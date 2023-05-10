Almaden Minerals : NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Almaden Minerals Ltd ("the Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors. Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. Almaden Minerals Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (Note 13) 5,728,749 6,658,076 Gold in trust (Note 8) 1,063,024 974,397 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 4) 228,468 259,471 7,020,241 7,891,944 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets (Note 5) 406,889 432,319 Property, plant and equipment (Note 6) 6,608,356 6,610,871 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7) 63,439,120 63,115,076 70,454,365 70,158,266 TOTAL ASSETS 77,474,606 78,050,210 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables (Note 11 (c)) 204,111 340,509 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 5) 91,246 88,295 295,357 428,804 Non-current liabilities Long-term portion of lease liabilities (Note 5) 354,008 377,635 Gold loan payable (Note 8) 4,056,175 3,929,015 Warrant liability (Note 9) 29,222 102,787 Derivative financial liabilities (Note 8) 288,224 306,084 Deferred income tax liability 3,090,208 3,090,208 7,817,837 7,805,729 Total liabilities 8,113,194 8,234,533 EQUITY Share capital (Note 10) 141,040,654 141,040,654 Reserves (Note 10) 22,642,373 22,546,373 Deficit (94,321,615 ) (93,771,350 ) Total equity 69,361,412 69,815,677 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 77,474,606 78,050,210 Subsequent event (Note 17) These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 10, 2023. They are signed on the Company's behalf by: /s/Duane Poliquin /s/ Elaine Ellingham Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Almaden Minerals Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Expenses Professional fees (Note 11(a)) 195,101 158,952 Salaries and benefits (Note 11(a)) 362,150 355,364 Travel and promotion 12,456 17,487 Depreciation (Note 6) 2,782 3,879 Office and license (Note 11(b)) 25,347 32,327 Amortization of right-of-use assets (Note 5) 25,430 30,499 Occupancy expenses (Note 5) 9,894 10,871 Interest expense on lease liabilities (Note 5) 10,655 12,559 Interest, accretion and standby fees on gold loan payable (Note 8) 130,345 105,988 Listing and filing fees 145,955 114,288 Insurance 23,864 24,335 Directors' fees (Note 11(a)) 36,250 36,250 Share-based payments (Note 10(c) and 11(a)) 96,000 348,750 1,076,229 1,251,549 Other income (loss) Administrative services fees (Note 11(b)) 274,493 215,349 Interest and other income 58,111 31,307 Unrealized gain on derivative financial liabilities (Note 8) 17,611 3,334 Unrealized gain on gold in trust (Note 8) 89,418 51,589 Unrealized foreign exchange gain on gold loan payable (Note 8) 3,434 51,859 Unrealized foreign exchange loss on gold in trust (Note 8) (791 ) (13,150 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on warrant liability (Note 9) 73,565 (164,996 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 10,123 (63,661 ) 525,964 111,631 Total comprehensive loss for the period (550,265 ) (1,139,918 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share (Note 12) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Almaden Minerals Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (550,265 ) (1,139,918 ) Items not affecting cash Depreciation 2,782 3,879 Amortization of right-of-use assets 25,430 30,499 Interest expenses on lease liability 10,655 12,559 Interest, accretion and standby fees on gold loan payable 130,345 105,988 Unrealized gain on derivative financial liabilities (17,611 ) (3,334 ) Unrealized gain on gold in trust (89,418 ) (51,589 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain on gold loan payable (3,434 ) (51,859 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss on gold in trust 791 13,150 Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant liability (73,565 ) 164,996 Share-based payments 96,000 348,750 Changes in non-cash working capital components Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 31,003 (64,154 ) Trade and other payables (142,126 ) (17,614 ) Net cash used in operating activities (579,413 ) (648,647 ) Investing activities Property, plant and equipment - purchase (267 ) - Exploration and evaluation assets - costs (318,316 ) (408,612 ) Net cash used in investing activities (318,583 ) (408,612 ) Financing activities Repayment of lease liabilities (31,331 ) (36,063 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,331 ) (36,063 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (929,327 ) (1,093,322 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,658,076 10,170,376 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 5,728,749 9,077,054 Supplemental cash flow information (Note 13) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Almaden Minerals Ltd. Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Share capital Reserves Number of

