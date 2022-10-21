Almacenes Éxito S A : Invitation to present 3Q22 results

Almacenes Éxito S.A.
(BVC: EXITO)
Cordially invites you to participate in its
Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
10:00 a.m. Colombia Time
Presenting forGrupo Exito:
Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, Chief Executive Officer
Ruy Souza, Chief Financial Officer
María Fernanda Moreno, Investor Relations Director
To participate, please click here:
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
Almacenes Éxito S.A. will report its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes.
3Q22 results will be accompanied by a presentation that will be available on the company's website at www.grupoexito.com.co under "Shareholders and Investors" on the following link: https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/financial-information
For more information please contact:
Almacenes Éxito S.A. Investor Relations
exitoinvestor.relations@grupo-exito.com
https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/contact-shareholders-investors