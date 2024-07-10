Almacenes Éxito S A : PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS Form 6 K
Almacenes Éxito S.A. (the "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in accordance with the profit distribution proposal approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting at its ordinary meeting held on March 21, 2024, and the relevant information published by the Company on April 18, the second installment of dividend payments in Colombia, equivalent to COP 7,571,445,337, will be paid today.
Almacenes Exito SA is a Colombia-based entity group, known as Exito, in the business of merchandise, wholesale and retail. The Groupâs main activities include distribution and sales any kind of national and foreign products, in retail outlets and online shopping, throughout multiple brands across Uruguay and Argentina such as: Exito, Carulla, Super Inter, Surtimax, Surtimayorista, Viva, Grupo Disco and Grupo Devoto. Additionally, Exito manages commercial premises for lease, within its commercial establishmentsâ purposes. Its complimentary services include: retail of fuel used in all classes of industrial sectors, establishing, financing or promoting group businesses and short-term investments in liquid assets, factoring and acquisitions.