shares Amount Share-

based

payments Warrants Total

reserves Deficit Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, January 31, 2022 137,221,408 141,040,654 20,352,305 715,968 21,068,273 (81,924,790 ) 80,184,137 Share-based payments - - 348,750 - 348,750 - 348,750 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (1,139,918 ) (1,139,918 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 137,221,408 141,040,654 20,701,055 715,968 21,417,023 (83,064,708 ) 79,392,969 Share-based payments - - 1,129,350 - 1,129,350 - 1,129,350 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (10,706,642 ) (10,706,642 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 137,221,408 141,040,654 21,830,405 715,968 22,546,373 (93,771,350 ) 69,815,677 Share-based payments - - 96,000 - 96,000 - 96,000 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (550,265 ) (550,265 ) Balance, March 31, 2023 137,221,408 141,040,654 21,926,405 715,968 22,642,373 (94,321,615 ) 69,361,412 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 1. Nature of operations Almaden Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Almaden") was formed by amalgamation under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada on February 1, 2002. The Company is an exploration stage public company that is engaged directly in the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation property in Mexico. The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 1710 -1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2L3. The Company is in the business of exploring and developing mineral projects and its principal asset is the Ixtaca precious metals project located on its Tuligtic claim in Mexico. The Company has not yet determined whether this project has economically recoverable mineral reserves. The recoverability of amounts shown for mineral properties is dependent upon the establishment of a sufficient quantity of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing or participation of joint venture partners to complete development of the properties, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of exploration and evaluation assets. 2. Basis of presentation (a) Statement of Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance and compliance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). (b) Basis of preparation These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. This interim financial report does not include all of the information required of a full annual financial report and is intended to provide users with an update in relation to events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Company since the end of the last annual reporting period. It is therefore recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. However, this interim financial report provides selected significant disclosures that are required in the annual audited consolidated financial statements under IFRS. Except as described below, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The changes in accounting policies are also expected to be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending December 31, 2023. Certain amounts in prior years have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 6

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 3. Significant accounting policies These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all note disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements and, therefore, should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for fair presentation of the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows have been included. Operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2023. 4. Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses consist of the following: March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Accounts receivable (Note 11(b)) $ 192,994 $ 198,942 Prepaid expenses 35,474 60,529 $ 228,468 $ 259,471 During the period ended March 31, 2023, the Company has recorded value added taxes of $46,935 included in exploration and evaluation assets, as the value added tax relates to certain projects and is expected to be recovered when the assets are sold (Note 7). 5. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities The Company has lease agreements for its headquarter office space in Vancouver, B.C. One lease containing an extension option exercisable only by the Company was exercised on November 22, 2021. The lease was therefore extended from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2027. The Company reassessed this significant event as a lease modification and has estimated that the potential future lease payments under the extended lease term would result in an increase in lease liability by $508,799. The continuity of lease liabilities is as follows: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Opening balance $ 465,930 $ 548,607 Modification by extending the lease term - - Less: lease payments (31,331 ) (130,056 ) Interest expense 10,655 47,379 445,254 465,930 Less: current portion of lease liabilities (91,246 ) (88,295 ) Long-term portion of lease liabilities $ 354,008 $ 377,635 7

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 5. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (Continued) The continuity of ROU assets is as follows: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Opening balance $ 432,319 $ 539,110 Modification by extending the lease term - - Less: amortization of ROU assets (25,430 ) (106,791 ) $ 406,889 $ 432,319 During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recognized occupancy expenses of $9,894 (2022 - $10,871) related to short term leases. As at March 31, 2023, the remaining payments for the operating lease are due as follows: 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Total Office lease $ 125,530 $ 170,672 $ 173,970 $ 177,268 $ 44,523 $ 691,693 6. Property, plant and equipment Furniture and fixtures and other Computer hardware Computer software Geological library Field equipment Mill equipment Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost December 31, 2022 159,171 271,540 198,981 51,760 245,647 6,568,841 7,495,940 Additions - 267 - - - - 267 March 31, 2023 159,171 271,807 198,981 51,760 245,647 6,568,841 7,496,207 Accumulated depreciation December 31, 2022 153,203 251,441 192,138 50,975 237,312 - 885,069 Depreciation 299 1,514 513 39 417 - 2,782 March 31, 2023 153,502 252,955 192,651 51,014 237,729 - 887,851 Carrying amounts December 31, 2022 5,968 20,099 6,843 785 8,335 6,568,841 6,610,871 March 31, 2023 5,669 18,852 6,330 746 7,918 6,568,841 6,608,356 8

