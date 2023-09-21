DEED OF MERGER BY INCORPORATION INTO ALMAWAVE S.P.A. OF THE SUBSIDIARY PERVOICE

S.P.A. SIGNED

Rome, September 21, 2023 - Almawave S.p.A., an Italian enterprise listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: AIW) and a member of the Almaviva Group, an Artificial Intelligence (AI), natural language analysis and Big Data services leader, announces the finalization today of the Deed of Merger by incorporation into Almawave of its wholly-owned subsidiary Pervoice S.p.A., in execution of the resolutions passed by the relevant Corporate Boards, most recently on June 8, 2023.

The legal effects of the merger shall run from 11.59PM on September 30, or, where such date is prior to the last of the filings of the Deed of Merger in the relevant Companies Registers, at 11.59PM on the last day of the month in which such last entry is made.

The accounting and tax effects run from January 1, 2023.

For further information on the merger transaction, please refer to the Press Releases issued on May 5, 2023 and June 8, 2023 and the Merger Proposal published on the Company's website(www.almawave.com,Investors, Governance, Corporate Transactions Section) and on that of Borsa Italiana(www.borsaitaliana.it,Documents Section).

Almawave profile

Almawave S.p.A., an Almaviva Group company, is a leading Italian Artificial Intelligence and written and spoken natural language processing leader. Almawave leverages cutting-edge proprietary technologies and applied services to deliver upon the potential of AI as enterprises and the public sector evolve digitally. An international focus is provided by Almawave do Brasil, Almawave USA and PerVoice. The Group has dedicated technology laboratories and over 400 professionals with significant expertise of enabling technologies and the main frameworks - Big Data, Data Science,

Machine Learning, AI Architecture and Integration -in addition to broad business process knowledge. Almawave'stechnological asset base, conceived and built as a model of natural experience in the interaction between man and machine, can interpret text and voice in 40 languages, interacting in multi-channel mode, analyzing data and information with a view to knowledge development and automation.The company has a customer base of over 300, with thousands of final users of its platforms. Two new companies were added to the Group scope: The Data Appeal Company, operating with an AI-based product in the world of location intelligence for the Tourism, Fintech and Retail and Sistemi Territoriali, offering decision support system solutions, Geo spacial analytics and Big Data expertise in the Utilities and Government sectors.www.almawave.it

For further information:

Almawave contacts (External press office):

Thanai Bernardini, mob. 335.7245418,me@thanai.it

Alessandro Bozzi Valenti, mob. 348.0090866,alessandro.valenti@thanai.it

IR Contacts:

Antonello Gresia, tel. 06 3993.2947,investor.relations@almawave.it

IR Advisor Contacts:

Mara Di Giorgio, mob. 335.7737417,mara@twin.services

Euronext Growth Advisor Contacts:

BancaMediolanum, tel. 02.9049.2525,ecm@mediolanum.it

Almaviva Group contacts:

Ilaria De Bernardis, Media Relations Manager, mob. 342.9849109,i.debernardis@almaviva.it

Mariagrazia Scaringella, Media Relations, tel. 06.3993.1, mob. 340.8455510,m.scaringella@almaviva.it