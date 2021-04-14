Almaden Encouraged By Court Decision

Log in
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.

04/14/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) announces that the Collegiate (Appeals) Court of Mexico has issued a decision that it does not have the necessary authority to rule on the appeals filed by the Mexican Congress, Senate, Secretary of Economy and mining authorities, as well as Almaden as an interested party, and has instead referred the case directly to the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico (“SCJN”). The Company anticipates a decision from the SCJN on this matter within the next four to eight months.

The Company notes that in January 2021, the SCJN issued a decision concerning a mining property in north Puebla state owned by a company unrelated to Almaden, where the constitutionality of Mexico’s mining laws had been challenged. The SCJN, in a unanimous decision, confirmed that Mexico’s mining law is constitutional. The Company’s Mexican constitutional law attorney has advised that the January decision will have to be taken into account by the court when considering this case.

By way of background, in April 2019, a lower court in Puebla State issued a decision that Mexico’s mineral title system is unconstitutional because consultation of indigenous communities is not required before the granting of mineral title. The lawsuit was brought against the Mexican government and could have consequences for mineral titles throughout Mexico, but it used the Company’s mineral claims to make the argument. For more background see the Company’s press releases of April 15, 2019 and February 27, 2020.

The Company is pleased that this matter will finally be resolved and will continue with its current permitting and exploration plans.

About Almaden
Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled “Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study”, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“J. Duane Poliquin”        
J. Duane Poliquin
Chairman
Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company’s ability to advance its exploration and permitting plans, the anticipated timing of a decision on this case by the SCJN, and that any SCJN decision would have to take the January, 2021 decision into account.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including assumptions in respect of Almaden’s financial position, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant legal, regulatory, business, operational and economic uncertainties and contingencies, and such uncertainty generally increases with longer-term forecasts and outlook. These assumptions include: stability and predictability in Mexico’s mineral tenure, mining, environmental and agrarian laws and regulations, as well as their application and judicial decisions thereon; continued respect for the rule of law in Mexico; prices for gold, silver and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; mineral reserve and resource estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals being received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; community support in the Ixtaca Project; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to: political risk in Mexico; crime and violence in Mexico; corruption; environmental risks, including environmental matters under Mexican laws and regulations; impact of environmental impact assessment requirements on the Company’s planned exploration and development activities on the Ixtaca Project; certainty of mineral title and the outcome of litigation; community relations; governmental regulations and the ability to obtain necessary licences and permits; risks related to mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers or claims and other defects in title; changes in mining, environmental or agrarian laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards pursuant to existing laws and regulations which may increase costs of doing business and restrict operations; as well as those factors discussed the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Almaden's Annual Information Form and Almaden's latest Form 20-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to on forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadenminerals.com
http://www.almadenminerals.com/


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
