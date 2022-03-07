Almacenes Éxito S A : 4Q21 Call Transcript Grupo Éxito

4Q & FY2021 Conference Call- Grupo Éxito Operator: Welcome to Grupo Éxito's fourth quarter 2021 results conference call. My name is Sylvia, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen- only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. During the question-and- answer session, if you have a question, please press star (*) then one (1) on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would like to invite all participants to submit your questions first in the Q&A box in the webcast presentation in order to ask questions on the phone conference at the end of the call. Please include full name and company name. Only these questions will be taken into consideration for the live Q&A session accordingly. Your questions can also be read by us if instructed by you. I will now turn the call over to Maria Fernanda Moreno, Investor Relations Manager. Mrs. Moreno, you may begin. Maria Fernanda Moreno: Thank you, Sylvia. Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining us today for Grupo Éxito's fourth quarter call. At this time, I'm pleased to present our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Carlos Mario Giraldo, and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ruy Souza. Please now move to slide number three to see the agenda. We will cover Grupo Éxito's financial and operating highlights, performance by country and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year operations in Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina. We will also review the outcome versus outlook in 2021 and will provide the outlook for 2022. The call will conclude with a Q&A session. Thank you for your attention. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Carlos Mario Giraldo. Carlos Mario Giraldo: Thank you, Maria Fernanda, and to you all for being here for this call for the year results. I am pleased to present historical good results in commercial activity, financial soundness, and strategic consistency. I would describe the results in that way. If we go to slide number four and we look at the financial and operational highlights, first we are presenting a net income for the year 2.1 times the one we had in 2020. Number two, we're having a recurrent EBITDA margin of 9.1%, improving 99 basis points. For the year, our same-store sales increased 7.8% and for the fourth quarter, a high 16% increase in same-store sales and omni-channel for the consolidated results maintained a 9.9 share of sales and in Colombia, 11.9%. That is a top level at LatAm region, especially for a company to which 70% of sales are coming from consumer goods. Sales were boosted by our omni-channel strategy, our innovation in formats and initiatives, our customer traffic and confidence monetization and, of course, the very positive

economic dynamics in Colombia in the second half of the year. EBITDA grew by 20.7% from a very strict expense control and of course, from the commercial dynamics. If we go to our capital investment, our CapEx was COP 550,000 million and USD 138 million. We ended the year announcing the operation of five of the most important stores of La 14 in Cali and starting this year we announced a sixth one, which creates a great strength in Valle del Cauca region and Cali city. Innovative formats now account for one third of the share of the Colombian sales, something that we started four years ago with the Wow, with the Fresh, now with the Vecino for Super Inter and with the cash and carry, now one third of the total sales of the company becoming clearly material. If we go to slide number five, we see our ESG, our environmental, social and governance strategy, in six pillars. I'll leave it to you so that you can study them. I would go directly to slide number six, where we speak about the advance in these six pillars. We believe that we speak about three circles. The first circle is the company and its group of interest, stakeholders. The second one is the society community in which we work. And the third one is the planet, our environment, and we are working at the three levels. The first pillar for us, it has been historically important for Éxito, is zero malnutrition. That is, we contribute for a vision of zero malnutrition in 2030 for Colombia, working with the government, and with the NGOs. This year, we benefited directly more than 70,000 children with a nutritional complement. In My Planet pillar, Carulla Fresh Market as the format of innovation became the first retail in Latin America to be carbon neutral certified by Icontec in Colombia, and we made a recycling of near to 21,000 tons of carton and plastics. That is the main recycler in Colombia, and that is equivalent to the garbage that the country produces in one day, which is really very material. In sustainable trade, 90% of our food, vegetable and meat and also of our textiles are bought in Colombia or purchased locally, and in our apparel, we work with 80 local workshops. In our governance and integrity pillar, Éxito is within the ten most sustainable food retailers in the Dow Jones Sustainable Index. That is the global index and it's, of course, the only one in Colombia, and Éxito was also recognized as a company committed with integrity at 100% by the Anti-Corruption Institute with compliance of the ISO 37001 standard. In Our People pillar, I would highlight that we contributed to make a rapid vaccination of our people by buying 16,000 vaccines to complement the program of the government, and in the Healthy Lifestyle, we completed now a portfolio of more than 7,000 healthy products, especially under our healthy brand Taeq.

If we go to slide number seven, in Colombian sales, we had a very strong quarter in Colombia, with 15% same-store sales growth, a combination of a sound economy and internal commercial consistency. Yearly sales came to near to COP 12.3 billion, growing same-store sales 6.8%. If you look our sales against the period before pandemia in 2019, the growth is 11.4%. That means that as Colombia ended its economy above the pre-pandemia, Éxito is also clearly above pre-pandemia, even discounting the inflation that the country has had for two years. The quarter had clear same-store sales market share gains. Very positive economic dynamics in our country. Innovation results for the country and the result of the consistency in our digital progression. If we go to slide number eight, we speak about results by segment. Here, the highlight is to say that our growth was very balanced in the three segments, that is, premium, mid-market with our hypermarkets, and low-cost brands. If we look against 2019, Éxito sales are growing 12.3% against the pre-pandemia. Carulla sales are growing 14.8% and the low cost is also growing at 5.3%. It's impressive to say that low cost has gained a lot of acceleration in the last months, and it is beginning a very good year into 2022. And we had a positive trend, for example, for Surtimayorista, our cash and carry, with like-for-like sales growing 24% for the full year. Going to slide number nine, we have always highlighted what's happening with innovation, which is in the center of the strategy of differentiation of this company and working for customer experience and for our stores to be a destination for the full family, especially in the hypermarkets and the Carulla Fresh Markets. If we go first to the Éxito Wow, which is a very, very unique innovation proposition for hypermarkets, not only in LatAm, but in the world, now Éxito Wow hypermarkets represent near to 30% of the total banner sales, with a 31% ROI, the top ROI in the company. And with sales of those stores with more than 24 months growing 42%, which compares against 10% for the rest of the stores with the Éxito banner. This clearly shows the high impact that innovation and experience is having on our customers. It's always good to create value by adding experience and not only by discounting prices. Of course, we have a very strong price proposition in the portfolio of the basic basket products, but our strategy is to create value both in food and in non-food. In Carulla Fresh Market premium, it is all about fresh and sustainable. And it now represents 45% of the total banner sales at 10% ROI and sales of those stores with more than 24 months growing 30% against 16% of the rest of the stores with the banner. Going to slide number ten, we speak about our low-cost banners, that is, Surtimayorista, Super Inter, Surtimax, and our Aliados strategy. It is gaining importance. The share is 15.6%

of the total company sales, and we are giving visibility to two main initiatives, our cash and carry, as you have known in the last years, and the Vecino innovation format for Super Inter. In the cash and carry Surtimayorista, our 36 stores had a sales growth of near to 43% in the fourth quarter, and like-for-like 24% for the full year. We have to underline the importance of Club del Comerciante. That is a club for our professional customers, a loyalty program for professional customers, and the launch of a special directed credit card from Tuya for this kind of professional customers. Super Inter Vecino now represents 47% of the total banner sales. It has had a very rapid renovation given the good results that the banner is having, and it is having 14% sales growth above the rest of Super Inter. Going to slide number 11, we come back to our omni-channel strategy, which is material, consistent, even in a year like 2021, where during most of the year, the complete store portfolio of the company and the country were open, with no restrictions. Omni-channel now represents USD 374 million in sales and 11.9% share, 1.5 billion in sales for Éxito, and 7.8 million deliveries given to households directly or through the alliance that we have with Rappi. Sales in food in omni-channelity account for 11%, which is a top level not only in LatAm, but for many retailers in the world, and our omni-channel total sales today are 2.4 times what they were in 2019, which means that they are here to stay and we expect them to continue having a participation, a share in the company, of double digit. It's important to highlight the importance of our click-and-collect, where we use the portfolio of our stores to make very efficient deliveries to our customers and very convenient. They account for 23.5% of the total omni-channel sales, and our marketplace GMV today is 25% of the total share, being one of the big focuses that we have in the future given the importance that in the digital world, in commercial standards, the marketplace is acquiring for not only pure players but also omni-channel players like Éxito. In slide number 12, digital is growing and omni-channel is growing because it has initiatives which are out of the pack. I would say first our Turbo initiative in a long-term alliance with Rappi, with exclusive portfolio of Carulla. This is the only service in Colombia that offers deliveries in less than 10 minutes, with an outstanding average of 8.7 minutes in deliveries. It now has one year. It now has 64 dark stores. It had sales in the first year of USD 16 million, and it is one of the high potential growth pillars that we have. WhatsApp service with a chatbot. WhatsApp is very important in Colombia. It has penetration of two thirds of the Colombian population, and we have made it massive and targeted to each store and now it accounts for 22% of our omni-channel food sales and it's available and connected to 320 stores of the organization, with sales of around USD 70 million.