    EXITO   COG31PA00010

ALMACENES ÉXITO S.A.

(EXITO)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 11/03
11500 COP   -2.29%
10:45aThird Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
PU
11/033Q21 Presentation
PU
10/11Almacenes Éxito S.A. acquired Mercado Central Potosi from BL Group.
CI
Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

11/04/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Almacenes Éxito S.A.

(BVC: EXITO)

Cordially invites you to participate in its

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

8:00 a.m. Colombia Time

Presenting for Grupo Exito:

Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, Chief Executive Officer

Ruy Souza, Chief Financial Officer

María Fernanda Moreno, Investor Relations Manager

To participate, please dial:

USA Toll Free: 1 (888) 771-4371

Colombia: 60 1 380 8041 - Bogotá Local
60 4 204 2207 - Medellín Local

International (Outside USA dial): +1 (847) 585-4405

Conference ID number: 50234021

Almacenes Éxito S.A. will report its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the market closes.

3Q21 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation and audio webcast that will be available on the company's website at www.grupoexito.com.co or under

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=886A8D47-94D8-48CB-A823-71C56824908B

Disclaimer

Almacenes Éxito SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 14:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
