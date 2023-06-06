Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Almarai Company
  News
  7. Summary
    2280   SA000A0ETHT1

ALMARAI COMPANY

(2280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
57.00 SAR   +3.64%
03:00aAlmarai : supports the Saudi Scouts during the Hajj season
PU
04/28Arizona Saudi Farm Groundwater
AQ
04/15Almarai Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
News 
All News

Almarai : supports the Saudi Scouts during the Hajj season

06/06/2023 | 03:00am EDT
Almarai Company signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabian Scout Association on Monday, June 05, 2023, at the company's headquarters in Riyadh, to support the association with the company's products during the Hajj season 1444 AH. The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al-Fahad, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Scout Association, and Mr. Abdurahman Al Huwifadh, Senior Event Manager in Almarai Company.

"This agreement comes within the institutional and sustainable plans and programs of Almarai in supporting community development efforts, and the company's belief in the role of the private sector in serving the community in cooperation with all charitable bodies to achieve The Kingdom's Vision 2030, and serves the pilgrims of the Sacred House, facilitating them, and those in charge of their service". Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, Head of Institutional Communication and Public Relations at Almarai, said.

It is worth noting that Almarai annually sponsors and supports more than 300 charitable organizations working in the field of service and community development in various regions of the Kingdom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Almarai Company SJSC published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
