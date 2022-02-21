Almacenes Éxito S A : 4Q2021 Earnings Release

(1) Expansion from openings, reforms, conversions and remodelling; including the acquisition agreement of furniture and rights over 5 commercial spaces of La 14 in 2021 and 1 in 2022.

Recurring EBITDA reached COP $568,638 million in 4Q21 and COP $1.5 billion in 2021; margin rose to 10.8% (+25 bps) and 9.1% (+99 bps), respectively, benefited by the higher contribution of the real estate and TUYA businesses and an efficient cost/expense structure.

Envigado, Colombia, February 21, 2022 - Almacenes Éxito S.A. ("Grupo Éxito" or "the Company") (BVC: ÉXITO / ADR: ALAXL) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2021 (4Q/FY21). All figures are expressed in millions (M) or billion (B) of Colombian Pesos (COP) unless otherwise stated and expressed in long scale ( COP billion represent 1,000,000,000,000). Consolidated data include results from Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, and eliminations.

"2021 was marked by hope amidst several challenges. In Colombia, the beginning of the year was complex, affected by store closures and social protests across the country; Uruguay experienced the worst tourism season and Argentina faced macroeconomic difficulties. Nevertheless, Grupo Éxito quickly adapted and managed to seize important opportunities that led us to obtain improvements in revenue and profitability, thanks to the strengthening of the omnichannel strategy, the consolidation of innovative formats and the recovery of businesses as important as the real estate and the financial.

Colombia achieved a significant growth of 136 bps and reached a 9.4% EBITDA margin, from a more efficient operation and stronger commercial dynamics; Uruguay continued to be the most profitable operation in the region with a 10.2% margin; and Argentina, grew almost twice its margin to 3.4%, leveraged by the recovery of the real estate business amidst a challenging economic environment.

During 2021, we worked on the higher purpose of nurturing with opportunities, the countries in where the Company operates, through consistent activities towards supporting child nutrition, trading directly with local producers, and fully supporting our suppliers, especially small and medium-sized companies. We believe that acting with integrity builds trust and help us to do our best to achieve balanced economic and social growth and to protect our planet", stated Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, CEO of Grupo Éxito.

2