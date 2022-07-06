Almaden Minerals : July 6th, 2022Almaden Announces Selection by United Nations UNECE for Mining Pilot Project in Coordination with Mexican Ministry of the Economy

NEWS RELEASE July 6, 2022 Trading Symbols: TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU www.almadenminerals.com Almaden Announces Selection by United Nations UNECE for Mining Pilot Project in Coordination with Mexican Ministry of the Economy Vancouver, B.C. Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company"; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to report that the Ixtaca project has been selected to be included in a pilot project conducted by the United Nation's (UN) Expert Group on Resource Management in coordination with Mexico's Ministry of Economy. The purpose of the pilot project is to explore how the application of standards such as those of the UNFC (United Nations Framework Classification) and the UNRMS (United Nations Resources Management System - see below) may help strengthen activities with different stakeholders and encourage the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals1. Almaden initially expressed its interest in being part of this project in 2021, and after a site visit and several presentations on the project, the UN group of experts on sustainable resource management have agreed that Ixtaca meets the general criteria to be considered in the work to be carried out in this pilot project. The project will be managed through the UN´s Centre of Excellence in the Sustainable Management of Resources for Mexico and Latin America in coordination with the Extractive Activities Unit at the Ministry of Economy. Duane Poliquin, Chair of Almaden, stated "We are very pleased to have been selected for this pilot project. We believe this project dovetails very well with the standards to which we intend to complete our environmental permit submission, and the ongoing Human Rights Impact Assessment at the project. We are proud to be able to contribute to Mexico's efforts to introduce standards and procedures which reinforce the UN Sustainable Development Goals". 1 https://sdgs.un.org/goals About the United Nations Framework Classification and the United Nations Resources Management System The United Nations Framework Classification for Resources (UNFC) and the United Nations Resource Management System (UNRMS) are frameworks developed by experts from government, industry, the financial sector, and academia to bring in the required rigor in the sustainable management of all resources. UNRMS is a globally applicable system that can be applied to petroleum, mineral, renewable energy, nuclear fuels, injection projects, and anthropogenic resource endowments. Rather than tracking a single metric of volumes or quantities that can be produced and the profits, UNRMS considers a range of socio-economic, technological, and knowledge factors that are important for the sustainable development of each project. The UNRMS guiding principle is to make resource management entirely in alignment with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and see how resource production can contribute to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). About the International Centres of Excellence on Sustainable Resource Management-ICE-SRM-Mexico Latin America The International Centres of Excellence on Sustainable Resource Management will strengthen the sustainability and financial resilience of the resource management sectors. The focus will be on the development of a financially profitable, competitive, and resilient, resource management sector in the region as well as the core vision of - 1 -

"Resources for Sustainable Development." The system will ensure actions that are required to promote acceptability among stockholders and stakeholders. Resource management, when undertaken through the UNRMS framework, will bring good social, environmental, and economic outcomes in Latin America, and in Mexico as the leader of the project. UNRMS is being applied to continental frameworks in Europe and Africa, and national implementations are witnessed in many countries, such as China, India, Russia, and Ukraine. In 2019, a large-scale project (pilot project), led by the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) in coordination with the Ministry of Energy (SENER) and the Safety, Energy and Environment Agency (ASEA), was implemented in Mexico. International Centres of Excellence on Sustainable Resource Management (ICE-SRM)2 is a collaborative network of organizations focused on supporting the sustainable management of the resources needed for development in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Climate Agreement. The centres are conceived to provide - in full compliance with the adopted United Nations standards and guidelines - policy support, technical advice and consultation, education, training, dissemination, and other critical activities for stakeholders involved in the sustainable development of extractive industries and energy. Each centre will promote within its activity footprint the global deployment of the United Nations Framework Classification for Resources (UNFC) and the United Nations Resource Management System (UNRMS) to describe the resources needed for the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and support their management. The centre for Mexico and Latin America is led by Ulises Neri, a member of the Expert Group on Resource Management. Neri studied petroleum engineering at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM, where he is also a professor), has a master's degree from the French Petroleum Institute, and doctoral studies at the Paris business school. His professional experience began at Schlumberger, carrying out projects in Latin America. Later, he joined the National Hydrocarbons Commission where he served as director of reserves, director of measurement, and head of the extraction unit. He also held a diplomatic position, representing Mexico in international organizations, such as the OECD, the IEA, the UN, and OPEC. From 2019 to 2021, he was Director General of Promotion of Productive Chains in the energy sector in the National Content Unit of the Ministry of Economy. 2 https://unece.org/ice-srm-0 About Almaden Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled "Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study", which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010. On Behalf of the Board of Directors, "J. Duane Poliquin" J. Duane Poliquin Chair Almaden Minerals Ltd. Safe Harbor Statement Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things, the timing of the official notification of the decision to the Company, whether the final decision of the SCJN will be modified and - 2 -