NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

ALMARAI COMPANY

A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

1. THE COMPANY, ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND ITS BUSINESS DESCRIPTION

Almarai Company (the "Company") is a Saudi Joint Stock Company, which was converted from a limited liability company to a joint stock company on 2 Rajab 1426 A.H. (8 August 2005). The Company initially commenced trading on 19 Dul Hijjah 1411 A.H. (1 July 1991) and operates under Commercial Registration No. 1010084223. Prior to the consolidation of activities in 1991, the core business was conducted between 1977 and 1991 under the Almarai brand name.

The Company's Head Office is located at Exit 7, North Ring Road, Al Izdihar District, P.O. Box 8524, Riyadh 11492, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("Saudi Arabia").

The Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are a major integrated consumer food and beverage Group in the Middle East with leading market share in Saudi Arabia. It also operates in Egypt, Jordan and other Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") countries.

Dairy, Fruit Juices and related food business is operated under the "Almarai", "Beyti" and "Teeba" brand names. All raw milk production, Dairy and Fruit Juice product processing and related food product manufacturing activities are undertaken in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), Egypt and Jordan.

Dairy, Fruit Juices and related food business in Egypt and Jordan operates through a fully owned subsidiary International Dairy and Juice Limited ("IDJ"). The Group manages IDJ operations through the following key subsidiaries:

Jordan - Teeba Investment for Developed Food Processing Egypt - International Company for Agricultural Industries Projects (Beyti) (SAE)

Bakery products are manufactured and traded by Western Bakeries Company Limited and Modern Food Industries Company Limited under the brand names "L'usine" and "7 Days", respectively.

Poultry products are manufactured and traded by Hail Agricultural Development Company under the "Alyoum" and "AlBashayer" brand names.

Seafood products are traded under the "Seama" brand name. Ice cream products are traded under the "Almarai" brand name.

Infant Nutrition products are manufactured by Almarai Baby Food Company Limited and traded by International Pediatric Nutrition Company under "Nuralac" and "Evolac" brand names.

In territories where the Group has operations, final consumer packed products are distributed from manufacturing facilities to local distribution centres by the Group's long haul distribution fleet. The distribution centres in GCC countries are managed through subsidiaries in UAE, Oman and Bahrain and an agency agreement in Kuwait and Qatar as follows:

UAE - Almarai Emirates Company LLC Oman - Arabian Planets for Trading and Marketing LLC Bahrain - Almarai Company Bahrain W.L.L. Kuwait - Al Kharafi Brothers Dairy Products Company Limited Qatar - Khalid for Foodstuff and Trading Company

In other territories, where permissible by law, export sales are made through other subsidiaries.

The Group owns and operates arable farms in Argentina and in United States of America (USA), collectively referred to as "Fondomonte", through the following key subsidiaries:

USA - Fondomonte Holdings North America LLC Argentina - Fondomonte South America S.A

The Group's non-GCC business operations under IDJ and Fondomonte are managed through Almarai Investment Holding Company W.L.L., a Company incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Group owns 93.5% shareholding in Pure Breed Poultry Company whose main operations are focused on poultry grandparent farming.

The Group owns 100% shareholding in Premier Foods Industries Company LLC ("Premier Foods") in Saudi Arabia. Premier Foods is primarily engaged in providing value added products (meat and poultry) to the food services industry in the Middle East.

The Group owns 100% shareholding in Bakemart FZ L.L.C and Bakemart L.L.C, based in UAE and Bakemart W.L.L based in Bahrain (collectively "Bakemart"). Bakemart is primarily engaged in frozen bakery business in UAE and Bahrain.

8