Almacenes Exito SA is a Colombia-based entity group, known as Exito, in the business of merchandise, wholesale and retail. The Group’s main activities include distribution and sales any kind of national and foreign products, in retail outlets and online shopping, throughout multiple brands across Uruguay and Argentina such as: Exito, Carulla, Super Inter, Surtimax, Surtimayorista, Viva, Grupo Disco and Grupo Devoto. Additionally, Exito manages commercial premises for lease, within its commercial establishments’ purposes. Its complimentary services include: retail of fuel used in all classes of industrial sectors, establishing, financing or promoting group businesses and short-term investments in liquid assets, factoring and acquisitions.