Almacenes Éxito S A : 4Q22 Earnings Release 02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Almacenes Éxito S.A. Consolidated Financial Results 4Q/FY22 Envigado, Colombia, February 27, 2023 - Almacenes Éxito S.A. (´Grupo Éxito´ or ´the Company´) (BVC: ÉXITO / ADR: ALAXL) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2022 (4Q/FY22). All figures are expressed in millions (M) or billion (B) of Colombian Pesos (COP) unless otherwise stated and expressed in long scale (COP B represent 1,000,000,000,000). Consolidated data include results from Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, and eliminations. Double-digit top line (+21.8%) and Recurring EBITDA (+8.3%) growth, driven by omni-channel (+18.9%) and innovation (40% share), despite inflationary pressures across the region KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS Financial Highlights Consolidated Net Revenue grew by 18.2% to COP $6.2 B in 4Q22 and by 21.8% to COP $20.6 B in 2022. Annual top line level reflected solid retail sales performance (+22.7%), benefited by contribution of innovative formats (40% share), omni-channel growth (+18.9%) and commercial dynamism in all countries. Other revenue grew 6% during 2022 and reflected improved performance of complementary businesses mainly real estate (+8.5%) despite a higher base of development fees and property sale (COP $70,000 M) and of TUYA's royalties in Colombia (COP $59,000 M).

omni-channel growth (+18.9%) and commercial dynamism in all countries. Other revenue grew 6% during 2022 and reflected improved performance of complementary businesses mainly real estate (+8.5%) despite a higher base of development fees and property sale (COP $70,000 M) and of TUYA's royalties in Colombia (COP $59,000 M). Recurring EBITDA reached COP $537,323 M in 4Q22 and COP $1.7 B in 2022 and margins reached 8.7% and 8.1% respectively, from solid performance of retail and complementary business and the lowest SGA level since 2015 despite high inflationary pressures, partially offset by higher basis of non-recurring revenue (real estate and TUYA's royalties), and the annual cost recognition after the relocation of the industry facility in Colombia.

non-recurring revenue (real estate and TUYA's royalties), and the annual cost recognition after the relocation of the industry facility in Colombia. Net Group Share Result was an income of COP $99,072 M during 2022 and reflected positive changes in retail operating performance partially offset by higher financial expenses (interest rates +827 bps vs 4Q21), higher provisions of TUYA (required due to increased loans issued by 25.6%) and other non-cash effects such as higher deferred tax in Colombia and Argentina and inflationary adjustments (IAS 29 in Arg).

non-cash effects such as higher deferred tax in Colombia and Argentina and inflationary adjustments (IAS 29 in Arg). EPS was COP $76.3 per common share in 2022 (vs. the COP $365.7 reported in 2021).

Dividend proposal of COP$ 167.50 per share (4.9% dividend yield), considering operational performance and cash flow generation requirements.

Completion of share buyback, dematerialization and split processes and ongoing DR listing in Bovespa and NYSE. Operating Highlights Consolidated CAPEX was of COP $497,174 M, a 71.4% focussed on expansion (retail and real estate), innovation, omni- channel and digital transformation activities.

Omni-channel grew 18.9% during 2022 at consolidated level to a 9.6% share on sales during 2022 (Col 12%, Uru 2.8%, Arg 3.9%).

grew 18.9% during 2022 at consolidated level to a 9.6% share on sales during 2022 (Col 12%, Uru 2.8%, Arg 3.9%). Boosted commercial performance favoured increased loans of TUYA portfolio (+25.6%) and occupancy levels of real estate (96.5% in Colombia and 92.6% in Argentina).

Innovative formats reached a 40% share at consolidated level (41% in Colombia, +23 bps vs 2021); the Fresh Market model represented 59.6% of Carulla segment in Colombia, 52.9% in Uruguay and 29% in Argentina.

LTM store expansion from openings, reforms, conversions and refurbishments was of 92 stores (78 Col, 5 Uru, 9 Arg) for a total of 619 stores operating at the close of 2022 in the region and 1.04 M sqm of sales area. 2022 Outlook versus outlook Expected targets disclosed to the market fully achieved.

