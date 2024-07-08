ALMARAI COMPANY
A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AND REVIEW REPORT
FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED
30 JUNE 2024
ALMARAI COMPANY
A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY
INDEX
PAGES
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1 - 2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
6
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
7
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8 -15
KPMG Professional Services
Roshn Front, Airport Road
P.O. Box 92876
Riyadh 11663
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Commercial Registration No 1010425494
Headquarters in Riyadh
Independent auditor's report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements
To the Shareholders of Almarai Company (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying 30 June 2024 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Almarai Company ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") which comprises:
the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2024;
the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2024;
the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six- month periods ended 30 June 2024;
the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024;
the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024; and
the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated
interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed
consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,
'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of condensed consolidated interim financial
statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
KPMG Professional Services, a professional closed joint stock company registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a paid-up capital of SAR40,000,000 (previously known as "KPMG Al Fozan &
Partners Certified Public Accountants") and a non-partner member firm of the KPMG global organization
of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English
company limited by guarantee.
All rights reserved.
.
Independent auditor's report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements
To the Shareholders of Almarai Company (A Saudi Joint Stock Company) (continued)
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying
30 June 2024 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Almarai Company ("the Company") and its subsidiaries are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
KPMG Professional Services
Fahad Mubark Aldossari
License No: 469
Riyadh on 7 July 2024
Corresponding to: 1 Muharram 1446H
2
ALMARAI COMPANY
A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
1. THE COMPANY, ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND ITS BUSINESS DESCRIPTION
Almarai Company (the "Company") is a Saudi Joint Stock Company, which was converted from a limited liability company to a joint stock company on 2 Rajab 1426 A.H. (8 August 2005). The Company initially commenced trading on 19 Dul Hijjah 1411 A.H. (1 July 1991) and operates under Commercial Registration No. 1010084223. Prior to the consolidation of activities in 1991, the core business was conducted between 1977 and 1991 under the Almarai brand name.
The Company's Head Office is located at Exit 7, North Ring Road, Al Izdihar District, P.O. Box 8524, Riyadh 11492, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("Saudi Arabia").
The Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are a major integrated consumer food and beverage Group in the Middle East with leading market share in Saudi Arabia. It also operates in Egypt, Jordan and other Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") countries.
Dairy, Fruit Juices and related food business is operated under the "Almarai", "Beyti" and "Teeba" brand names. All raw milk production, Dairy and Fruit Juice product processing and related food product manufacturing activities are undertaken in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), Egypt and Jordan.
Dairy, Fruit Juices and related food business in Egypt and Jordan operates through a fully owned subsidiary International Dairy and Juice Limited ("IDJ"). The Group manages IDJ operations through the following key subsidiaries:
Jordan
- Teeba Investment for Developed Food Processing
Egypt
- International Company for Agricultural Industries Projects (Beyti) (SAE)
Bakery products are manufactured and traded by Western Bakeries Company Limited and Modern Food Industries Company Limited under the brand names "L'usine" and "7 Days", respectively.
Poultry products are manufactured and traded by Hail Agricultural Development Company under the "Alyoum" and "AlBashayer" brand names.
Seafood products are traded under the "Seama" brand name. Ice cream products are traded under the "Almarai" brand name.
Infant Nutrition products are manufactured by Almarai Baby Food Company Limited and traded by International Pediatric Nutrition Company under "Nuralac" and "Evolac" brand names.
In territories where the Group has operations, final consumer packed products are distributed from manufacturing facilities to local distribution centres by the Group's long haul distribution fleet. The distribution centres in GCC countries are managed through subsidiaries in UAE, Oman and Bahrain and an agency agreement in Kuwait and Qatar as follows:
UAE
- Almarai Emirates Company LLC
Oman
- Arabian Planets for Trading and Marketing LLC
Bahrain
- Almarai Company Bahrain W.L.L.
Kuwait
- Al Kharafi Brothers Dairy Products Company Limited
Qatar
- Khalid for Foodstuff and Trading Company
In other territories, where permissible by law, export sales are made through other subsidiaries.
The Group owns and operates arable farms in Argentina and in United States of America (USA), collectively referred to as "Fondomonte", through the following key subsidiaries:
USA
- Fondomonte Holdings North America LLC
Argentina
- Fondomonte South America S.A
The Group's non-GCC business operations under IDJ and Fondomonte are managed through Almarai Investment Holding Company W.L.L., a Company incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The Group owns 93.5% shareholding in Pure Breed Poultry Company whose main operations are focused on poultry grandparent farming.
The Group owns 100% shareholding in Premier Foods Industries Company LLC ("Premier Foods") in Saudi Arabia. Premier Foods is primarily engaged in providing value added products (meat and poultry) to the food services industry in the Middle East.
The Group owns 100% shareholding in Bakemart FZ L.L.C and Bakemart L.L.C, based in UAE and Bakemart W.L.L based in Bahrain (collectively "Bakemart"). Bakemart is primarily engaged in frozen bakery business in UAE and Bahrain.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 11:06:07 UTC.