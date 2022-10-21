Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Almacenes Éxito S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXITO   COG31PA00010

ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.

(EXITO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-10-19
11000.00 COP    0.00%
04:40pAlmacenes Éxito S A : Invitation to present 3Q22 results
PU
10/03Almacenes Éxito S A : 2022 Grupo Éxito Corporate Presentation 2Q22
PU
09/05The board of directors of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição agreed to spin-off 83% stake in Almacenes Éxito S.A..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almacenes Éxito S A : Invitation to present 3Q22 results

10/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almacenes Éxito S.A.

(BVC: EXITO)

Cordially invites you to participate in its

Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

10:00 a.m. Colombia Time

Presenting forGrupo Exito:

Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, Chief Executive Officer

Ruy Souza, Chief Financial Officer

María Fernanda Moreno, Investor Relations Director

To participate, please click here:


Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Almacenes Éxito S.A. will report its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes.

3Q22 results will be accompanied by a presentation that will be available on the company's website at www.grupoexito.com.co under "Shareholders and Investors" on the following link: https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/financial-information

For more information please contact:

Almacenes Éxito S.A. Investor Relations
exitoinvestor.relations@grupo-exito.com

https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/contact-shareholders-investors

Disclaimer

Almacenes Éxito SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 20:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.
04:40pAlmacenes Éxito S A : Invitation to present 3Q22 results
PU
10/03Almacenes Éxito S A : 2022 Grupo Éxito Corporate Presentation 2Q22
PU
09/05The board of directors of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição agreed to spin-off 83% s..
CI
08/16Almacenes Éxito S A : Grupo Éxito grew consolidated net revenues by 27.6% to COP4.7 billio..
PU
08/04Almacenes Éxito S A : 2Q22 Call Transcript Grupo Exito
PU
07/28Transcript : Almacenes Éxito S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27Almacenes Éxito S A : 2Q22 Presentation
PU
07/27Almacenes Éxito S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
07/18Almacenes Éxito S A : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
PU
07/01Almacenes Éxito S A : Grupo Éxito posted consolidated net revenue of COP 4.6 billion in 1Q..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 625 B 4 012 M 4 012 M
Net income 2022 395 B 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net Debt 2022 659 B 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 4 759 B 973 M 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 48 741
Free-Float 0,58%
Chart ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Almacenes Éxito S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11 000,00 COP
Average target price 15 000,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno Chief Executive Officer
Ruy Souza Chief Financial Officer
Luis Fernando Alarcón Mantilla Chairman
Jacky Yanovich Mizrach Chief Operating Officer
Felipe Ayerbe Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.-4.26%974
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD12.60%33 572
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-9.53%33 114
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.60%16 156
COLES GROUP LIMITED-8.97%14 004
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-0.20%12 393