2023 Outlook

2023 Outlook Non-available due to listing restrictions. 1 I.ESG strategy update 2022 1Q22 The Company launched the business roundtable ´Valluno buys Valluno´ to improve the product portfolio of more than 380 small and medium-sized companies registered as suppliers of Almacenes La 14 in the Valle del Cauca region. 25 negotiators from Grupo Éxito sales team, identified opportunities to work jointly as part of the Company´s plan established to contribute to the economic and employment reactivation of this part of the country as well as to strengthening local purchasing.

to improve the product portfolio of more than 380 small and medium-sized companies registered as suppliers of in the Valle del Cauca region. 25 negotiators from Grupo Éxito sales team, identified opportunities to work jointly as part of the Company´s plan established to contribute to the economic and employment reactivation of this part of the country as well as to strengthening local purchasing. The Government of the United Kingdom, WWF Colombia and Grupo Éxito, presented 'Consumption and sustainable livestock: alliance for conservation and biodiversity' , a project under the flagship program of technical assistance of the United Kingdom - UK PACT. This program seeks to leverage structural changes through concrete actions for mitigating gas emissions in several countries such as Colombia, China, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa, among others. The UK PACT assists Colombia in the development of sustainable livelihoods, to improve the protection of biodiversity in livestock landscapes and promote the involvement of large retailers and consumers, being Grupo Éxito, the first retailer to implement a sustainable livestock model. Within the framework of this model, the GANSO label (initiative of the International Center for Tropical Agriculture - CIAT and Climate Focus) was included for our Pomona private label, certifying good livestock practices of four pillars: environmental, animal, efficient and social management.

, a project under the flagship program of technical assistance of the United Kingdom - UK PACT. This program seeks to leverage structural changes through concrete actions for mitigating gas emissions in several countries such as Colombia, China, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa, among others. The UK PACT assists Colombia in the development of sustainable livelihoods, to improve the protection of biodiversity in livestock landscapes and promote the involvement of large retailers and consumers, being Grupo Éxito, the first retailer to implement a sustainable livestock model. Within the framework of this model, the GANSO label (initiative of the International Center for Tropical Agriculture - CIAT and Climate Focus) was included for our Pomona private label, certifying good livestock practices of four pillars: environmental, animal, efficient and social management. The ordinary meeting of the General Shareholders´ Assembly was held on March 24, both virtually and at the Company´s headquarters, with all proposals approved, including the election of the 9 members of the Board of Directors for the period 2022-2024, of which 2 were women, Ana María Ibañez Londoño (member since March 2014) and Susy Midori Yoshimura (new member). Besides, the distribution of 50% of the group net result as dividends that corresponded to an annual dividend of COP $531 per share and a buyback of the Company´s shares to maximize value to shareholders.

2022-2024, of which 2 were women, Ana María Ibañez Londoño (member since March 2014) and Susy Midori Yoshimura (new member). Besides, the distribution of 50% of the group net result as dividends that corresponded to an annual dividend of COP $531 per share and a buyback of the Company´s shares to maximize value to shareholders. Grupo Éxito obtained the ´Equipares´ gold seal granted by the Ministry of Labour and the UN.

gold seal granted by the Ministry of Labour and the UN. The Company advanced on the ´ Resolution 810 Plan ´ to improve product labelling and enhance healthy characteristics on products. 2Q22 The Company registered 53 local small and medium-sized companies, former suppliers of Almacenes La 14 in the Valle del Cauca region, holding over 2,200 employees, in line with the plan established to contribute to the economic and employment reactivation of this part of the country.

medium-sized companies, former suppliers of Almacenes La 14 in the Valle del Cauca region, holding over 2,200 employees, in line with the plan established to contribute to the economic and employment reactivation of this part of the country. Local artists painted 8 graffiti murals in our stores within the project for colouring cities as a mechanism to strengthen social networking. 2 The Company continued the implementation of the Due Diligence on Human Rights and launched the ´ Equi- routes platform´ developed for Colombian companies.

developed for Colombian companies. The Company increased its portfolio of healthy products up to 7,773 items.

Grupo Éxito joined the launch of Paissana , brand presented by the Colombian Presidency to promote the marketing of products from territories affected by the armed conflict. For Grupo Éxito, local sourcing aids to nurture opportunities for a country that hopes to reap peace, reconciliation, development and hope. 3Q22 In alliance with Estratek and Endeavor Colombia, Grupo Éxito promoted the development of start-ups and co- created together to fulfil clients and stakeholders´ requirements through innovative solutions that may create value in 7 fronts of the company, from omni-channel solutions to consolidating a sustainable retail operation.

