Almacenes Éxito SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
