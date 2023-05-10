Almaden Minerals : NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Almaden Minerals Ltd ("the Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 13)
5,728,749
6,658,076
Gold in trust (Note 8)
1,063,024
974,397
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 4)
228,468
259,471
7,020,241
7,891,944
Non-current assets
Right-of-use assets (Note 5)
406,889
432,319
Property, plant and equipment (Note 6)
6,608,356
6,610,871
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
63,439,120
63,115,076
70,454,365
70,158,266
TOTAL ASSETS
77,474,606
78,050,210
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables (Note 11 (c))
204,111
340,509
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 5)
91,246
88,295
295,357
428,804
Non-current liabilities
Long-term portion of lease liabilities (Note 5)
354,008
377,635
Gold loan payable (Note 8)
4,056,175
3,929,015
Warrant liability (Note 9)
29,222
102,787
Derivative financial liabilities (Note 8)
288,224
306,084
Deferred income tax liability
3,090,208
3,090,208
7,817,837
7,805,729
Total liabilities
8,113,194
8,234,533
EQUITY
Share capital (Note 10)
141,040,654
141,040,654
Reserves (Note 10)
22,642,373
22,546,373
Deficit
(94,321,615
)
(93,771,350
)
Total equity
69,361,412
69,815,677
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
77,474,606
78,050,210
Subsequent event (Note 17)
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 10, 2023.
They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
/s/Duane Poliquin
/s/ Elaine Ellingham
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
$
$
Expenses
Professional fees (Note 11(a))
195,101
158,952
Salaries and benefits (Note 11(a))
362,150
355,364
Travel and promotion
12,456
17,487
Depreciation (Note 6)
2,782
3,879
Office and license (Note 11(b))
25,347
32,327
Amortization of right-of-use assets (Note 5)
25,430
30,499
Occupancy expenses (Note 5)
9,894
10,871
Interest expense on lease liabilities (Note 5)
10,655
12,559
Interest, accretion and standby fees on gold loan payable (Note 8)
130,345
105,988
Listing and filing fees
145,955
114,288
Insurance
23,864
24,335
Directors' fees (Note 11(a))
36,250
36,250
Share-based payments (Note 10(c) and 11(a))
96,000
348,750
1,076,229
1,251,549
Other income (loss)
Administrative services fees (Note 11(b))
274,493
215,349
Interest and other income
58,111
31,307
Unrealized gain on derivative financial liabilities (Note 8)
17,611
3,334
Unrealized gain on gold in trust (Note 8)
89,418
51,589
Unrealized foreign exchange gain on gold loan payable (Note 8)
3,434
51,859
Unrealized foreign exchange loss on gold in trust (Note 8)
(791
)
(13,150
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on warrant liability (Note 9)
73,565
(164,996
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
10,123
(63,661
)
525,964
111,631
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(550,265
)
(1,139,918
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share (Note 12)
(0.00
)
(0.01
)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(550,265
)
(1,139,918
)
Items not affecting cash
Depreciation
2,782
3,879
Amortization of right-of-use assets
25,430
30,499
Interest expenses on lease liability
10,655
12,559
Interest, accretion and standby fees on gold loan payable
130,345
105,988
Unrealized gain on derivative financial liabilities
(17,611
)
(3,334
)
Unrealized gain on gold in trust
(89,418
)
(51,589
)
Unrealized foreign exchange gain on gold loan payable
(3,434
)
(51,859
)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss on gold in trust
791
13,150
Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant liability
(73,565
)
164,996
Share-based payments
96,000
348,750
Changes in non-cash working capital components
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
31,003
(64,154
)
Trade and other payables
(142,126
)
(17,614
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(579,413
)
(648,647
)
Investing activities
Property, plant and equipment - purchase
(267
)
-
Exploration and evaluation assets - costs
(318,316
)
(408,612
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(318,583
)
(408,612
)
Financing activities
Repayment of lease liabilities
(31,331
)
(36,063
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(31,331
)
(36,063
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(929,327
)
(1,093,322
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
6,658,076
10,170,376
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
5,728,749
9,077,054
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Reserves
Number of
shares
Amount
Share-
based
payments
Warrants
Total
reserves
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 31, 2022
137,221,408
141,040,654
20,352,305
715,968
21,068,273
(81,924,790
)
80,184,137
Share-based payments
-
-
348,750
-
348,750
-
348,750
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,139,918
)
(1,139,918
)
Balance, March 31, 2022
137,221,408
141,040,654
20,701,055
715,968
21,417,023
(83,064,708
)
79,392,969
Share-based payments
-
-
1,129,350
-
1,129,350
-
1,129,350
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(10,706,642
)
(10,706,642
)
Balance, December 31, 2022
137,221,408
141,040,654
21,830,405
715,968
22,546,373
(93,771,350
)
69,815,677
Share-based payments
-
-
96,000
-
96,000
-
96,000
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(550,265
)
(550,265
)
Balance, March 31, 2023
137,221,408
141,040,654
21,926,405
715,968
22,642,373
(94,321,615
)
69,361,412
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
1.
Nature of operations
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Almaden") was formed by amalgamation under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada on February 1, 2002. The Company is an exploration stage public company that is engaged directly in the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation property in Mexico. The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 1710 -1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2L3.
The Company is in the business of exploring and developing mineral projects and its principal asset is the Ixtaca precious metals project located on its Tuligtic claim in Mexico. The Company has not yet determined whether this project has economically recoverable mineral reserves. The recoverability of amounts shown for mineral properties is dependent upon the establishment of a sufficient quantity of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing or participation of joint venture partners to complete development of the properties, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of exploration and evaluation assets.
2.
Basis of presentation
(a) Statement of Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance and compliance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
(b) Basis of preparation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. This interim financial report does not include all of the information required of a full annual financial report and is intended to provide users with an update in relation to events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Company since the end of the last annual reporting period. It is therefore recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. However, this interim financial report provides selected significant disclosures that are required in the annual audited consolidated financial statements under IFRS.
Except as described below, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The changes in accounting policies are also expected to be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending December 31, 2023.
Certain amounts in prior years have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
6
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
3.
Significant accounting policies
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all note disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements and, therefore, should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for fair presentation of the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows have been included. Operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2023.
4.
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses consist of the following:
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Accounts receivable (Note 11(b))
$
192,994
$
198,942
Prepaid expenses
35,474
60,529
$
228,468
$
259,471
During the period ended March 31, 2023, the Company has recorded value added taxes of $46,935 included in exploration and evaluation assets, as the value added tax relates to certain projects and is expected to be recovered when the assets are sold (Note 7).
5.
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
The Company has lease agreements for its headquarter office space in Vancouver, B.C.
One lease containing an extension option exercisable only by the Company was exercised on November 22, 2021. The lease was therefore extended from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2027. The Company reassessed this significant event as a lease modification and has estimated that the potential future lease payments under the extended lease term would result in an increase in lease liability by $508,799.
The continuity of lease liabilities is as follows:
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Opening balance
$
465,930
$
548,607
Modification by extending the lease term
-
-
Less: lease payments
(31,331
)
(130,056
)
Interest expense
10,655
47,379
445,254
465,930
Less: current portion of lease liabilities
(91,246
)
(88,295
)
Long-term portion of lease liabilities
$
354,008
$
377,635
7
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
5.
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities(Continued)
The continuity of ROU assets is as follows:
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Opening balance
$
432,319
$
539,110
Modification by extending the lease term
-
-
Less: amortization of ROU assets
(25,430
)
(106,791
)
$
406,889
$
432,319
During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recognized occupancy expenses of $9,894 (2022 - $10,871) related to short term leases.
As at March 31, 2023, the remaining payments for the operating lease are due as follows:
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Total
Office lease
$
125,530
$
170,672
$
173,970
$
177,268
$
44,523
$
691,693
6.
Property, plant and equipment
Furniture and fixtures and other
Computer hardware
Computer software
Geological library
Field equipment
Mill equipment
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
December 31, 2022
159,171
271,540
198,981
51,760
245,647
6,568,841
7,495,940
Additions
-
267
-
-
-
-
267
March 31, 2023
159,171
271,807
198,981
51,760
245,647
6,568,841
7,496,207
Accumulated depreciation
December 31, 2022
153,203
251,441
192,138
50,975
237,312
-
885,069
Depreciation
299
1,514
513
39
417
-
2,782
March 31, 2023
153,502
252,955
192,651
51,014
237,729
-
887,851
Carrying amounts
December 31, 2022
5,968
20,099
6,843
785
8,335
6,568,841
6,610,871
March 31, 2023
5,669
18,852
6,330
746
7,918
6,568,841
6,608,356
8
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
7.
