Almawave S p A : 6th Annual Polytems HIR Italian Day Frankfurt 2022 Presentation

Italian day in Frankfurt
Web Conference - January 25th, 2022
January 2022
Almawave Team presenting today
Valeria
Antonello
Raniero
Sandei
Gresia
Romagnoli
CEO Almawave
CFO Almawave
CTO Almawave
Years in industry: 17
Years in industry: 13
Years in industry: 20+
Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004
Joined Almaviva Group: in 2012
Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011
Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan
Previously in Geox, Safilo Group,
Previously in RSA and HP
Accenture
Almawave at a glance
Mission & Vision
Mission
Using the simplest of the human tools, language written and spoken, to activate services, execute processes, retrieve and navigate information, create augmented analytics
"The natural interaction with technology"
Vision
Operationalize Artificial Intelligence for concrete transformation, turning its potential into business measurable results
Key Factors
Wide AI proprietary platform
Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs
More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)
More than 10 products modules
Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)
Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption
