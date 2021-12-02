Almacenes Éxito S A : Grupo Exito Corporate Presentation 3Q21
"The Issuers Recognition -IR granted by the Colombian Stock Exchange is not a certification about the quality of the securities listed at the BVC nor the solvency of the issuer".
Note on Forward Looking Statements
Please note that 4Q19 and FY19 consolidated results included the Brazilian segment (Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição - CBD, Segisor S.A.S. and Wilkes Partipações S.A., sold on November 27, 2019; and Via Varejo S.A. sold on June 2019) and in quarterly and annual results 2019 and 2020, subsidiary Transacciones Energéticas S.A.S. (previously Gemex O&W S.A.S.) were registered as net result of discontinued operations.
This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on data, assumptions and estimates, that the Company believes are reasonable, however, it is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees of its future occurrence. Grupo Éxito operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, therefore, it is not in the position to predict all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those included in any forward-looking statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by any applicable law, rules or regulations, Grupo Éxito expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates of any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is based.
Content
• Ownership, Management, Board and Shareholder Structure
• Grupo Éxito Overview & Strategy 2021-23
Key Facts Colombia
• Key Facts International Operations
Appendixes & Financial Results 2020
Grupo Éxito: A History of Innovation
Grupo Éxito is the leading food retail platform in Colombia and in Uruguay and has a relevant presence in the north-east of Argentina. The Company´s great capacity to innovate, has allowed it to transform and adapt quickly to new consumer trends and increased its competitive advantages supported by the quality of its human talent.
Grupo Éxito is the unmatchable leader of omni-channel in the region and has developed a comprehensive ecosystem focused on the omni- client, to whom it offers the strength of its brands, multiple formats and a wide range of channels and services to facilitate their shopping experience.
The diversification of its retail revenues through traffic and asset monetization strategies, has allowed Grupo Éxito to be a pioneer in offering a profitable portfolio of complementary businesses. To highlight, its real estate with shopping centers in Colombia and Argentina and financial services such as credit card, virtual wallet and payment networks. The Company also offer other businesses in Colombia, such as travel, insurance, mobile and money transfers.
Starting in 2019, Grupo Éxito publicly launched its Digital Transformation strategy and has consolidated a powerful platform with well- recognized websites exito.com and carulla.com in Colombia, devoto.com and geant.com in Uruguay and libertad.com in Argentina. Moreover, the Company offers click and collect services, digital catalogues, home delivery and growing channels such as Apps and Marketplace, through which Grupo Éxito has achieved an impressive digital coverage in the countries where it operates.
In 2020, consolidated Net Revenue reached COP$15.7 billion driven by strong retail execution, successful omni-channel strategy in the region and innovation in retail models. The Company operated 629 stores through multi-formats and multi-brands: hypermarkets under Éxito, Geant and Libertad brands; premium supermarkets with Carulla, Disco and Devoto; proximity under Carulla and Éxito, Devoto and Libertad Express brands. In low-cost formats, the Company is the leader with Surtimax, Super Inter and Surtimayorista in Colombia.
Ownership,
Management and
Shareholder
Structures
