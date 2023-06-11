Almarai CEO: We are working to open new markets

The CEO of Almarai Company, Abdullah Al-Badr, participated in the tenth session of the Arab Chinese Business Conference and the eighth investment symposium under the slogan "Cooperation for Prosperity", which will be hosted by the city of Riyadh on June 11-12, 2023.

The conference is the largest Chinese-Arab business and investment gathering with the participation of 23 countries and more than 2,000 participants including government representatives, CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Al-Badr's participation came during a session held within the activities of the conference, entitled "Food Security and Agriculture as a Key to Unleashing Developmental Capabilities." The guest of honor was His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Alfadley, and with the participation of the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Muhammad bin Suleiman Al-Jasser, the founder and managing director of the Saudi Naqwa company, Eng. Ahmed Al-Ballaa, the founder and CEO of the American company Gro Intelligence, Sarah Menker, and CEO of Calysseo, Pierre Casamato.

"Almarai's strategic plans are based on growth in the sectors in which we operate, opening new sectors, or opening new markets for our products," Al-Badr said.

"Almarai has already expanded in the poultry sector in the Kingdom with an investment that exceeds 6 billion riyals. The company has also entered into new sectors such as the red meat sector and the seafood sector. export, acquisitions, or any other suitable methods for pasture." Al-Badr added.

"This international conference is an opportunity to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the Kingdom and the Arabs on the one hand, and China on the other, and we believe that there are opportunities for the presence of Almarai products in the Chinese market through export, including infant formula products, as we own a factory in the Kingdom It is the only one in the Middle East, with an investment of one billion riyals, and we also believe that Almarai's entry into the Chinese market will help us achieve better operating efficiency" Al-Badr said.

It is worth noting that Almarai is the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world and the largest for the production and distribution of food and beverages in the Middle East. It owns many brands, including Almarai, ALYOUM, L'usine, and 7Days, in addition to leading its products in all markets of the GCC countries, Egypt and Jordan.