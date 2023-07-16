Almarai signed a cooperation agreement with Autism Families Association under the sponsorship of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Health and Physical Rehabilitation Program for 200 young people with autism spectrum disorder in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Abdurahman Al Huwifadh, Senior Event Manager in Almarai Company, and Lulwa Alkhuzaim, Branch Manager of Autisms Families Association.

"This agreement is part of the sustainable plans and programs of Almarai in supporting community development efforts, and in the company's belief in the role of the private sector in serving the community in cooperation with all charities in order to achieve the Kingdom's 2030 vision." Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations at Almarai.

It is worth noting that Almarai annually sponsors and supports more than 300 charitable organizations working in the field of service and community development in various regions of the Kingdom.

