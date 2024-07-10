Almacenes Exito SA is a Colombia-based entity group, known as Exito, in the business of merchandise, wholesale and retail. The Groupâs main activities include distribution and sales any kind of national and foreign products, in retail outlets and online shopping, throughout multiple brands across Uruguay and Argentina such as: Exito, Carulla, Super Inter, Surtimax, Surtimayorista, Viva, Grupo Disco and Grupo Devoto. Additionally, Exito manages commercial premises for lease, within its commercial establishmentsâ purposes. Its complimentary services include: retail of fuel used in all classes of industrial sectors, establishing, financing or promoting group businesses and short-term investments in liquid assets, factoring and acquisitions.