Brazil retailer GPA approves participation in buyback program of Exito S.A.

June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer GPA said on Wednesday its
board has approved its participation in a buyback program of its
subsidiary Exito S.A.
In a securities filing, the company said total gross value
of the share sale in Colombia's Exito will stand at around 386.7
million reais ($80.31 million).
Currently, GPA holds 96.57% of Exito's equity, of which
91.57% is held directly by GPA and the remaining 5.00% is held
by its subsidiary GPA2 Empreendimentos e Participaçoes Ltda.
Exito's buyback program was approved by GPA's shareholders
last week.
($1 = 4.8151 reais)
