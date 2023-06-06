Almarai : signs sign MoU with the Ministry of Investment

Almarai Company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Investment, on Tuesday, June 06, 2023, to discuss ways to develop the food industry in the Kingdom through new investment opportunities in the food sector, which has great potential that have greatly contributed to the arrival of these products to various regions of the Kingdom, as well as contributing to increasing exports. regionally and internationally.

"The agreement comes within the plans and programs of Almarai Company to transform investment opportunities into projects based on reality in the food industry in the Kingdom in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment to contribute effectively to strengthening the company's role in Achieving food security in the Kingdom according to Vision 2030." Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Almarai Company, said.

It is worth noting that Almarai Company is the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world, and today it is the largest producer and distributor of food and beverages in the Middle East, and its high-quality food products reach more than 42 million consumers in the Kingdom, the Arabian Gulf, Egypt, and Jordan.