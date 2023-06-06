Advanced search
    2280   SA000A0ETHT1

ALMARAI COMPANY

(2280)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
57.00 SAR   +3.64%
Almarai : signs sign MoU with the Ministry of Investment

06/06/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Almarai Company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Investment, on Tuesday, June 06, 2023, to discuss ways to develop the food industry in the Kingdom through new investment opportunities in the food sector, which has great potential that have greatly contributed to the arrival of these products to various regions of the Kingdom, as well as contributing to increasing exports. regionally and internationally.

"The agreement comes within the plans and programs of Almarai Company to transform investment opportunities into projects based on reality in the food industry in the Kingdom in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment to contribute effectively to strengthening the company's role in Achieving food security in the Kingdom according to Vision 2030." Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Almarai Company, said.

It is worth noting that Almarai Company is the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world, and today it is the largest producer and distributor of food and beverages in the Middle East, and its high-quality food products reach more than 42 million consumers in the Kingdom, the Arabian Gulf, Egypt, and Jordan.

Disclaimer

Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 278 M 5 407 M 5 407 M
Net income 2023 2 087 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2023 8 723 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 57 000 M 15 199 M 15 199 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 38 370
Free-Float 24,5%
Managers and Directors
Abdullah bin Nasser Albader Chief Executive Officer
Danko Damir Maras Chief Financial Officer
Naif Sultan Mohammed Saud Al Kabeer Chairman
Ammar bin Abdulwahid Al khodairi Independent Director
Hosam Ali Al-Qurashi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMARAI COMPANY6.54%15 199
NESTLÉ S.A.1.53%320 283
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.46%101 172
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.67%53 037
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.98%50 066
KRAFT HEINZ-5.40%46 709
