Riyadh, May 21, 2024: Almarai is participating in the second edition of the Saudi Food 2024 exhibition, held under the patronage and honor of His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and in strategic partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), from May 21 to 23 at the Roshn Front in Riyadh, with more than 1,000 exhibitors from over 100 countries.

His Excellency the Minister of Industry visited the "Almarai" pavilion at the exhibition, where he was welcomed by several company officials who introduced him to Almarai's efforts in enriching consumers' daily lives by providing high-quality food and beverages. The officials also briefed him on the ambitious five-year investment strategy recently launched by the company, its efforts in food manufacturing, new factories, and upcoming investments in the food industry.

His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts made by "Almarai" to develop the food industry sector in the Kingdom, considering it a leading company in this field that significantly contributes to enhancing food security through various projects.

Mr. Mohammed Alshuhail, Executive Vice President of Almarai's Food Service Division, affirmed that the sales department dedicated to meeting specialized customer demands (Almarai Pro) is showcasing the company's vision at the exhibition in its commitment to the growth of the food service and catering industry. He highlighted their provision of the highest quality and innovation through diverse products, as well as solutions that support and meet the needs of both existing and new customers.

Alshuhail noted that "Almarai Pro" serves more than 35,000 clients in the food service sector, including restaurants, fast-food outlets, cafes, hotels, bakeries, and food and beverage manufacturers.

In the same context, Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications at Almarai, considered participation in the exhibition through "Almarai Pro" as an opportunity to highlight the company's growing role in achieving food security in the Kingdom, as a leader in the food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and the Gulf region.

Tayeb pointed out that the ambitious investment strategy launched by "Almarai" for the next five years (2024 - 2028) represents a qualitative addition to the journey of growth and development and the leadership of the food sector in the Kingdom. It also strengthens Almarai's position as the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company.