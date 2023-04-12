Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Almarai Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2280   SA000A0ETHT1

ALMARAI COMPANY

(2280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
58.00 SAR   +0.17%
05:00aAlmarai : General Assembly approved to distribute one billion riyals in dividends to shareholders
PU
04/12ALMARAI COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/23Almarai Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Almarai : General Assembly approved to distribute one billion riyals in dividends to shareholders

04/12/2023 | 05:00am EDT
Almarai Co.'s shareholders approved a 10% cash dividend, or SAR 1 per share, for 2022, during the extraordinary general its meeting (EGM) held on Tuesday, Ramadan 20, 1444 AH, corresponding to April 11, 2022 AD, at its headquarters in Riyadh, through modern technology.

Meanwhile, shareholders ratified up to 10 million shares buyback to allocate to employee incentive program. The process will be financed from the company's internal resources.

Moreover, Almarai's shareholders authorized the board of directors or whoever it delegates to complete the shares buyback process within a maximum period of 12 months from the EGM date.

The company will maintain the repurchased shares for a period not exceeding seven years from the EGM approval date, until they are allocated to eligible employees.

In addition, shareholders approved contracts and business that took place between the company and related parties during 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 08:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 173 M 5 378 M 5 378 M
Net income 2023 2 007 M 535 M 535 M
Net Debt 2023 8 982 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 58 000 M 15 461 M 15 461 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 38 370
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart ALMARAI COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Almarai Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMARAI COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 58,00 SAR
Average target price 56,37 SAR
Spread / Average Target -2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdullah bin Nasser Albader Chief Executive Officer
Danko Damir Maras Chief Financial Officer
Naif Sultan Mohammed Saud Al Kabeer Chairman
Ammar bin Abdulwahid Al khodairi Independent Director
Hosam Ali Al-Qurashi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMARAI COMPANY8.41%15 461
NESTLÉ S.A.5.86%334 913
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.49%95 843
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.74%52 945
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.83%51 135
KRAFT HEINZ-3.59%48 160
