    EXITO   COG31PA00010

ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.

(EXITO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  05-30
12870.00 COP    0.00%
12870.00 COP    0.00%
05:24pBrazil retailer GPA approves participation in buyback program of Exito S.A.
RE
05/26ALMACENES ÉXITO S A : Sustainability Report
PU
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Almacenes Éxito S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
Brazil retailer GPA approves participation in buyback program of Exito S.A.

06/01/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer GPA said on Wednesday its board has approved its participation in a buyback program of its subsidiary Exito S.A.

In a securities filing, the company said total gross value of the share sale in Colombia's Exito will stand at around 386.7 million reais ($80.31 million).

Currently, GPA holds 96.57% of Exito's equity, of which 91.57% is held directly by GPA and the remaining 5.00% is held by its subsidiary GPA2 Empreendimentos e Participaçoes Ltda.

Exito's buyback program was approved by GPA's shareholders last week. ($1 = 4.8151 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A. 0.00% 12870 End-of-day quote.12.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.00% 5.1301 Delayed Quote.-19.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 612 B 4 912 M 4 912 M
Net income 2022 449 B 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 602 B 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 5 761 B 1 520 M 1 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 48 741
Free-Float 1,78%
Technical analysis trends ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12 870,00 COP
Average target price 16 000,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno Chief Executive Officer
Ruy Souza Chief Financial Officer
Luis Fernando Alarcón Mantilla Chairman
Jacky Yanovich Mizrach Chief Operating Officer
Felipe Ayerbe Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.12.01%1 519
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD7.00%37 147
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.96%33 153
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-9.86%19 683
COLES GROUP LIMITED-0.78%16 790
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.1.19%16 157