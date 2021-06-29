Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMM   CA0202833053

ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.

(AMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almaden Minerals : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

06/29/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almaden Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. ('Almaden' or the 'Company'; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on June 29, 2021.

All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Duane Poliquin 30,217,920 (98.08 %) 592,780 (1.92 %)
Morgan Poliquin 30,169,432 (97.92 %) 641,268 (2.08 %)
Alfredo Phillips 30,187,827 (97.98 %) 622,873 (2.02 %)
Kevin O'Kane 30,155,109 (97.87 %) 655,591 (2.13 %)
Elaine Ellingham 30,181,075 (97.96 %) 629,625 (2.04 %)
Ria Fitzgerald 30,146,599 (97.84 %) 664,101 (2.16 %)
William J. Worrall 30,162,612 (97.90 %) 648,088 (2.10 %)

A total of 55,414,056 common shares, representing 40.38% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the AGM.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almaden, stated 'We would like to thank our shareholders for their support. Mark Brown did not stand for election to the Board this year as he has decided to focus on other business interests. We thank Mark for his years of service to the Company. At the same time, we welcome Ria Fitzgerald as a new Almaden Board member. Ria has twenty years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, project financing and project development with global and start-up companies in mining, infrastructure, and renewable power sectors. She has ten years of experience as an investment banker focused on the mining industry, where she was involved in over 100 financings raising more than $7 billion in private and public equity for global mining companies. Ria holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, where she graduated with High Honours and Great Distinction, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. We warmly welcome Ria to the Board and look forward to working with her in the future.'

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on the Company's website.

About Almaden
Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled 'Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study', which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

'Morgan Poliquin'
Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Contact Information:

Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadenminerals.com
http://www.almadenminerals.com/



Disclaimer

Almaden Minerals Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 21:40:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.
05:41pALMADEN MINERALS  : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
05:02pAlmaden Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
06/14ALMADEN MINERALS  : Provides Ixtaca Project Exploration Update (Form 6-K)
PU
06/14ALMADEN MINERALS  : June 14th, 2021Almaden Provides Ixtaca Project Exploration U..
PU
06/14ALMADEN MINERALS  : Dual-Listed Almaden Completes IP Program at Ixtaca Deposit i..
MT
06/14ALMADEN BRIEF : Provides Ixtaca Project Exploration Update
MT
06/14Almaden Provides Ixtaca Project Exploration Update
GL
06/01ALMADEN MINERALS  : NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (Form ..
PU
05/19ALMADEN MINERALS  : Form 51-102F6 Statement of Executive Compensation (Form 6-K)
PU
05/14ALMADEN MINERALS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,7 M 67,6 M 67,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Almaden Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Morgan James Poliquin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Korm Trieu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Duane Poliquin Chairman
Laurence Morris Vice President-Operations & Projects
Mark Thomas Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.5.08%69
BHP GROUP13.27%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC9.73%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.67%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.74%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)48.15%18 704