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 7. Exploration and evaluation assets Tuligtic Exploration and evaluation assets $ Acquisition costs: Opening balance - (December 31, 2022) 11,308,721 Closing balance - (March 31, 2023) 11,308,721 Deferred exploration costs: Opening balance - (December 31, 2022) 51,806,355 Costs incurred during the period Professional fees 60,935 Geochemical, metallurgy 607 Travel and accommodation 28,506 Geology, geophysics and exploration 39,791 Supplies and miscellaneous 72,960 Environmental and permit 155,520 Value-added tax (Note 4) 46,935 Refund - Value-added tax (81,210 ) Total deferred exploration costs during the period 324,044 Closing balance - (March 31, 2023) 52,130,399 Total exploration and evaluation assets 63,439,120 The following is a description of the Company's most significant property interests: (a) Tuligtic In 2001, the Company acquired by staking a 100% interest in the Tuligtic property in Puebla, Mexico. The property contains the Ixtaca Zone. (b) Other Expenditures incurred by the Company in Mexico are subject to Mexican Value added tax ("VAT"). The VAT is included in exploration and evaluation assets as incurred. Under Mexican law, VAT paid can be used in the future to offset amounts resulting from VAT charged on sales. Under certain circumstances and subject to approval from tax authorities, A Company can also apply for an early refund of VAT prior to generating sales. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received a VAT recovery of $81,210 (2022 - $73,055) and other income of $14,349 (2022 - $20,202) related to a VAT refund from prior years which is recorded in interest and other income. 9

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 8. Gold loan payable and gold in trust The Company has entered into a secured gold loan agreement ("Gold Loan") with Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex") or the "Lender" pursuant to which Almadex has agreed to loan up to 1,597 ounces of gold bullion to the Company. The approximate value of this gold as at May 14, 2019 was USD$2,072,060 or $2,790,858. Under the terms of the Gold Loan, the Company will be entitled to draw-down the gold in minimum 400 ounce tranches. At any given time, the amount of gold ounces drawn multiplied by the London Bullion Market Association ("LBMA") AM gold price in US dollars, plus any accrued interest or unpaid fees, shall constitute the Loan Value. The maturity date for the Gold Loan is March 31, 2024, and can be extended by two years at the discretion of the Company (the "Term"). Repayment of the Loan Value shall be made either through delivery of that amount of gold drawn, or through the issuance of common shares of the Company ("Shares"), according to the Lender's discretion. Mandatory prepayment shall be required in the event that the Company's Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico (the "Ixtaca Project") enters into commercial production during the Term, requiring the Company to deliver 100 gold ounces per month to the Lender. In addition, the Company has the right to pre-pay the Loan Value at any time without penalty, in either gold bullion or Shares as chosen by the Lender, and the Lender has the right to convert the Loan Value into Shares at any time during the Term. The conversion rate is equal to 95% of the 5 trading day volume weighted average price of the Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange or an equivalent. The interest rate of the Gold Loan is 10% of the Loan Value per annum, calculated monthly, paid in arrears. Interest payments can either be accrued to the Loan Value, or paid by the Company in cash or gold bullion. A standby fee of 1% per annum, accrued quarterly, will be applied to any undrawn amount on the Gold Loan. In addition, the Company has issued Almadex 500,000 transferable share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with an exercise price of $1.50 per Share and expiry date of May 14, 2024 as an arrangement fee to cover the administrative costs of setting up the credit facility. These warrants were valued at $50,000 using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with the following assumptions: expected life of five years, risk-free interest rate of 1.54%, expected dividend yield of 0% and expected volatility of 44.25%. Security for the loan is certain equipment related to the Rock Creek Mill, which is not required for the Ixtaca Project. The Gold Loan includes industry standard provisions in the event of default, material breach and change of control. The Gold Loan was recorded at fair value at inception and is subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method, recognizing interest expense on an effective yield basis. The Company has determined that the Gold Loan contains multiple derivatives which are embedded in the US dollar denominated debt instrument. As the convertible Gold Loan is denominated in US dollars and is convertible into common shares based upon a variable Canadian dollar conversion rate, the fixed for fixed criteria is not met. As such, the conversion option cannot be classified as an equity instrument and is deemed to have no value. The embedded derivative from indexation of the loan principal portion to the movement in the price of gold is classified as a derivate financial liability and is marked to market at each period end using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. 10

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 8. Gold loan payable and gold in trust (Continued) At inception, the following assumptions were used: expected life of five years, risk-free interest rate of 1.57% and expected volatility of 11.06%. The fair value of the embedded derivative for the period ended March 31, 2023 decreased by $17,611 based on the following assumptions used in the Black-Scholes option-pricing model: expected life of 1 years, risk-free interest rate of 4.00% and expected volatility of 11.57%. The continuity of gold loan payable and derivative financial liabilities are as follows: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Gold loan payable - opening balance $ 3,929,015 $ 3,227,545 Accrued interest expense 85,960 314,024 Accrued standby fees 2,659 9,416 Accretion expense 41,726 144,868 Foreign exchange difference (3,185 ) 233,162 Gold loan payable $ 4,056,175 $ 3,929,015 Derivative financial liabilities - opening balance $ 306,084 $ 391,620 Change in fair value through profit & loss (17,611 ) (110,177 ) Foreign exchange difference (249 ) 24,641 Derivative financial liabilities $ 288,224 $ 306,084 As at March 31, 2023, Almaden has 397 ounces of gold bullion on its account at a fair value of $1,063,024. The continuity of gold in trust are as follows: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Ounces $ Ounces $ Gold in trust, opening balance 397 974,397 397 915,995 Change in fair value through profit & loss - 89,418 - (6,518 ) Foreign exchange difference - (791 ) - 64,920 397 1,063,024 397 974,397 9. Warrant liability In connection with the registered direct offering private placement completed during the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued a total of 7,923,077 warrants exercisable at US$0.80 per share. The fair value of these warrants on issuance was $2,371,174, valued using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with the following assumptions: Risk-free interest rate 0.53% Expected life of warrants (years) 3.00 Expected annualized volatility 72.42% Dividend Nil Forfeiture rate 0% 11

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 9. Warrant liability (Continued) The fair value is recorded as a derivative financial liability as these warrants are exercisable in US dollars, differing from the Company's functional currency. The change in fair value resulted in an unrealized gain of $73,565 (March 31, 2022 - loss of $164,996) and is recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss for the period ended March 31, 2023. The fair value warrants were re-valued at period end using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with the following assumptions: March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Risk-free interest rate 3.54% 2.27% Expected life of warrants (years) 0.97 1.97 Expected annualized volatility 73.47% 79.36% Dividend Nil Nil Forfeiture rate 0 0% 10. Share capital and reserves (a) Authorized share capital At March 31, 2023, the authorized share capital comprised an unlimited number of common shares. The common shares do not have a par value. All issued shares are fully paid. (b) Warrants The continuity of warrants for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: Exercise December 31, March 31, Expiry date price 2022 Issued Exercised Expired 2023 March 27, 2023 $ 0.50 5,489,658 - - (5,489,658 ) - August 6, 2023 $ 0.90 3,100,000 - - - 3,100,000 March 18, 2024 USD$0.80 7,923,077 - - - 7,923,077 March 18, 2024 USD$0.80 435,769 - - - 435,769 May 14, 2024 $ 1.50 500,000 - - - 500,000 Warrants outstanding and exercisable 17,448,504 - - (5,489,658 ) 11,958,846 Weighted average

exercise price $ 0.88 - - $ 0.50 $ 1.05 (c) Share purchase option compensation plan The Company's stock option plan permits the issuance of options up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued share capital. Stock options issued to any consultant or person providing investor relations services cannot exceed 2% of the issued and outstanding common shares in any twelve month period. At March 31, 2023, the Company had reserved 3,167,141 stock options that may be granted. The exercise price of any option cannot be less than the volume weighted average trading price of the shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the grant. 12

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 10. Share capital and reserves (Continued) (c) Share purchase option compensation plan (Continued) The maximum term of all options is five years. The Board of Directors determines the term of the option (to a maximum of five years) and the time during which any option may vest. Options granted to consultants or persons providing investor relations services shall vest in stages with no more than 25% of such option being exercisable in any three month period. All options granted during the three months ended March 31, 2023 vested on the grant date. The Company's stock option plan permits the option holder to exercise cashless by surrendering a portion of the underlying option shares to pay for the exercise price and the corresponding withholding taxes, if applicable. The continuity of stock options for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: Expiry date Exercise price December 31,

2022 Granted Exercised Expired March 31,

2023 February 9, 2023 $ 0.97 350,000 - - (350,000 ) - March 3, 2023 $ 0.96 250,000 - - (250,000 ) - March 31, 2023 $ 0.68 1,975,000 - - (1,975,000 ) - May 8, 2023 $ 0.69 100,000 - - - 100,000 May 28, 2023 $ 0.65 100,000 - - - 100,000 July 8, 2023 $ 0.62 2,420,000 - - - 2,420,000 September 18, 2023 $ 0.51 960,000 - - - 960,000 March 7, 2027 $ 0.38 1,125,000 - - - 1,125,000 June 10, 2027 $ 0.33 3,640,000 - - - 3,640,000 October 4, 2027 $ 0.30 755,000 - - - 755,000 December 16, 2027 $ 0.33 855,000 - - - 855,000 February 14, 2028 $ 0.30 - 600,000 - - 600,000 Options outstanding

and exercisable 12,530,000 600,000 - (2,575,000 ) 10,555,000 Weighted average exercise price $ 0.49 $ 0.30 - $ 0.75 $ 0.42 Total share-based payments expenses as a result of options granted and vested during the period ended March 31, 2023 was $96,000 (2022 - $348,750). The fair value of the options granted during the period ended March 31, 2023 was estimated on the grant date using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions: Risk-free interest rate 3.43% Expected life (years) 5.00 Expected volatility 60.61% Expected dividend yield Nil Weighted average fair value per option $0.16 13

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 11. Related party transactions and balances (a) Compensation of key management personnel Key management includes members of the Board, the Chairman, the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President, and the Vice President, Project Development. The net aggregate compensation paid or payable to key management for services after recovery from Azucar Minerals Ltd. (Azucar) and Almadex (Note 11 (b)) is as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Professional fees $ 15,000 $ 15,000 Salaries and benefits (1) 74,175 108,863 Share-based payments 96,000 302,250 Director's fees 36,250 36,250 $ 221,425 $ 462,363 (b) Administrative Services Agreements The Company recovers a portion of rent, office and license expenses from Azucar pursuant to an Administrative Services Agreement dated May 15, 2015 and First Amending Agreement dated December 16, 2015 between the Company and Azucar. The Company also recovers a portion of rent, office and license expenses from Almadex pursuant to an Administrative Services Agreement dated March 29, 2018 between the Company and Almadex. At March 31, 2023, the Company received $18,673 (2022 - $36,778) from Azucar for administrative services fees included in other income and received $255,820 (2022- $178,571) from Almadex for administrative services fees included in other income. At March 31, 2023, included in accounts receivable is $12,926 (December 31, 2022 - $64,006) due from Azucar and $178,988 (December 31, 2022 - $117,044) due from Almadex in relation to expense recoveries. Under the Administrative Services Agreements, the Company is the sole and exclusive manager of Azucar and Almadex that provides general management services, office space, executive personnel, human resources, geological technical support, accounting and financial services at cost with no mark-up or additional direct charge. The three companies are considered related parties though common officers. (c) Other related party transactions At March 31, 2023, the Company accrued $87,174 (December 31, 2022 - $80,727) payable to Almadex for exploration and drilling services in Mexico. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company employed the Chairman's daughter for a salary of $10,325 less statutory deductions (2022 - $10,325) for marketing and administrative services provided to the Company. 14

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 12. Net loss per share Basic and diluted net loss per share The calculation of basic net loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was based on the loss attributable to common shareholders of $550,265 (2022 - $1,139,918) and a weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 137,221,408 (2022 - 137,221,408). The calculation of diluted net loss per share for the period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 did not include the effect of stock options and warrants, as they were considered to be anti-dilutive. 13. Supplemental cash flow information As at March 31, 2023, $96,578 of exploration and evaluation asset costs are included in trade and other payables (December 31, 2022 - $90,850). Supplemental information regarding the split between cash and cash equivalents is as follows: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash $ 1,592,809 $ 1,542,956 Term Deposits 4,135,940 5,115,120 $ 5,728,749 $ 6,658,076 14. Financial instruments The fair values of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and trade and other payables approximate their carrying values because of the short-term nature of these instruments. Except for warrant liability and derivative financial liabilities, the Company does not carry any financial instruments at FVTPL. The Company is exposed to certain financial risks, including currency risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk and commodity and equity price risk. (a) Currency risk The Company's property interests in Mexico make it subject to foreign currency fluctuations and inflationary pressures which may adversely affect the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows. The Company is affected by changes in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar, the US dollar and the Mexican peso. The Company does not invest in foreign currency contracts to mitigate the risks. As at March 31, 2023, the Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk through the following monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the applicable subsidiary: 15

