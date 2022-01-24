Log in
    AIW   IT0005434615

ALMAWAVE S.P.A.

(AIW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 01/24 10:25:22 am
4.82 EUR   -3.60%
10:34aALMAWAVE S P A : 6th Annual Polytems HIR Italian Day Frankfurt 2022 Presentation
PU
2021ALMAWAVE S P A : Mid&Small Milan 2021 Presentation
PU
2021Almawave Highlights 9M 2021
PU
Almawave S p A : 6th Annual Polytems HIR Italian Day Frankfurt 2022 Presentation

01/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
Italian day in Frankfurt

Web Conference - January 25th, 2022

January 2022

Almawave Team presenting today

presentationCompany 2022January 2

Valeria

Antonello

Raniero

Sandei

Gresia

Romagnoli

CEO Almawave

CFO Almawave

CTO Almawave

 Years in industry: 17

Years in industry: 13

 Years in industry: 20+

 Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004

 Joined Almaviva Group: in 2012

 Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011

 Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan

Previously in Geox, Safilo Group,

 Previously in RSA and HP

Accenture

Almawave at a glance

3

Mission & Vision

presentationCompany 2022January 4

Mission

Using the simplest of the human tools, language written and spoken, to activate services, execute processes, retrieve and navigate information, create augmented analytics

"The natural interaction with technology"

Vision

Operationalize Artificial Intelligence for concrete transformation, turning its potential into business measurable results

presentationCompany 2022January 5

Key Factors

Wide AI proprietary platform

Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs

More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)

More than 10 products modules

Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)

Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33,6 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 14,3 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeria Sandei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Tripi Chairman
Raniero Romagnoli Director-Research & Development
Massimo Contemori Head-Information Management
Francesco Profumo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMAWAVE S.P.A.2.99%153
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-13.97%215 351
ACCENTURE PLC-19.04%212 118
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.55%190 800
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.22%116 001
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.41%100 701