Exploration and evaluation assets
Tuligtic
Exploration and evaluation assets
$
Acquisition costs:
Opening balance - (December 31, 2022)
11,308,721
Closing balance - (March 31, 2023)
11,308,721
Deferred exploration costs:
Opening balance - (December 31, 2022)
51,806,355
Costs incurred during the period
Professional fees
60,935
Geochemical, metallurgy
607
Travel and accommodation
28,506
Geology, geophysics and exploration
39,791
Supplies and miscellaneous
72,960
Environmental and permit
155,520
Value-added tax (Note 4)
46,935
Refund - Value-added tax
(81,210
)
Total deferred exploration costs during the period
324,044
Closing balance - (March 31, 2023)
52,130,399
Total exploration and evaluation assets
63,439,120
The following is a description of the Company's most significant property interests:
(a)
Tuligtic
In 2001, the Company acquired by staking a 100% interest in the Tuligtic property in Puebla, Mexico. The property contains the Ixtaca Zone.
(b)
Other
Expenditures incurred by the Company in Mexico are subject to Mexican Value added tax ("VAT"). The VAT is included in exploration and evaluation assets as incurred. Under Mexican law, VAT paid can be used in the future to offset amounts resulting from VAT charged on sales. Under certain circumstances and subject to approval from tax authorities, A Company can also apply for an early refund of VAT prior to generating sales. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received a VAT recovery of $81,210 (2022 - $73,055) and other income of $14,349 (2022 - $20,202) related to a VAT refund from prior years which is recorded in interest and other income.
9
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
8.
Gold loan payable and gold in trust
The Company has entered into a secured gold loan agreement ("Gold Loan") with Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex") or the "Lender" pursuant to which Almadex has agreed to loan up to 1,597 ounces of gold bullion to the Company. The approximate value of this gold as at May 14, 2019 was USD$2,072,060 or $2,790,858.
Under the terms of the Gold Loan, the Company will be entitled to draw-down the gold in minimum 400 ounce tranches. At any given time, the amount of gold ounces drawn multiplied by the London Bullion Market Association ("LBMA") AM gold price in US dollars, plus any accrued interest or unpaid fees, shall constitute the Loan Value.
The maturity date for the Gold Loan is March 31, 2024, and can be extended by two years at the discretion of the Company (the "Term"). Repayment of the Loan Value shall be made either through delivery of that amount of gold drawn, or through the issuance of common shares of the Company ("Shares"), according to the Lender's discretion. Mandatory prepayment shall be required in the event that the Company's Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico (the "Ixtaca Project") enters into commercial production during the Term, requiring the Company to deliver 100 gold ounces per month to the Lender. In addition, the Company has the right to pre-pay the Loan Value at any time without penalty, in either gold bullion or Shares as chosen by the Lender, and the Lender has the right to convert the Loan Value into Shares at any time during the Term. The conversion rate is equal to 95% of the 5 trading day volume weighted average price of the Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange or an equivalent.
The interest rate of the Gold Loan is 10% of the Loan Value per annum, calculated monthly, paid in arrears. Interest payments can either be accrued to the Loan Value, or paid by the Company in cash or gold bullion. A standby fee of 1% per annum, accrued quarterly, will be applied to any undrawn amount on the Gold Loan.
In addition, the Company has issued Almadex 500,000 transferable share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with an exercise price of $1.50 per Share and expiry date of May 14, 2024 as an arrangement fee to cover the administrative costs of setting up the credit facility. These warrants were valued at $50,000 using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with the following assumptions: expected life of five years, risk-free interest rate of 1.54%, expected dividend yield of 0% and expected volatility of 44.25%.
Security for the loan is certain equipment related to the Rock Creek Mill, which is not required for the Ixtaca Project. The Gold Loan includes industry standard provisions in the event of default, material breach and change of control.
The Gold Loan was recorded at fair value at inception and is subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method, recognizing interest expense on an effective yield basis.
