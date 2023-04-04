Advanced search
    AIW   IT0005434615

ALMAWAVE S.P.A.

(AIW)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-04 am EDT
4.450 EUR   -2.20%
12:38pAlmawave S P A : Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022
PU
12:38pAlmawave S P A : Consolidated Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022
PU
09:28aAlmawave S P A : Change in the 2023 Corporate events calendar of Almawave S.p.A.
PU
Almawave S p A : Financial Statement as at 31st December 2022

04/04/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
1

Board of Directors

March 14th, 2023

Shareholders' meeting

April 14th, 2023

ALMAWAVE

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

2

Almawave S.p.A.

Registered Office:

Via di Casal Boccone, 188/190 - 00137 Rome.

Tel. 06 3993-1

Fax 06 39935775

Other offices:

Via dei Missaglia, n.97 - 20142 Milan

Viale Antonio Gramsci 42 - 50132 Florence

Via alla Cascata, 56/c - 38123 Trento

Corso Svizzera, 185 - 10149 Turin

Via F. Lauria, centro direzionale isola f8 - Napoli.

Str P. le per Casamassima KM 3 - 70010 Valenzano Bari

Via Germania 8 - 35127 Padova

Via XX Settembre 8 -16121Genova

Share Capital: Euro 293,381.95 V.A.

Rome Company Register

R.E.A. 1151239 c. f. /p.i. 05481840964

AlmavivA Group - Management and Coordination by

AlmavivA The Italian Innovation Company S.p.A.

ALMAWAVE

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

3

Overview

7

The company

8

The sectors of reference

8

Definition of main performance indicators

10

Management report

12

The target market

13

Reference market scenario

14

The economic background

14

Global economic trends and the Eurozone

14

The global digital market

16

The Global Digital Market

17

The Italian digital market trend

18

The global AI market

19

Business AI Solutions

19

The degree of adoption of AI by the product sector

20

The technological evolution of voice and conversational systems

22

The Evolution of Conversational Technologies: Customer Experience 2023

22

The use of voice biometrics

23

The AI and Big Data market in Italy

24

A focus on the Brazilian market

25

Significant management facts and main results of Almawave S.p.A

27

Corporate transactions

27

Key indicators of Almawave S.p.A. reported

28

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT

29

Reclassified Balance Sheet of Almawave S.p.A. reported

30

Statement of Financial Position of Almawave S.p.A. reported

31

Income Statement of Almawave S.p.A. reported

32

Research and development activities

34

AIWave: the new PaaS platform for easy access to AI

35

Algorithms: continuous innovation in line with international best practice

35

Products: a roadmap of continuous architectural and functional evolution

35

Scientific collaborations and research projects to bring 'state of the art' to market

..............................................................................................................................................................

36

Human resources and industrial relations

37

Human resources and industrial relations

38

ALMAWAVE

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

4

Almawave Organics

39

Training

........................................................................................................................................................

42

Main risks and uncertainties

43

Main risks and uncertainties

44

Business Outlook

46

Business Outlook

47

Other Information

48

OTHER INFORMATION

49

Financial instruments and derivatives

49

Treasury Shares

49

Almawave's relations with subsidiaries, associated companies and foreign

companies controlled by the parent company

49

Information on Management and Coordination Activities

49

Corporate Governance: Organisational model: LGS 231/2001

49

Quality

49

Subsequent events

49

Notes to the financial statements

50

Financial Statements of Almawave S.p.A

51

Statement of Financial Position of Almawave S.p.A. reported

51

Assets

51

Equity and Liabilities

52

Reported Income Statement

53

Reported Other Comprehensive Income

54

Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Equity

55

Reported cash flow statement

56

Notes to the Financial Statements of Almawave S.p.A

57

Explanatory Notes

57

1.

Overview

57

2.

Form and Content of the Balance Sheet

57

3.

Basis of presentation

58

4.

Accounting Principles and Valuation Criteria

59

4.1 New accounting standards, interpretations and updates adopted by the Company

68

4.2 Principles enacted but not yet in force

69

4.3 Management's use of estimates and assumptions

71

4.4 Operating Segments

74

Notes to the Financial Statements of Almawave S.p.A. Assets

75

ALMAWAVE

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

5

Non-currentassets

75

5.

Intangible assets

75

6.

Tangible assets

76

7.

Equity investments

76

8.

Non-currentfinancial assets

79

9.

Pre-paidtax assets

79

10.

Other non-currentassets

80

Current assets

80

11.

Contractual assets

80

12.

Trade receivables

80

13.

Current financial assets

81

14.

Other current assets

81

15.

Cash and cash equivalents

82

Notes to the Financial Statements of Almawave S.p.A. Liabilities

83

16.

Shareholders' Equity

83

17.

Provisions for employee benefits

84

18.

Other non-currentliabilities

86

19.

Provisions for risks and charges

86

20.

Trade payables

86

21.

Current financial liabilities

87

22.

Current tax liabilities

87

23.

Other current liabilities

87

Notes to the Financial Statements of Almawave S.p.A. Income Statement

89

24.

Revenue

89

25.

Other income

89

Operating costs

89

26.

Purchases of materials and services

89

27.

Personnel costs

90

28.

Amortisation, gains (losses) on disposal of non-current assets

91

29.

Other operating costs

91

30.

Financial Income (Expenses)

92

31.

Income Tax

92

32.

Other Comprehensive income

93

Allocation of economic Results 2022

93

Notes to the Financial Statements of Almawave S.p.A. - Guarantees, commitments, risks

and other information

94

33.

Guarantees, commitments, risks and other information

94

34.

Risks and other information

94

35.

Litigation

94

36.

Transactions with related parties

95

ALMAWAVE

Overview

Financial statements as at

31/12/2022

Disclaimer

Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
