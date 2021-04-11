Almarai : Announces Its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Results for The Period Ended 31st March 2021 (Three Months)

Almarai Company Announces Its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Results for The Period Ended 31st March 2021 (Three Months)

Almarai Company ("the Company") is pleased to announce its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Results for The Period Ended 31st March 2021 as below:

First Quarter of 2021 Highlights

The Revenue for the First quarter 2021 amounted to SAR 3,645.0 million, an increase of 1.5% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 3,592.4 million). The Gross Profit for the First quarter 2021 amounted to SAR 1,235.1 million, a decrease of 1.4% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 1,253.2 million). The Operating Profit for the First quarter 2021 amounted to SAR 502.4 million, a decrease of 2.0% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 512.8 million). The Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the First quarter 2021 amounted to SAR 385.9 million, an increase of 0.8% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 383.0 million) and an increase of 14.9% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 335.9 million). The Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the First quarter 2021 amounted to SAR 379.7 million, an increase of 31.0% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year (SAR 289.8 million) and an increase of 20.5% as compared to the previous quarter (SAR 315.1 million). Total Equity Attributable to Shareholders as of 31 st March 2021 amounted to SAR 16,071.3 million as compared to the corresponding date of last year (SAR 15,686.9 million), an increase of 2.5%. The book value of one share, as of 31 st March 2021, reached SAR 16.1. The Earnings per Share (EPS) based on the Consolidated Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the Period ended on 31 st March 2021 (Three Months) and the corresponding Period of last year, reached SAR 0.39 and SAR 0.39, respectively. Diluted EPS for the Period ended on 31 st March 2021 (Three Months) and the corresponding Period of last year are SAR 0.39 and SAR 0.38, respectively. 1

Reasons of increase / (decrease) for First quarter 2021 compared with corresponding quarter of the last year

1 Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing the Profit for the period attributable to Shareholders of the Company for the period by the number of issued Shares (1,000 million issued Shares as of 31ST of March 2021. Diluted EPS takes into account the Profit attributable to Perpetual Sukuk holders.