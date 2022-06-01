Brazil retailer GPA approves participation in buyback program of Exito S.A.

June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer GPA said on Wednesday its board has approved its participation in a buyback program of its subsidiary Exito S.A.

In a securities filing, the company said total gross value of the share sale in Colombia's Exito will stand at around 386.7 million reais ($80.31 million).

Currently, GPA holds 96.57% of Exito's equity, of which 91.57% is held directly by GPA and the remaining 5.00% is held by its subsidiary GPA2 Empreendimentos e Participaçoes Ltda.

Exito's buyback program was approved by GPA's shareholders last week. ($1 = 4.8151 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)