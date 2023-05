Almacenes Éxito S A : Fato Relevante

Envigado, May 16, 2023

CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (the "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that today Ana María Ibáñez Londoño resigned to her position as member of the Board of Directors, which has held since March 20, 2014. Her resignation will be effective as of as of May 30, 2023.

As of June 1 of this year, Ana María will hold the position of Vice President of Sectors and Knowledge of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), an entity that requires exclusivity for the purpose of performing such a position.

"I want to thank you for the opportunity to have been part of Grupo Éxito. It is an exceptional organization, with executives and officials of the highest technical level, an unwavering commitment to the country's economic development and social inclusion, and high human quality. I take nine years of in-depth learning not only from the retail industry, but from ethical, committed, and rigorous leadership." Ana María Ibáñez stated.

The Company expresses its gratitude to Ana María for the commitment and dedication shown during the time she was part of the Board of Directors, highlighting her contribution to the strategy and issues related to sustainable management, environmental development and the structuring and promotion of policies and practices in diversity and inclusion.

For the moment, in accordance with the bylaws1, the Board of Directors will continue deliberating and deciding with the presence and participation of its remaining eight (8) members.

1 According to article 32 of the bylaws "(…) Paragraph 3: Notwithstanding the provisions of this article, the call for extraordinary elections of the Board of Directors of the Company shall proceed only in those cases in which one or more vacancies occur that lead to the Board of Directors not having the minimum number of members sufficient to form a quorum, either by (i) resignation of any member; or (ii) by removal of any member by the Shareholders' Meeting with the majority of the votes present at the meeting. An extraordinary election of the Board of Directors shall be understood as that which is carried out without having completed the statutory term of the Directors."

Additionally, in accordance with the rules of operation of the Board of Directors contained in article 35 (c) of the bylaws, this corporate body "It will deliberate with the presence of five (5) members, and this same majority vote shall be required to approve decisions, except in cases where the bylaws or any law require a special majority."

1