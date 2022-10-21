Almacenes Éxito S A : Invitation to present 3Q22 results

Almacenes Éxito S.A.

(BVC: EXITO)

Cordially invites you to participate in its

Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

10:00 a.m. Colombia Time

Presenting forGrupo Exito:

Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, Chief Executive Officer

Ruy Souza, Chief Financial Officer

María Fernanda Moreno, Investor Relations Director

To participate, please click here:



Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Almacenes Éxito S.A. will report its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes.

3Q22 results will be accompanied by a presentation that will be available on the company's website at www.grupoexito.com.co under "Shareholders and Investors" on the following link: https://www.grupoexito.com.co/en/financial-information

For more information please contact:

Almacenes Éxito S.A. Investor Relations

exitoinvestor.relations@grupo-exito.com