Almawave S p A : Midcap Global Megatrends Conference Presentation - Paris, 7 September 2021
Almawave Team
presenting today
September 2021
Valeria
Christian
Raniero
Sandei
De Felice
Romagnoli
CEO Almawave
Almawave Board Member
CTO Almawave
CFO Almaviva Group
§ Years in industry: 16
§ Years in industry: 11
§ Years in industry: 20+
§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004
§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2009
§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011
§ Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan
§ Previously in Safilo Group, e.Biscom,
§ Previously in RSA and HP
Omnitel and Banca di Roma
September 2021
Mission
Using the simplest of the human tools,
language
written and spoken, to activate services, execute
processes, retrieve and navigate information,
create augmented analytics
"The natural interaction with technology"
Vision
Operationalize
Artificial Intelligence for concrete
transformation, turning its potential into business
measurable results
September 2021
Key Factors
Wide AI proprietary platform
Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs
More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)
More than 10 products modules
Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)
Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption
