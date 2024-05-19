Almarai participated in the Hail International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine 2024, organized by the Hail Health Department under the theme "Innovate for Your Health" from May 12 to 16, 2024, under the patronage and attendance of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Hail Region, with the participation of over 75 speakers from Saudi Arabia and various countries around the world.

Almarai's participation aims to deliver on our promise of "Quality you can trust" and our commitment to the people and Consumers of the Middle East is unwavering. We will continue to deliver nutritious and high-quality food and beverages across the markets in which we operate and grow.

His provide the Governor of Hail honored Almarai for its participation as a sponsor of the Hail International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine 2024 and its commitment to providing high-quality products and services, which is an integral part of its comprehensive strategy for continuous improvement.