The Company has determined that the Gold Loan contains multiple derivatives which are embedded in the US dollar denominated debt instrument. As the convertible Gold Loan is denominated in US dollars and is convertible into common shares based upon a variable Canadian dollar conversion rate, the fixed for fixed criteria is not met. As such, the conversion option cannot be classified as an equity instrument and is deemed to have no value. The embedded derivative from indexation of the loan principal portion to the movement in the price of gold is classified as a derivate financial liability and is marked to market at each period end using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model.
10
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
8.
Gold loan payable and gold in trust(Continued)
At inception, the following assumptions were used: expected life of five years, risk-free interest rate of 1.57% and expected volatility of 11.06%. The fair value of the embedded derivative for the period ended March 31, 2023 decreased by $17,611 based on the following assumptions used in the Black-Scholes option-pricing model: expected life of 1 years, risk-free interest rate of 4.00% and expected volatility of 11.57%.
The continuity of gold loan payable and derivative financial liabilities are as follows:
As at March 31, 2023, Almaden has 397 ounces of gold bullion on its account at a fair value of $1,063,024.
The continuity of gold in trust are as follows:
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Ounces
$
Ounces
$
Gold in trust, opening balance
397
974,397
397
915,995
Change in fair value through profit & loss
-
89,418
-
(6,518
)
Foreign exchange difference
-
(791
)
-
64,920
397
1,063,024
397
974,397
9.
Warrant liability
In connection with the registered direct offering private placement completed during the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued a total of 7,923,077 warrants exercisable at US$0.80 per share. The fair value of these warrants on issuance was $2,371,174, valued using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with the following assumptions:
Risk-free interest rate
0.53%
Expected life of warrants (years)
3.00
Expected annualized volatility
72.42%
Dividend
Nil
Forfeiture rate
0%
11
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
9.
Warrant liability (Continued)
The fair value is recorded as a derivative financial liability as these warrants are exercisable in US dollars, differing from the Company's functional currency. The change in fair value resulted in an unrealized gain of $73,565 (March 31, 2022 - loss of $164,996) and is recognized in the condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss for the period ended March 31, 2023. The fair value warrants were re-valued at period end using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with the following assumptions:
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Risk-free interest rate
3.54%
2.27%
Expected life of warrants (years)
0.97
1.97
Expected annualized volatility
73.47%
79.36%
Dividend
Nil
Nil
Forfeiture rate
0
0%
10.
Share capital and reserves
(a)
Authorized share capital
At March 31, 2023, the authorized share capital comprised an unlimited number of common shares. The common shares do not have a par value. All issued shares are fully paid.
(b)
Warrants
The continuity of warrants for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows:
Exercise
December 31,
March 31,
Expiry date
price
2022
Issued
Exercised
Expired
2023
March 27, 2023
$
0.50
5,489,658
-
-
(5,489,658
)
-
August 6, 2023
$
0.90
3,100,000
-
-
-
3,100,000
March 18, 2024
USD$0.80
7,923,077
-
-
-
7,923,077
March 18, 2024
USD$0.80
435,769
-
-
-
435,769
May 14, 2024
$
1.50
500,000
-
-
-
500,000
Warrants outstanding
and exercisable
17,448,504
-
-
(5,489,658
)
11,958,846
Weighted average
exercise price
$
0.88
-
-
$
0.50
$
1.05
(c)
Share purchase option compensation plan
The Company's stock option plan permits the issuance of options up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued share capital. Stock options issued to any consultant or person providing investor relations services cannot exceed 2% of the issued and outstanding common shares in any twelve month period. At March 31, 2023, the Company had reserved 3,167,141 stock options that may be granted. The exercise price of any option cannot be less than the volume weighted average trading price of the shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the grant.
12
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
The maximum term of all options is five years. The Board of Directors determines the term of the option (to a maximum of five years) and the time during which any option may vest. Options granted to consultants or persons providing investor relations services shall vest in stages with no more than 25% of such option being exercisable in any three month period. All options granted during the three months ended March 31, 2023 vested on the grant date.
The Company's stock option plan permits the option holder to exercise cashless by surrendering a portion of the underlying option shares to pay for the exercise price and the corresponding withholding taxes, if applicable.
The continuity of stock options for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows:
Expiry date
Exercise price
December 31,
2022
Granted
Exercised
Expired
March 31,
2023
February 9, 2023
$
0.97
350,000
-
-
(350,000
)
-
March 3, 2023
$
0.96
250,000
-
-
(250,000
)
-
March 31, 2023
$
0.68
1,975,000
-
-
(1,975,000
)
-
May 8, 2023
$
0.69
100,000
-
-
-
100,000
May 28, 2023
$
0.65
100,000
-
-
-
100,000
July 8, 2023
$
0.62
2,420,000
-
-
-
2,420,000
September 18, 2023
$
0.51
960,000
-
-
-
960,000
March 7, 2027
$
0.38
1,125,000
-
-
-
1,125,000
June 10, 2027
$
0.33
3,640,000
-
-
-
3,640,000
October 4, 2027
$
0.30
755,000
-
-
-
755,000
December 16, 2027
$
0.33
855,000
-
-
-
855,000
February 14, 2028
$
0.30
-
600,000
-
-
600,000
Options outstanding
and exercisable
12,530,000
600,000
-
(2,575,000
)
10,555,000
Weighted average
exercise price
$
0.49
$
0.30
-
$
0.75
$
0.42
Total share-based payments expenses as a result of options granted and vested during the period ended March 31, 2023 was $96,000 (2022 - $348,750).
The fair value of the options granted during the period ended March 31, 2023 was estimated on the grant date using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions:
Risk-free interest rate
3.43%
Expected life (years)
5.00
Expected volatility
60.61%
Expected dividend yield
Nil
Weighted average fair value per option
$0.16
13
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
11.
Related party transactions and balances
(a)
Compensation of key management personnel
Key management includes members of the Board, the Chairman, the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the Executive Vice President, and the Vice President, Project Development. The net aggregate compensation paid or payable to key management for services after recovery from Azucar Minerals Ltd. (Azucar) and Almadex (Note 11 (b)) is as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Professional fees
$
15,000
$
15,000
Salaries and benefits (1)
74,175
108,863
Share-based payments
96,000
302,250
Director's fees
36,250
36,250
$
221,425
$
462,363
(b)
Administrative Services Agreements
The Company recovers a portion of rent, office and license expenses from Azucar pursuant to an Administrative Services Agreement dated May 15, 2015 and First Amending Agreement dated December 16, 2015 between the Company and Azucar.
The Company also recovers a portion of rent, office and license expenses from Almadex pursuant to an Administrative Services Agreement dated March 29, 2018 between the Company and Almadex.
At March 31, 2023, the Company received $18,673 (2022 - $36,778) from Azucar for administrative services fees included in other income and received $255,820 (2022- $178,571) from Almadex for administrative services fees included in other income.
At March 31, 2023, included in accounts receivable is $12,926 (December 31, 2022 - $64,006) due from Azucar and $178,988 (December 31, 2022 - $117,044) due from Almadex in relation to expense recoveries.
Under the Administrative Services Agreements, the Company is the sole and exclusive manager of Azucar and Almadex that provides general management services, office space, executive personnel, human resources, geological technical support, accounting and financial services at cost with no mark-up or additional direct charge. The three companies are considered related parties though common officers.
(c)
Other related party transactions
At March 31, 2023, the Company accrued $87,174 (December 31, 2022 - $80,727) payable to Almadex for exploration and drilling services in Mexico.
During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company employed the Chairman's daughter for a salary of $10,325 less statutory deductions (2022 - $10,325) for marketing and administrative services provided to the Company.
14
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
12.
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share
The calculation of basic net loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was based on the loss attributable to common shareholders of $550,265 (2022 - $1,139,918) and a weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 137,221,408 (2022 - 137,221,408).
The calculation of diluted net loss per share for the period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 did not include the effect of stock options and warrants, as they were considered to be anti-dilutive.
13.
Supplemental cash flow information
As at March 31, 2023, $96,578 of exploration and evaluation asset costs are included in trade and other payables (December 31, 2022 - $90,850).
Supplemental information regarding the split between cash and cash equivalents is as follows:
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Cash
$
1,592,809
$
1,542,956
Term Deposits
4,135,940
5,115,120
$
5,728,749
$
6,658,076
14.
Financial instruments
The fair values of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and trade and other payables approximate their carrying values because of the short-term nature of these instruments.
Except for warrant liability and derivative financial liabilities, the Company does not carry any financial instruments at FVTPL.
