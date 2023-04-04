Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Almawave S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIW   IT0005434615

ALMAWAVE S.P.A.

(AIW)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  09:30:32 2023-04-04 am EDT
4.540 EUR   -0.22%
09:28aAlmawave S P A : Change in the 2023 Corporate events calendar of Almawave S.p.A.
PU
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
03/15Almawave S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almawave S p A : Change in the 2023 Corporate events calendar of Almawave S.p.A.

04/04/2023 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VARIATION OF 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Rome, April 4, 2023 - Almawave S.p.A, an Almaviva Group company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: AIW) and an Artificial Intelligence (AI), natural language analysis and Big Data services leader, announces the following variation to the already published 2023 corporate events calendar:

DATE

EVENT

5 May 2023

Board of Directors for the approval of certain economic and financial

highlights as at 31 March 2023.

(Instead of 12 May

2023 as previously

communicated)

The new 2023 corporate events calendar is as follows:

DATE

EVENT

14 March 2023

Board of Directors for the approval of the draft Financial Statements

and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.

15 March 2023

Conference call with the financial market for the presentation of the

Group's Consolidated data as at 31 December 2022.

14 April 2023

First call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of

the Financial Statements and the presentation of the Consolidated

Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.

18 April 2023

Second call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of

the Financial Statements and the presentation of the Consolidated

Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.

5 May 2023

Board of Directors for the approval of certain economic and financial

highlights as at 31 March 2023.

1° August 2023

Board of Directors for the approval of the Condensed Consolidated

Half-Year Financial Statement as at 30 June 2023, voluntarily

subjected to limited legal auditing and the Company's Condensed

Half-Year Financial Statements.

8 November 2023

Board of Directors for the approval of certain economic and financial

highlights as on 30 September 2023.

Any changes to the above dates will be quickly communicated.

Almawave profile

Almawave profile Almawave S.p.A., an Almaviva Group company, is a leading Italian Artificial Intelligence and written and spoken natural language processing leader. Almawave leverages cutting-edge proprietary technologies and applied services to deliver upon the potential of AI as enterprises and the public sector evolve digitally. An international focus is provided by Almawave do Brasil, Almawave USA and PerVoice. The Group has dedicated technology laboratories and over 400 professionals with significant expertise of enabling technologies and the main frameworks - Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI Architecture and Integration - in addition to broad business process knowledge. Almawave's technological asset base, conceived and built as a model of natural experience in the interaction between man and machine, can interpret text and voice in over 30 languages, interacting in multi-channel mode, analyzing data and information with a view to knowledge development and automation. The company has a customer base of over 300, with thousands of final users of its platforms. Two new companies were added to the Group scope: The Data Appeal Company, operating with an AI-based product in the world of location intelligence for the Tourism, Fintech and Retail sectors and Sistemi Territoriali, offering decision support system solutions, Geo spacial analytics and Big Data expertise in the Utilities and Government sectors www.almawave.com

For further information:

Almawave contacts (External press office):

Thanai Bernardini, mob. 335.7245418, me@thanai.it

Alessandro Bozzi Valenti, mob. 348.0090866, alessandro.valenti@thanai.it

IR Contacts:

Antonello Gresia, tel. 06.3993.2947, investor.relations@almawave.it

IR Advisor Contacts:

Mara Di Giorgio, mob. 335.7737417, mara@twin.services

Euronext Growth Advisor:

Banca Mediolanum, tel. 02.9049.2525, ecm@mediolanum.it

Almaviva Group contacts:

Ilaria De Bernardis, Resp. Media Relations, mob. 342.9849109, i.debernardis@almaviva.itMariagrazia Scaringella, Media Relations, mob. 340.8455510, m.scaringella@almaviva.it

Disclaimer

Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 13:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
09:28aAlmawave S P A : Change in the 2023 Corporate events calendar of Almawave S.p.A.
PU
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
03/15Almawave S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/15Almawave S P A : FY 2022 Financial Results
PU
03/15Banks sink the Mib, which falls below 26,000
AN
03/15Mib opens down; China retail sales rise
AN
03/14Almawave S P A : FY 2022 Results
PU
03/14Almawave, revenues up; profit also improves in 2022
AN
03/02Almawave S P A : technology in the 'In Cain's shoes' project
PU
02/27Almawave joins the United Nations Global Compact
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 45,9 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net income 2022 3,35 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
Net cash 2022 6,40 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Almawave S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,55 €
Average target price 6,65 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeria Sandei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonello Gresia Chief Financial Officer
Marco Tripi Chairman
Raniero Romagnoli Director-Research & Development
Dario Saracino Knowledge & Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMAWAVE S.P.A.8.08%145
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.48.19%196 490
ACCENTURE PLC7.12%180 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.74%142 364
SIEMENS AG14.36%127 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.27%119 792
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer