    AIW   IT0005434615

ALMAWAVE S.P.A.

(AIW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almawave S p A : Midcap Global Megatrends Conference Presentation - Paris, 7 September 2021

09/06/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Global Megatrends Conference

TP ICAP MIDCAP

September 2021

Almawave Team

presenting today

Global Megatrends Conference TP ICAP MIDCAP

September 2021

2

Valeria

Christian

Raniero

Sandei

De Felice

Romagnoli

CEO Almawave

Almawave Board Member

CTO Almawave

CFO Almaviva Group

§ Years in industry: 16

§ Years in industry: 11

§ Years in industry: 20+

§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004

§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2009

§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011

§ Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan

§ Previously in Safilo Group, e.Biscom,

§ Previously in RSA and HP

Omnitel and Banca di Roma

Almawave at a glance

3

Mission & Vision

Global Megatrends Conference TP ICAP MIDCAP

September 2021

Mission

Using the simplest of the human tools, language

written and spoken, to activate services, execute

processes, retrieve and navigate information,

create augmented analytics

"The natural interaction with technology"

Vision

Operationalize Artificial Intelligence for concrete

transformation, turning its potential into business

measurable results

4

Global Megatrends Conference TP ICAP MIDCAP

September 2021

Key Factors

Wide AI proprietary platform

Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs

More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)

More than 10 products modules

Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)

Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption

5

Disclaimer

Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