The Company is exposed to certain financial risks, including currency risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk and commodity and equity price risk.
(a)
Currency risk
The Company's property interests in Mexico make it subject to foreign currency fluctuations and inflationary pressures which may adversely affect the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows. The Company is affected by changes in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar, the US dollar and the Mexican peso. The Company does not invest in foreign currency contracts to mitigate the risks.
As at March 31, 2023, the Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk through the following monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the applicable subsidiary:
15
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
14.
Financial instruments(Continued)
(a)
Currency risk(Continued)
All amounts in Canadian dollars
US dollar
Mexican peso
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,190,539
$
380,591
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
-
1,079
Gold in trust
1,063,024
-
Total assets
$
4,253,563
$
381,670
Trade and other payables
$
7,450
$
102,335
Gold loan payable
4,056,175
-
Derivative financial liabilities
288,224
-
Total liabilities
$
4,351,849
$
102,335
Net assets
$
(98,286
)
$
279,335
A 10% change in the US dollar exchange rate relative to the Canadian dollar would change the Company's net loss by $10,000.
A 10% change in the Mexican peso relative to the Canadian dollar would change the Company's net loss by $28,000.
(b)
Credit risk
The Company's cash and cash equivalents are held in large financial institutions, located in both Canada and Mexico. Cash equivalents mature at less than ninety days during the twelve months following the statement of financial position date. The Company's accounts receivable consist of amounts due from related parties which are subsequently collected.
To mitigate exposure to credit risk on cash and cash equivalents, the Company has established policies to limit the concentration of credit risk with any given banking institution where the funds are held, to ensure counterparties demonstrate minimum acceptable credit risk worthiness and ensure liquidity of available funds.
As at March 31, 2023, the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk is the carrying value of its cash and cash equivalents, and accounts receivable.
(c)
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company manages liquidity risk through the management of its capital structure. Liquidity risk is considered low as the Company has sufficient cash and cash equivalent to meet its current liabilities.
Trade and other payables are due within twelve months of the statement of financial position date.
16
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
14.
Financial instruments(Continued)
(d)
Interest rate risk
Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company is exposed to varying interest rates on cash and cash equivalents. The Company has no debt bearing variable interest rate.
A 1% change in the interest rate would change the Company's net loss by $57,000.
(e)
Commodity and equity price risk
The ability of the Company to explore its exploration and evaluation assets and the future profitability of the Company are directly related to the market price of gold and other precious metals. The Company monitors gold prices to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken by the Company. Equity price risk is defined as the potential adverse impact on the Company's performance due to movements in individual equity prices or general movements in the level of the stock market.
(f)
Classification of financial instruments
IFRS 13 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value as follows:
Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).
The following table sets forth the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value by level within the fair value hierarchy.
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
$
$
$
$
Derivative financial liabilities
-
288,224
-
288,224
Warrant liability
-
29,222
-
29,222
17
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
15.
Management of capital
The Company considers its capital to consist of components of equity. The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to pursue the exploration of its exploration and evaluation assets and to maintain a flexible capital structure which optimizes the costs of capital at an acceptable risk.
The Company considers its capital to consist of components of equity. The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to pursue the exploration of its exploration and evaluation assets and to maintain a flexible capital structure which optimizes the costs of capital at an acceptable risk.
The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may attempt to issue new shares and, acquire or dispose of assets.
In order to maximize ongoing exploration efforts, the Company does not pay out dividends. The Company's investment policy is to invest its short-term excess cash in highly liquid short-term interest-bearing investments with short term maturities, selected with regards to the expected timing of expenditures from continuing operations.
The Company expects its current capital resources will be sufficient to carry its exploration plans and operations for the foreseeable future. There were no changes to the Company's approach to the management of capital during the period. The Company has no externally imposed capital requirements.
16.
Segmented information
The Company operates in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties.
The Company's non-current assets are located in the following geographic locations:
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Canada
$
444,586
$
472,435
United States
6,568,840
6,568,840
Mexico
63,440,939
63,116,991
$
70,454,365
$
70,158,266
17.
Subsequent event
On April 3, 2023, the Company granted officers, directors, an employee and consultant an aggregate of 1,975,000 stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each of which is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.26 per share until April 3, 2028.