start-ups and co- created together to fulfil clients and stakeholders´ requirements through innovative solutions that may create value in 7 fronts of the company, from omni-channel solutions to consolidating a sustainable retail operation. As per the corporate governance and integrity scope, Grupo Éxito ranked 8th as the Colombian company with the best reputation standards and Mr. Carlos Mario Giraldo (CEO) ranked 6 th as the leader with best business reputation in Colombia, according to Merco . Moreover, Grupo Éxito scored 69/100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

as the leader with best business reputation in Colombia, according to . Moreover, Grupo Éxito scored 69/100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. On September 23, Mrs. Susy Midori Yoshimura resigned as member of the Company´s Board of Directors and Mr. Guillaume Michaloux was appointed as new member.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Jorge Jaller Jaramillo as VP of Retail, starting from August the 1st. Mr. Jaller work will focus on the development, growth, and leadership of Éxito and Carulla banners, with an omni- channel vision and a customer-centred strategy, supported on innovation, differentiation, sustainability, and social commitment. Mr. Jaller has a degree in Law from Pontificia Bolivariana University and holds a Master's degree in Marketing from Concordia University in Canada. Mr. Jaller experience is in retail, organizational transformation, customer experience and innovation; he has worked at Grupo Éxito over the last 24 years as Sales and Operations Director of the Éxito brand, Corporate Manager of Apparel and Home lines and lately, as Corporate Manager of the Éxito Brand, where he was recognized for his great charisma, capacity for innovation and focus on results.

customer-centred strategy, supported on innovation, differentiation, sustainability, and social commitment. Mr. Jaller has a degree in Law from Pontificia Bolivariana University and holds a Master's degree in Marketing from Concordia University in Canada. Mr. Jaller experience is in retail, organizational transformation, customer experience and innovation; he has worked at Grupo Éxito over the last 24 years as Sales and Operations Director of the Éxito brand, Corporate Manager of Apparel and Home lines and lately, as Corporate Manager of the Éxito Brand, where he was recognized for his great charisma, capacity for innovation and focus on results. Grupo Éxito celebrated ´ Diversity Month´ with over 30 activities.

Over 30 ingredients eliminated from Taeq products as part of the Company´s commitment to consumers´ health. 4Q22 As part of the zero-malnutrition initiative in alliance with Fundación Éxito, the Company benefited 60,046 children from nutrition and complementary programs, as well as delivered 200,403 food packages to children and their families. In a jointly work, there is presence in 192 municipalities in 27 states in Colombia.

zero-malnutrition initiative in alliance with Fundación Éxito, the Company benefited 60,046 children from nutrition and complementary programs, as well as delivered 200,403 food packages to children and their families. In a jointly work, there is presence in 192 municipalities in 27 states in Colombia. Environmental and protection activities included the collection of 20,517 tons of material at the operation and

3 986 tons of recyclable material post-consumption. Grupo Éxito also reduced by 43% its carbon footprint (Scope 1 and 2) during 2022. At Carulla Fresh market stores, the Company implemented sustainable refrigeration systems and post consumption model ´Soy Re´ , VIVA and Carulla FreshMarket were certified as carbon neutral by Icontec, and the Company was awarded with the Gold Sustainable Fashion certification by CO2 ZERO. Moreover, 1,000,000 native trees were donated by customers, suppliers and employees, achieving in advance the target set jointly with Celsia by 2023. Regarding sustainable trade, the Company in Colombia purchased 88% of fruit and vegetables locally, sold 130 million units of the Paissana brand from towns affected by the armed conflict and monitored 82 suppliers covering near to 80,000 hectares in Sustainable Livestock.

Female reached 51% of workforce and the Company advanced on implementing initiatives to comply with the ´Vida Digna´ plan to improve employee´s quality of life.

Taeq ranked as the 2 nd healthiest brand in Colombia; 400 product references changed in terms packaging, labeling and eco-design.

healthiest brand in Colombia; 400 product references changed in terms packaging, labeling and eco-design. The Board of Directors appointed Mrs. Ivonne Windmueller Palacio as Chief Financial Officer of the Company starting January 1, 2023, after the resignation presented by Mr. Ruy de Souza, who held the position from March 2020 to December 2022. Mrs. Windmueller holds degrees as Business Administrator from FH Münster and International Business Administrator from La Sabana University, and a postgraduate degree in Corporate

Finance from the EIA University. Mrs. Windmueller has over 14 years' experience in finance in different sectors, the last five working as Corporate Finance Manager for Grupo Éxito. The Board of Directors and the CEO of the Company welcomed Mrs. Windmueller and thanked Mr. de Souza for his contribution and commitment towards the Company, its performance, and the development of his team.

