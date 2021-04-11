Log in
ALMARAI COMPANY

(2280)
Almarai : Announces SAR 386 million Net Profit, a growth of 1% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the last year, driven by slightly high revenue growth

04/11/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
Disclaimer

Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 623 M 4 166 M 4 166 M
Net income 2021 1 966 M 524 M 524 M
Net Debt 2021 9 914 M 2 644 M 2 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 53 000 M 14 133 M 14 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 36 869
Free-Float 24,3%
Technical analysis trends ALMARAI COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,51 SAR
Last Close Price 53,00 SAR
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Abdullah Nasser Al-Bader Chief Executive Officer
Danko Damir Maras Chief Financial Officer
Naif bin Sultan Mohammed Al-Saud Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Amon Independent Director
Saad bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMARAI COMPANY-3.10%14 186
NESTLÉ S.A.4.35%330 925
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.65%82 690
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-23.92%65 563
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY15.81%49 096
DANONE10.84%46 015
