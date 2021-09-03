Almaden Minerals : September 3rd, 2021Almaden Provides Update on Drill Program at the Ixtaca Property

NEWS RELEASE

September 3rd, 2021

Trading Symbols:

TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU

www.almadenminerals.com

Almaden Provides Update on Drill Program at the Ixtaca Property

Vancouver, B.C. Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company"; TSX: AMM; NYSE

American: AAU) reports that, given the perceived rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the municipality of Ixtacamaxtitlán, it has elected to pause drilling for two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

Although none of the drilling or core logging and processing teams have tested positive for the virus, several COVID cases have been detected by the Company's COVID protocols among members of the Company's local staff. These people are now in quarantine. The Company is liaising with local health authorities and leaders to ascertain how it can assist authorities in the area.

To date the Company has completed one hole at the Southeast Alteration Zone, to a depth of 785 metres. Core has already been split and sent for assay. Results will be shared once they are received and assessed.

Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P. Eng., President and CEO of Almaden, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading

0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled "Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43- 101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study", which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website. The Ixtaca Gold- Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"J. Duane Poliquin"

J. Duane Poliquin, P. Eng

Chairman

Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the outcome or nature of any exploration programs at Ixtaca, the

- 1 -