Finance from the EIA University. Mrs. Windmueller has over 14 years' experience in finance in different sectors, the last five working as Corporate Finance Manager for Grupo Éxito. The Board of Directors and the CEO of the Company welcomed Mrs. Windmueller and thanked Mr. de Souza for his contribution and commitment towards the Company, its performance, and the development of his team. The Colombian Stock Exchange - BVC, recognized Grupo Éxito with the Investor Relations Recognition (ir) for the Company´s efforts to implement best practices on information disclosure and investor relations activities as well as its commitment to provide transparent, sufficient, and timely information to stakeholders to make informed decisions. Best practices are set forth in the Company's Corporate Governance Code, in which Grupo Éxito establishes transparency, quality and service guidelines to promote a respectful relationship with stakeholders. Awards & Recognitions 1Q22 The Anti-Corruption Institute, a non-profit organization that promotes and develops strategies to fight corruption in the public and private sectors, recognized Grupo Éxito as an organization committed to integrity within the framework of the ´Integrity Laboratory 100´ project. This laboratory aims to evaluate good business practices and promote improvements in matters such as compliance, integrity, transparency, anti- bribery and anti-corruption of companies in Colombia. 4 Grupo Éxito obtained the "Equipares" gold seal granted by the Ministry of Labour and the UN. 2Q22 Grupo Éxito was recognized by Fenalco - Valle del Cauca, El Tiempo and Portafolio magazines, for its sustainable commitment in climate change, local farmers support, circular economy, diversity and inclusion, biodiversity protection, among others. The award was granted after assessing the Company´s sustainable actions as part of its higher purpose to ´Nurture Colombia with opportunities´.

Grupo Éxito was recognized as the leader in the retail category at the eCommerce Awards 2022 by the eCommerce Institute in an alliance with the Colombian Chamber of eCommerce. The project promotes Digital Commerce in LatAm and recognizes companies which have contributed with innovation to the development and strengthen of the digital economy and the market. 3Q22 The Carulla FreshMarket store ´Tesoro´ in Medellin, was recognized by IGD Retail Analysis as one of the best stores in the world , for its innovative layout and being one of the 21 stores certified as Carbon Zero by ICONTEC; the assessment included main wholesale and retail companies from all over the world.

, for its innovative layout and being one of the 21 stores certified as Carbon Zero by ICONTEC; the assessment included main wholesale and retail companies from all over the world. Grupo Éxito was recognized with the ´Sustainable Fashion Label´ by CO2CERO and Claudia Bahamón, for its commitment with the environment, society and economy, when developing private labels Bronzini, Arkitect and People. 94% of the Company´s apparel sold in Colombia was sourced locally and 80% the share of private label.

by CO2CERO and Claudia Bahamón, for its commitment with the environment, society and economy, when developing private labels Bronzini, Arkitect and People. 94% of the Company´s apparel sold in Colombia was sourced locally and 80% the share of private label. Grupo Éxito generated new opportunities for former inmates by donating COP $150 million in redeemable cards to support the social reinsertion of 1,000 former inmates, committed to hire 80 of them at the end of 2022 and sold 50,000 apparel items they tailored since 2019.

Grupo Éxito ranked 8 th as the Colombian company with the best reputation standards and Mr. Carlos Mario Giraldo (CEO) ranked 6 th as the leader with best business reputation in Colombia, according to Merco. Moreover, Grupo Éxito scored 69/100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. 4Q22 Grupo Éxito´s Investor Relations best practices were recognized by the Colombian Stock Exchange - BVC, with the Investor Relations Recognition (ir). 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Almacenes Éxito SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:54 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A. 05:46p Almacenes Éxito S A : 4Q22 Earnings Release PU 02/10 Almacenes Éxito S A : Invitation to 4Q & FY 2022 Results Conference Call PU 01/19 Almacenes Éxito S A : Exito´s ADR and BDR listing Jan 23 PU 2022 Casino's GPA Prepares to Spin Off Exito CI 2022 Almacenes Éxito S A : Grupo Exito Corporate Presentation 3Q22 PU 2022 Transcript : Almacenes Éxito S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022 CI 2022 Almacenes Éxito S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End.. CI 2022 Almacenes Éxito S A : 3Q22 Earnings Release PU 2022 Almacenes Éxito S A : 3Q22 Presentation PU 2022 Almacenes Éxito S A : Invitation to present 3Q22 results PU