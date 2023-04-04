|
Almawave S p A : Consolidated Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022
1
Board of Directors
March 14th, 2023
Shareholders' meeting
April 14th, 2023
|
ALMAWAVE Group
|
Overview
|
Financial statements as at
|
|
31/12/2022
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Overview
|
7
|
|
|
The company
|
8
|
|
|
The sectors of reference
|
8
|
|
|
Definition of main performance indicators
|
11
|
|
|
Management report
|
13
|
|
|
The target market
|
14
|
|
|
Reference market scenario
|
15
|
|
|
The economic background
|
15
|
|
|
Global economic trends and the Eurozone
|
15
|
|
|
The global digital market
|
17
|
|
|
The Global Digital Market
|
18
|
|
|
The Italian digital market trend
|
19
|
|
|
The global AI market
|
20
|
|
|
Business AI Solutions
|
20
|
|
|
The degree of adoption of AI by the product sector
|
21
|
|
|
The technological evolution of voice and conversational systems
|
23
|
|
|
The Evolution of Conversational Technologies: Customer Experience 2023
|
23
|
|
|
The use of voice biometrics
|
24
|
|
|
The AI and Big Data market in Italy
|
25
|
|
|
A focus on the Brazilian market
|
26
|
|
|
Significant management facts and main results of the Almawave Group
|
28
|
|
|
Corporate transactions
|
29
|
|
|
Key indicators of the Almawave Group reported
|
30
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT
|
31
|
|
|
Reclassified Balance Sheet of the Almawave S.p.A. Group reported
|
32
|
|
|
Main indicators of the companies belonging to the Almawave Group reported
|
33
|
|
|
Almawave Group's Statement of Financial Position reported
|
34
|
|
|
Almawave Group Income Statement reported
|
35
|
|
|
Almawave Group Cash Flow Statement reported
|
36
|
|
|
Research and development activities
|
37
|
|
|
Almawave S.p.A
|
38
|
|
|
AIWave: the new PaaS platform for easy access to AI
|
38
|
|
|
Algorithms: continuous innovation in line with international best practice
|
38
|
|
|
Products: a roadmap of continuous architectural and functional evolution
|
39
|
|
|
Scientific collaborations and research projects to bring 'state of the art' to market
|
|
..............................................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALMAWAVE Group
|
|
Overview
|
Financial statements as at
|
|
|
31/12/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
PerVoice S.p.A
|
40
|
|
|
Continuous innovation in voice technologies
|
40
|
|
|
Advanced transcription and translation algorithms
|
40
|
|
|
Almawave do Brasil Informatica Ltda
|
41
|
|
|
The Data Appeal Company S.r.l
|
42
|
|
|
Data Quality for flight data and air traffic forecasts with Machine Learning
|
|
|
|
methodologies
|
42
|
|
|
Infrastructure and technical innovation
|
42
|
|
|
Sistemi Territoriali S.r.l
|
43
|
|
|
OBDA Systems S.r.l
|
44
|
|
|
Human resources and industrial relations
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Human resources and industrial relations
|
46
|
|
|
Almawave Group
|
47
|
|
|
Almawave Organics
|
51
|
|
|
Subsidiary company Pervoice S.p.A
|
54
|
|
|
Subsidiary company OBDA
|
56
|
|
|
Subsidiary company Sister
|
57
|
|
|
Subsidiary company The Data Appeal Company
|
58
|
|
|
Subsidiary Almawave Do Brasil Informatica LTDA
|
59
|
|
|
Training
|
60
|
|
|
Main risks and uncertainties
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main risks and uncertainties
|
62
|
|
|
Approach to Sustainability
|
64
|
|
|
Digital transformation: artificial intelligence and value creation
|
65
|
|
|
Almawave's integrated business model
|
65
|
|
|
The sustainability model
|
66
|
|
|
Sustainability issues
|
68
|
|
|
Almawave's sustainability strategy
|
69
|
|
|
Governance
|
70
|
|
|
Creating shared value
|
70
|
|
|
The governing bodies and organisational structure
|
70
|
|
|
The corporate governance model
|
70
|
|
|
Responsibility in business and the values of Almawave
|
71
|
|
|
The regulatory and management system
|
71
|
|
|
Business continuity and cybersecurity
|
72
|
|
|
Intellectual Property Protection
|
72
|
|
|
Responsible digital transition
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALMAWAVE Group
|
|
Overview
|
Financial statements as at
|
|
|
31/12/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Artificial intelligence solutions for sustainable development
|
73
|
Innovation research and development
|
75
|
Customer satisfaction and protection of privacy
|
76
|
People
|
...........................................................................................................................................................
|
76
|
The value of our people
|
76
|
Almawave's people strategy
|
77
|
The organisational model as a function of people's well-being
|
77
|
Health and safety at work, training and attracting top talent
|
78
|
The promotion of diversity and inclusion
|
79
|
A responsible supply chain
|
79
|
Environment
|
80
|
Almawave's commitment to the environment
|
80
|
Almawave's role in combating climate change
|
80
|
Business Outlook
|
82
|
Business Outlook
|
83
|
Other information
|
84
|
OTHER INFORMATION
|
85
|
Financial instruments and derivatives
|
85
|
Treasury Shares
|
85
|
Relations of the Almawave Group with associated companies, foreign companies
|
|
and companies controlled by the parent company
|
85
|
Corporate Governance: Organisational model: LGS 231/2001
|
85
|
Quality
|
85
|
Subsequent events
|
85
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
86
|
Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group as at 31 December 2022
|
87
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position reported
|
87
|
Consolidated Income statement reported
|
88
|
Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income reported
|
89
|
Consolidated Statement of Changesin Shareholders' equityreported - Note 17
|
90
|
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement reported
|
91
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group
|
92
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
92
|
1.
|
Overview
|
92
|
1.1 Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the consolidated balance sheet
|
92
|
2.
|
Main accounting principles applied
|
92
|
2.1 Going Concern
|
94
|
ALMAWAVE Group
|
Overview
|
Financial statements as at
|
|
31/12/2022
|
|
|
5
|
2.2 Boundary and consolidation principles
|
95
|
3. Main accounting principles
|
98
|
3.1 Accounting Principles and Valuation Criteria
|
98
|
Contractual balances
|
101
|
Financial assets
|
102
|
Financial liabilities
|
104
3.2 New accounting standards, interpretations and updates adopted by the Group
............................................................................................................................................................109
|
3.3
|
Principles enacted but not yet in force
|
110
|
4.
|
Management's use of estimates and assumptions
|
112
|
4.2 Operating Segments
|
115
|
4.3
|
Significant business combinations and reorganisations during the period
|
115
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group - Asset
|
119
|
Non-currentassets
|
119
|
5.
|
Intangible assets
|
119
|
6.
|
Tangible assets
|
120
|
7.
|
Equity investments
|
121
|
8.
|
Non-currentfinancial assets
|
121
|
9.
|
Pre-paidtax assets
|
122
|
10.
|
Other non-currentassets
|
122
|
Current assets
|
123
|
11.
|
Inventories
|
123
|
12.
|
Contractual assets
|
123
|
13.
|
Trade receivables
|
123
|
14.
|
Current financial assets
|
124
|
15.
|
Other current assets
|
124
|
16.
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
125
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Almawave Group. - Passive
|
126
|
17.
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
126
|
Non-currentliabilities
|
128
|
18.
|
Provisions for employee benefits
|
128
|
19.
|
Non-currentfinancial liabilities
|
128
|
20.
|
Other non-currentliabilities
|
129
|
Current liabilities
|
129
|
21.
|
Provisions for risks and charges
|
129
|
22.
|
Trade payables
|
130
|
23.
|
Current financial liabilities
|
130
|
24.
|
Current tax liabilities
|
130
|
25.
|
Other current liabilities
|
131
|
Income Statement
|
132
|
|
|
ALMAWAVE Group
|
Overview
|
Financial statements as at
|
|
31/12/2022
|
Disclaimer
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
45,9 M
50,0 M
50,0 M
|Net income 2022
|
3,35 M
3,65 M
3,65 M
|Net cash 2022
|
6,40 M
6,96 M
6,96 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|33,2x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
133 M
145 M
145 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,77x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|359
|Free-Float
|34,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|4,55 €
|Average target price
|6,65 €
|Spread / Average Target
|46,2%