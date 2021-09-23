Almadex Minerals : September 23rd, 2021 Almadex Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

NEWS RELEASE

September 23, 2021

Trading Symbols:

TSX-V: DEX

www.almadexminerals.com

Almadex Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, B.C. Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") is pleased to provide an update on the 1.5% NSR royalty the Company holds on the Caballo Blanco project ("Caballo Blanco", or the "Project"), located in Veracruz, Mexico.

On September 22, 2021, the operator of the Caballo Blanco project, Candelaria Mining Corp. ("CAND"), announced that it had closed the first tranche of a financing in the amount of approximately $7.9 million. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") subscribed for approximately $6 million of this tranche, taking Agnico's ownership of CAND from 10,120,000 common shares to 23,453,333 common shares and 6,666,667 share purchase warrants, representing approximately 19.59% of the issued and outstanding shares of CAND on a partially-diluted basis.

As reported by CAND on September 1, 2021, the entirety of the Agnico investment is allocated to the Caballo Blanco project, subject to receipt of necessary permits.

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex, stated "We are very encouraged to see such a vote of confidence from Agnico in this project, which clearly has implications on the value of our 1.5% royalty. It is also worth noting that Almadex owns a 1.75% royalty on the El Cobre property, which adjoins Caballo Blanco to the south and is operated by Azucar Minerals Ltd. We are pleased that exploration is continuing in this area of great mineral potential."

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of over 35 years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns a number of portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"J. Duane Poliquin"

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman

Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to the Caballo Blanco project, CAND, and Agnico is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of the Project and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Almadex. Specifically, as a royalty holder, Almadex has limited, if any, access to the Project. Although Almadex does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the operator may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Almadex's royalty