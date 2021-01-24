Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Almarai Company    2280   SA000A0ETHT1

ALMARAI COMPANY

(2280)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almarai : Announces Its Annual Consolidated Financial Results for The Year Ended 31st December 2020 (Twelve Months)

01/24/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almarai Company Announces Its Annual Consolidated Financial Results for The Year Ended 31st December 2020 (Twelve Months)

Almarai Company ("the Company") is pleased to announce its Annual Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st December 2020 as below:

Fourth Quarter of 2020: Highlights

  1. The Revenue for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 3,819.6 million, an increase of 3.1% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 3,703.9 million).
  2. The Gross Profit for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 1,232.4 million, a decrease of 4.7% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 1,293.5 million).
  3. The Operating Profit for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 500.2 million, an increase of 0.4% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 498.3 million).
  4. The Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 335.9 million, an increase of 7.7% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 311.9 million) and a decrease of 46.0% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 621.5 million).
  5. The Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Fourth quarter 2020 amounted to SAR 315.1 million, an increase of 13.6% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 277.4 million) and a decrease of 54.2% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 687.8 million).

Year ended 31st December 2020 (the Year): Highlights

  1. The Revenue for the year ended 31st December 2020 amounted to SAR 15,356.9 million, an increase of 7.0% as compared to the last year (SAR 14,351.3 million).
  2. The Gross Profit for the year ended 31st December 2020 amounted to SAR 5,535.5 million, an increase of 3.1% as compared to the last year (SAR 5,366.7 million).
  3. The Operating Profit for the year ended 31st December 2020 amounted to SAR 2,522.3 million, an increase of 2.0% as compared to the last year (SAR 2,473.2 million).
  4. The Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2020 amounted to SAR 1,984.4 million, an increase of 9.5% as compared to the last year (SAR 1,811.8 million).
  1. The Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2020 amounted to SAR 1,980.6 million, an increase of 7.8% as compared to the last year (SAR 1,836.8 million).
  2. Total Equity Attributable to Shareholders of the Company as of 31st December 2020 amounted to SAR 15,686.9 million as compared to the last year (SAR 14,653.3 million), an increase of 7.1%. As of 31st December 2020, the book value per share amounted to SAR 15.7.
  3. The Earnings per Share (EPS) based on the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2020 and the last year, reached SAR 2.02 and SAR 1.83, respectively. Diluted EPS for the year ended 31st December 2020 and the last year were SAR 1.98 and SAR 1.81, respectively.

Reasons of increase / (decrease) for Fourth quarter 2020 compared with corresponding quarter of the last year

13. The increase of 7.7% in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year is due to:

  • Revenues: The revenues growth of 3.1% was driven mainly by both Fresh and Long Life Dairy along with alfalfa sales. The growth was driven mainly in Egypt, Jordan and export countries.
  • Gross Profit: Decreased by 4.7%, due to Higher feed cost yoy, driven by imported alfalfa and lower subsidy from non-alfalfa feed inputs.
  • Selling and Distribution Expenses (S&D): Decreased by SAR 30.1 million, 4.7%, due to sales optimization efforts and due to one-off marketing expenses in Q4 2019.
  • General and Administration Expenses (G&A): Increased by SAR 4.7 million, 3.7%, in line with general cost increase trends.
  • Impairment of Financial Assets: Recorded a gain of SAR 9.8 million compared to last year loss of SAR 27.9 million after detailed review of existing financial debt. Last year losses were mainly related to providing for higher debt exposure in food service channel and infant nutrition category which were not required in 2020.
  • Finance Cost: Funding costs are lower by SAR 20.9 million largely due to lower debt and lower funding rate, offset by lower interest cost capitalization, mainly from overseas subsidiaries.
  • Zakat and Tax: Decreased by SAR 22.4 million mainly due to a one-off deferred tax liability recognized in Egypt in 2019.

Contribution of various Business Categories towards the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of 7.7% is as follows:

  • Dairy & Juice Category: The category Profit decreased by 2.0% mainly driven by lower subsidy, higher alfalfa and higher juice ingredient costs.
  • Bakery Category: The Category Profit decreased by 22.4% due to the volume decline driven by single serve as school closure continued.
  • Poultry Category: The category Profit decreased by 8.1% mainly due to adverse channel mix resulting in revenue decline.
  • Other Category: The Category reported a loss of SAR 21.1 million for the current quarter compared to a loss of SAR 74.7 million for the corresponding quarter. Mainly driven by higher top line growth due to Premier Food rebound post COVID-19 restrictions and higher sales of alfalfa. Losses reduced by half for the year as 2019 included a one-off provision for infant nutrition business closure.

Reasons of decrease in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for Fourth quarter 2020 compared with previous quarter

14. The decrease of 46.0% in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Fourth quarter 2020 (SAR 335.9 million) as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 621.5 million) was due to lower sales driven by seasonality.

Reasons of increase / (decrease) for the year ended 31st December 2020 compared with last year

15. The increase of 9.5% in the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the year ended 31st December 2020 as compared to last year is due to:

  • Revenues: The revenues growth of 7.0% were driven mainly by Foods, Long-life Dairy and Poultry. The only category recording negative growth was bakery due to lower single serve sales in the 2nd half due to school closure. 55% of the growth was driven by KSA followed by Egypt along with significant contribution from other sales due to external alfalfa sales.
  • Gross Profit: increased at a lower rate of 3.1% relative to revenue growth due to higher input costs, mainly Alfalfa, labor costs, COVID-19 related preventive cost increase and adverse channel and country mix.
  • Selling and Distribution Expenses (S&D): Increased by SAR 114.2 million, 4.8%, which is lower than the sales growth of 7.0%. The increase was mainly due to higher labor costs, general marketing expenses and higher trade support, mostly linked to expansion in food service and export businesses.
  • General and Administration Expenses (G&A): Increased by SAR 19.5 million, 4.9%, as the general labor and insurance cost increases were partly offset by administration and cost savings programs.
  • Other Expenses: decreased by SAR 10.2 million, as higher losses from sale of dairy herd were offset with one-off gains for sale of Zain shares.
  • Impairment of Financial Assets: Decreased by SAR 3.7 million due to better quality and management of financial assets.
  • Finance Cost: Funding costs are lower by SAR 54.9 million due to lower debt and lower interest rate, partly offset by lower capitalization of interest cost driven by lower capital expenditure in general.
  • Zakat and Tax: Decreased by SAR 28.6 million mainly due to a one-off deferred tax liability recognized in Egypt in 2019.

Contribution of various Business Categories towards the increase of Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of 9.5% is as follows:

    • Dairy & Juice Category: The Category Profit increased by 3.2% mainly due to higher sales of 7.0% driving positive contribution but it was partly offset by higher Alfalfa costs, loss of market share in Oman, and higher losses in Egypt due to one-off restructuring costs.
    • Bakery Category: The Category Profit decreased by 4.0% driven by lower volume growth in the 2nd half due to lower single serve sales driven by school closure.
    • Poultry Category: The Category Profit increased by 30.0% driven mainly by revenue growth of 7.9%. The profit growth mainly came from two events. First was the positive channel mix in Q2 due to COVID-19 related restriction and secondly the release of feed-based subsidy for the first three quarters.
    • Other Category: The Category Reported loss of SAR 58.2 million due to operational performance of overseas alfalfa producers and losses for Almarai Food Services acquisition, Premier Food, due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
  2. Auditors' Opinion: (Unmodified Opinion).
  3. Items, elements and notes of the comparatives Consolidated Financial Statements have been redisplayed, regrouped, and reclassified to meet with the applied accounting policies for the current year which have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information, please see the note 2.2 in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2020.
  4. Other Notes:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 11:45:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALMARAI COMPANY
06:46aALMARAI : Announces Its Annual Consolidated Financial Results for The Year Ended..
PU
01/13ALMARAI COMPANY : annual earnings release
01/05Gulf economy gets a boost from healing of Saudi-Qatar rift
RE
01/05ALMARAI : announces the resignation and appointment of a board member
PU
01/05ALMARAI : Recommendation of Cash Dividend for The Financial Year 2020 by the Boa..
PU
01/05REFILE-Gulf gets a boost from healing of Saudi-Qatar rift
RE
01/05MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari stocks rise as Gulf tensions ease, Dubai extends gain
RE
2020ALMARAI : Recommendation of Cash Dividend for The Financial Year 2020 by the Boa..
PU
2020ALMARAI : announces the resignation of the CEO of the Company and appointment of..
PU
2020Saudi's Almarai appoints new managing director, CEO leaves
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 262 M 4 069 M 4 069 M
Net income 2020 1 979 M 528 M 528 M
Net Debt 2020 11 116 M 2 964 M 2 964 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 54 200 M 14 446 M 14 450 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,28x
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 37 447
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart ALMARAI COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Almarai Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMARAI COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,21 SAR
Last Close Price 54,20 SAR
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bader Abdullah Al-Issa Managing Director & Executive Director
Naif bin Sultan Mohammed Al-Saud Non-Executive Chairman
Danko Damir Maras Chief Financial Officer
Sulaiman Abdulkader A. Mohsin Al-Muhaidib Vice Chairman
Peter Amon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMARAI COMPANY-1.28%14 446
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.11%317 732
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.80%80 447
DANONE S.A1.49%43 129
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-5.05%40 237
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.97%34 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