Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Almawave S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIW   IT0005434615

ALMAWAVE S.P.A.

(AIW)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-04 am EDT
4.450 EUR   -2.20%
12:38pAlmawave S P A : Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022
PU
12:38pAlmawave S P A : Consolidated Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022
PU
09:28aAlmawave S P A : Change in the 2023 Corporate events calendar of Almawave S.p.A.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almawave S p A : Consolidated Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022

04/04/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

Board of Directors

March 14th, 2023

Shareholders' meeting

April 14th, 2023

ALMAWAVE Group

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

2

Overview

7

The company

8

The sectors of reference

8

Definition of main performance indicators

11

Management report

13

The target market

14

Reference market scenario

15

The economic background

15

Global economic trends and the Eurozone

15

The global digital market

17

The Global Digital Market

18

The Italian digital market trend

19

The global AI market

20

Business AI Solutions

20

The degree of adoption of AI by the product sector

21

The technological evolution of voice and conversational systems

23

The Evolution of Conversational Technologies: Customer Experience 2023

23

The use of voice biometrics

24

The AI and Big Data market in Italy

25

A focus on the Brazilian market

26

Significant management facts and main results of the Almawave Group

28

Corporate transactions

29

Key indicators of the Almawave Group reported

30

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT

31

Reclassified Balance Sheet of the Almawave S.p.A. Group reported

32

Main indicators of the companies belonging to the Almawave Group reported

33

Almawave Group's Statement of Financial Position reported

34

Almawave Group Income Statement reported

35

Almawave Group Cash Flow Statement reported

36

Research and development activities

37

Almawave S.p.A

38

AIWave: the new PaaS platform for easy access to AI

38

Algorithms: continuous innovation in line with international best practice

38

Products: a roadmap of continuous architectural and functional evolution

39

Scientific collaborations and research projects to bring 'state of the art' to market

..............................................................................................................................................................

39

ALMAWAVE Group

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

3

PerVoice S.p.A

40

Continuous innovation in voice technologies

40

Advanced transcription and translation algorithms

40

Almawave do Brasil Informatica Ltda

41

The Data Appeal Company S.r.l

42

Data Quality for flight data and air traffic forecasts with Machine Learning

methodologies

42

Infrastructure and technical innovation

42

Sistemi Territoriali S.r.l

43

OBDA Systems S.r.l

44

Human resources and industrial relations

45

Human resources and industrial relations

46

Almawave Group

47

Almawave Organics

51

Subsidiary company Pervoice S.p.A

54

Subsidiary company OBDA

56

Subsidiary company Sister

57

Subsidiary company The Data Appeal Company

58

Subsidiary Almawave Do Brasil Informatica LTDA

59

Training

60

Main risks and uncertainties

61

Main risks and uncertainties

62

Approach to Sustainability

64

Digital transformation: artificial intelligence and value creation

65

Almawave's integrated business model

65

The sustainability model

66

Sustainability issues

68

Almawave's sustainability strategy

69

Governance

70

Creating shared value

70

The governing bodies and organisational structure

70

The corporate governance model

70

Responsibility in business and the values of Almawave

71

The regulatory and management system

71

Business continuity and cybersecurity

72

Intellectual Property Protection

72

Responsible digital transition

73

ALMAWAVE Group

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

4

Artificial intelligence solutions for sustainable development

73

Innovation research and development

75

Customer satisfaction and protection of privacy

76

People

...........................................................................................................................................................

76

The value of our people

76

Almawave's people strategy

77

The organisational model as a function of people's well-being

77

Health and safety at work, training and attracting top talent

78

The promotion of diversity and inclusion

79

A responsible supply chain

79

Environment

80

Almawave's commitment to the environment

80

Almawave's role in combating climate change

80

Business Outlook

82

Business Outlook

83

Other information

84

OTHER INFORMATION

85

Financial instruments and derivatives

85

Treasury Shares

85

Relations of the Almawave Group with associated companies, foreign companies

and companies controlled by the parent company

85

Corporate Governance: Organisational model: LGS 231/2001

85

Quality

85

Subsequent events

85

Notes to the financial statements

86

Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group as at 31 December 2022

87

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position reported

87

Consolidated Income statement reported

88

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income reported

89

Consolidated Statement of Changesin Shareholders' equityreported - Note 17

90

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement reported

91

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group

92

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

92

1.

Overview

92

1.1 Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the consolidated balance sheet

92

2.

Main accounting principles applied

92

2.1 Going Concern

94

ALMAWAVE Group

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

5

2.2 Boundary and consolidation principles

95

3. Main accounting principles

98

3.1 Accounting Principles and Valuation Criteria

98

Contractual balances

101

Financial assets

102

Financial liabilities

104

3.2 New accounting standards, interpretations and updates adopted by the Group

............................................................................................................................................................109

3.3

Principles enacted but not yet in force

110

4.

Management's use of estimates and assumptions

112

4.2 Operating Segments

115

4.3

Significant business combinations and reorganisations during the period

115

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group - Asset

119

Non-currentassets

119

5.

Intangible assets

119

6.

Tangible assets

120

7.

Equity investments

121

8.

Non-currentfinancial assets

121

9.

Pre-paidtax assets

122

10.

Other non-currentassets

122

Current assets

123

11.

Inventories

123

12.

Contractual assets

123

13.

Trade receivables

123

14.

Current financial assets

124

15.

Other current assets

124

16.

Cash and cash equivalents

125

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group. - Passive

126

17.

Shareholders' Equity

126

Non-currentliabilities

128

18.

Provisions for employee benefits

128

19.

Non-currentfinancial liabilities

128

20.

Other non-currentliabilities

129

Current liabilities

129

21.

Provisions for risks and charges

129

22.

Trade payables

130

23.

Current financial liabilities

130

24.

Current tax liabilities

130

25.

Other current liabilities

131

Income Statement

132

ALMAWAVE Group

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

Disclaimer

Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
12:38pAlmawave S P A : Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022
PU
12:38pAlmawave S P A : Consolidated Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022
PU
09:28aAlmawave S P A : Change in the 2023 Corporate events calendar of Almawave S.p.A.
PU
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
03/15Almawave S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/15Almawave S P A : FY 2022 Financial Results
PU
03/15Banks sink the Mib, which falls below 26,000
AN
03/15Mib opens down; China retail sales rise
AN
03/14Almawave S P A : FY 2022 Results
PU
03/14Almawave, revenues up; profit also improves in 2022
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 45,9 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net income 2022 3,35 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
Net cash 2022 6,40 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Almawave S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,55 €
Average target price 6,65 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeria Sandei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonello Gresia Chief Financial Officer
Marco Tripi Chairman
Raniero Romagnoli Director-Research & Development
Dario Saracino Knowledge & Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMAWAVE S.P.A.8.08%145
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.48.19%196 490
ACCENTURE PLC7.12%180 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.74%142 364
SIEMENS AG14.36%127 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.27%119 792
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer