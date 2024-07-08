FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Independent auditor's report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements

To the Shareholders of Almarai Company (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying 30 June 2024 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Almarai Company ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") which comprises:

the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2024;

the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2024;

the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six- month periods ended 30 June 2024;

the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024;

the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024; and

the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated

interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed

consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,

'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of condensed consolidated interim financial

statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

