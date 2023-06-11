Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Almarai Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2280   SA000A0ETHT1

ALMARAI COMPANY

(2280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-10
57.90 SAR   -0.17%
11:02aAlmarai Ceo : We are working to open new markets
PU
06/06Almarai : signs sign MoU with the Ministry of Investment
PU
06/06Almarai : signs sign MoU with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almarai CEO: We are working to open new markets

06/11/2023 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CEO of Almarai Company, Abdullah Al-Badr, participated in the tenth session of the Arab Chinese Business Conference and the eighth investment symposium under the slogan "Cooperation for Prosperity", which will be hosted by the city of Riyadh on June 11-12, 2023.

The conference is the largest Chinese-Arab business and investment gathering with the participation of 23 countries and more than 2,000 participants including government representatives, CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Al-Badr's participation came during a session held within the activities of the conference, entitled "Food Security and Agriculture as a Key to Unleashing Developmental Capabilities." The guest of honor was His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Alfadley, and with the participation of the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Muhammad bin Suleiman Al-Jasser, the founder and managing director of the Saudi Naqwa company, Eng. Ahmed Al-Ballaa, the founder and CEO of the American company Gro Intelligence, Sarah Menker, and CEO of Calysseo, Pierre Casamato.

"Almarai's strategic plans are based on growth in the sectors in which we operate, opening new sectors, or opening new markets for our products," Al-Badr said.

"Almarai has already expanded in the poultry sector in the Kingdom with an investment that exceeds 6 billion riyals. The company has also entered into new sectors such as the red meat sector and the seafood sector. export, acquisitions, or any other suitable methods for pasture." Al-Badr added.

"This international conference is an opportunity to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the Kingdom and the Arabs on the one hand, and China on the other, and we believe that there are opportunities for the presence of Almarai products in the Chinese market through export, including infant formula products, as we own a factory in the Kingdom It is the only one in the Middle East, with an investment of one billion riyals, and we also believe that Almarai's entry into the Chinese market will help us achieve better operating efficiency" Al-Badr said.

It is worth noting that Almarai is the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world and the largest for the production and distribution of food and beverages in the Middle East. It owns many brands, including Almarai, ALYOUM, L'usine, and 7Days, in addition to leading its products in all markets of the GCC countries, Egypt and Jordan.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 11 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALMARAI COMPANY
11:02aAlmarai Ceo : We are working to open new markets
PU
06/06Almarai : signs sign MoU with the Ministry of Investment
PU
06/06Almarai : signs sign MoU with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources
PU
06/06Almarai : supports the Saudi Scouts during the Hajj season
PU
04/28Arizona Saudi Farm Groundwater
AQ
04/15Almarai Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/15Almarai Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/12Almarai : General Assembly approved to distribute one billion riyals in dividends to share..
PU
04/12ALMARAI COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/23Almarai Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 20 278 M 5 407 M 5 407 M
Net income 2023 2 087 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2023 8 723 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 58 000 M 15 464 M 15 464 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 38 370
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart ALMARAI COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Almarai Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMARAI COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 57,90 SAR
Average target price 58,69 SAR
Spread / Average Target 1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdullah bin Nasser Albader Chief Executive Officer
Danko Damir Maras Chief Financial Officer
Naif Sultan Mohammed Saud Al Kabeer Chairman
Ammar bin Abdulwahid Al khodairi Independent Director
Hosam Ali Al-Qurashi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMARAI COMPANY8.41%15 464
NESTLÉ S.A.0.02%316 877
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.48%99 374
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.17%52 289
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.85%48 339
KRAFT HEINZ-9.41%45 261
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer