Almawave S p A : Change in the 2023 Corporate events calendar of Almawave S.p.A.
04/04/2023 | 09:28am EDT
VARIATION OF 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
Rome, April 4, 2023 - Almawave S.p.A, an Almaviva Group company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: AIW) and an Artificial Intelligence (AI), natural language analysis and Big Data services leader, announces the following variation to the already published 2023 corporate events calendar:
DATE
EVENT
5 May 2023
Board of Directors for the approval of certain economic and financial
highlights as at 31 March 2023.
(Instead of 12 May
2023 as previously
communicated)
The new 2023 corporate events calendar is as follows:
DATE
EVENT
14 March 2023
Board of Directors for the approval of the draft Financial Statements
and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.
15 March 2023
Conference call with the financial market for the presentation of the
Group's Consolidated data as at 31 December 2022.
14 April 2023
First call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of
the Financial Statements and the presentation of the Consolidated
Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.
18 April 2023
Second call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of
the Financial Statements and the presentation of the Consolidated
Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.
5 May 2023
Board of Directors for the approval of certain economic and financial
highlights as at 31 March 2023.
1° August 2023
Board of Directors for the approval of the Condensed Consolidated
Half-Year Financial Statement as at 30 June 2023, voluntarily
subjected to limited legal auditing and the Company's Condensed
Half-Year Financial Statements.
8 November 2023
Board of Directors for the approval of certain economic and financial
highlights as on 30 September 2023.
Any changes to the above dates will be quickly communicated.
Almawave profile
Almawave profile Almawave S.p.A., an Almaviva Group company, is a leading Italian Artificial Intelligence and written and spoken natural language processing leader. Almawave leverages cutting-edge proprietary technologies and applied services to deliver upon the potential of AI as enterprises and the public sector evolve digitally. An international focus is provided by Almawave do Brasil, Almawave USA and PerVoice. The Group has dedicated technology laboratories and over 400 professionals with significant expertise of enabling technologies and the main frameworks - Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI Architecture and Integration - in addition to broad business process knowledge. Almawave's technological asset base, conceived and built as a model of natural experience in the interaction between man and machine, can interpret text and voice in over 30 languages, interacting in multi-channel mode, analyzing data and information with a view to knowledge development and automation. The company has a customer base of over 300, with thousands of final users of its platforms. Two new companies were added to the Group scope: The Data Appeal Company, operating with an AI-based product in the world of location intelligence for the Tourism, Fintech and Retail sectors and Sistemi Territoriali, offering decision support system solutions, Geo spacial analytics and Big Data expertise in the Utilities and Government sectors www.almawave.com