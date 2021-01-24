Almarai : Announces Its Annual Consolidated Financial Results for The Year Ended 31st December 2020 (Twelve Months)

The Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31

The Operating Profit for the year ended 31

The Gross Profit for the year ended 31

The Revenue for the year ended 31

The Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 315.1 million, an increase of 13.6% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 277.4 million) and a decrease of 54.2% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 687.8 million).

The Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 335.9 million, an increase of 7.7% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 311.9 million) and a decrease of 46.0% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 621.5 million).

The Operating Profit for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 500.2 million, an increase of 0.4% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 498.3 million).

The Gross Profit for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 1,232.4 million, a decrease of 4.7% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 1,293.5 million).

The Revenue for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 3,819.6 million, an increase of 3.1% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 3,703.9 million).

Almarai Company ("the Company") is pleased to announce its Annual Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st December 2020 as below:

Almarai Company Announces Its Annual Consolidated Financial Results for The Year Ended 31st December 2020 (Twelve Months)

13. The increase of 7.7% in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year is due to:

Reasons of increase / (decrease) for Fourth quarter 2020 compared with corresponding quarter of the last year

The Earnings per Share (EPS) based on the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31

Total Equity Attributable to Shareholders of the Company as of 31

The Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31

Contribution of various Business Categories towards the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of 7.7% is as follows:

Dairy & Juice Category: The category Profit decreased by 2.0% mainly driven by lower subsidy, higher alfalfa and higher juice ingredient costs.

The category Profit decreased by 2.0% mainly driven by lower subsidy, higher alfalfa and higher juice ingredient costs. Bakery Category: The Category Profit decreased by 22.4% due to the volume decline driven by single serve as school closure continued.

The Category Profit decreased by 22.4% due to the volume decline driven by single serve as school closure continued. Poultry Category: The category Profit decreased by 8.1% mainly due to adverse channel mix resulting in revenue decline.

The category Profit decreased by 8.1% mainly due to adverse channel mix resulting in revenue decline. Other Category: The Category reported a loss of SAR 21.1 million for the current quarter compared to a loss of SAR 74.7 million for the corresponding quarter. Mainly driven by higher top line growth due to Premier Food rebound post COVID-19 restrictions and higher sales of alfalfa. Losses reduced by half for the year as 2019 included a one-off provision for infant nutrition business closure.

Reasons of decrease in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for Fourth quarter 2020 compared with previous quarter

14. The decrease of 46.0% in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Fourth quarter 2020 (SAR 335.9 million) as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 621.5 million) was due to lower sales driven by seasonality.

Reasons of increase / (decrease) for the year ended 31st December 2020 compared with last year

15. The increase of 9.5% in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the year ended 31st December 2020 as compared to last year is due to: