Almacenes Éxito S A : Grupo Exito Corporate Presentation 3Q21

Please note that 4Q19 and FY19 consolidated results included the Brazilian segment (Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição - CBD, Segisor S.A.S. and Wilkes Partipações S.A., sold on November 27, 2019; and Via Varejo S.A. sold on June 2019) and in quarterly and annual results 2019 and 2020, subsidiary Transacciones Energéticas S.A.S. (previously Gemex O&W S.A.S.) were registered as net result of discontinued operations.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on data, assumptions and estimates, that the Company believes are reasonable, however, it is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees of its future occurrence. Grupo Éxito operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, therefore, it is not in the position to predict all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those included in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by any applicable law, rules or regulations, Grupo Éxito expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates of any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is based.