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 14. Financial instruments (Continued) (a) Currency risk (Continued) All amounts in Canadian dollars US dollar Mexican peso Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,190,539 $ 380,591 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses - 1,079 Gold in trust 1,063,024 - Total assets $ 4,253,563 $ 381,670 Trade and other payables $ 7,450 $ 102,335 Gold loan payable 4,056,175 - Derivative financial liabilities 288,224 - Total liabilities $ 4,351,849 $ 102,335 Net assets $ (98,286 ) $ 279,335 A 10% change in the US dollar exchange rate relative to the Canadian dollar would change the Company's net loss by $10,000. A 10% change in the Mexican peso relative to the Canadian dollar would change the Company's net loss by $28,000. (b) Credit risk The Company's cash and cash equivalents are held in large financial institutions, located in both Canada and Mexico. Cash equivalents mature at less than ninety days during the twelve months following the statement of financial position date. The Company's accounts receivable consist of amounts due from related parties which are subsequently collected. To mitigate exposure to credit risk on cash and cash equivalents, the Company has established policies to limit the concentration of credit risk with any given banking institution where the funds are held, to ensure counterparties demonstrate minimum acceptable credit risk worthiness and ensure liquidity of available funds. As at March 31, 2023, the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk is the carrying value of its cash and cash equivalents, and accounts receivable. (c) Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company manages liquidity risk through the management of its capital structure. Liquidity risk is considered low as the Company has sufficient cash and cash equivalent to meet its current liabilities. Trade and other payables are due within twelve months of the statement of financial position date. 16

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 14. Financial instruments (Continued) (d) Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company is exposed to varying interest rates on cash and cash equivalents. The Company has no debt bearing variable interest rate. A 1% change in the interest rate would change the Company's net loss by $57,000. (e) Commodity and equity price risk The ability of the Company to explore its exploration and evaluation assets and the future profitability of the Company are directly related to the market price of gold and other precious metals. The Company monitors gold prices to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken by the Company. Equity price risk is defined as the potential adverse impact on the Company's performance due to movements in individual equity prices or general movements in the level of the stock market. (f) Classification of financial instruments IFRS 13 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value as follows: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The following table sets forth the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value by level within the fair value hierarchy. Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total $ $ $ $ Derivative financial liabilities - 288,224 - 288,224 Warrant liability - 29,222 - 29,222 17

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars 15. Management of capital The Company considers its capital to consist of components of equity. The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to pursue the exploration of its exploration and evaluation assets and to maintain a flexible capital structure which optimizes the costs of capital at an acceptable risk. The Company considers its capital to consist of components of equity. The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to pursue the exploration of its exploration and evaluation assets and to maintain a flexible capital structure which optimizes the costs of capital at an acceptable risk. The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may attempt to issue new shares and, acquire or dispose of assets. In order to maximize ongoing exploration efforts, the Company does not pay out dividends. The Company's investment policy is to invest its short-term excess cash in highly liquid short-term interest-bearing investments with short term maturities, selected with regards to the expected timing of expenditures from continuing operations. The Company expects its current capital resources will be sufficient to carry its exploration plans and operations for the foreseeable future. There were no changes to the Company's approach to the management of capital during the period. The Company has no externally imposed capital requirements. 16. Segmented information The Company operates in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. The Company's non-current assets are located in the following geographic locations: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Canada $ 444,586 $ 472,435 United States 6,568,840 6,568,840 Mexico 63,440,939 63,116,991 $ 70,454,365 $ 70,158,266 17. Subsequent event On April 3, 2023, the Company granted officers, directors, an employee and consultant an aggregate of 1,975,000 stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each of which is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.26 per share until April 3, 2028. 18 Attachments Original Link

