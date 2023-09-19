Press Release

OncologIA: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Twin from Almaviva Digitaltec and Almawave offers advanced diagnostics

AI-driven technologies for integrated and predictive analytics in the field of oncological medicine presented at the Mediterranean Healthcare Forum in Bari, Italy (September 20- 22)

technologies for integrated and predictive analytics in the field of oncological medicine presented at the Mediterranean Healthcare Forum in Bari, Italy (September 20- 22) OncologIA is a research project co-funded by the Apulia Region through the European Regional Development Fund

co-funded by the Apulia Region through the European Regional Development Fund OncologIA uses an advanced digital model of the actual patient, connected using specific sensors and devices, to offer the physician a near-real-time view of the patient

Rome, September 19, 2023 - As part of the Almaviva Group's expanding value proposition in the healthcare market, subsidiaries Almaviva Digitaltec, a Digital Hub dedicated to digital and disruptive technologies, and Almawave, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: AIW) active in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector and in natural language analysis and Big Data services, have signed the "OncologIA" Program Contract with the Apulia Region.

This is an industrial research and experimental development project, co-funded by the Apulia Region through the European Regional Development Fund, for the application of innovative IT technologies in the field of oncological medicine.

The project will feature at the Mediterranean Healthcare Forum to be held in Bari, Italy, from September 20-22. The project enables a highly precise modus operandi through the "sustainable" use of artificial intelligence and data, in compliance with the regulations that govern these applications and their ethical implications, these too binding.

Artificial intelligence systems that have been developed over time to increase doctors' perceptual ability using in-depth biological surveys are now tools to support healthcare workers.

OncologIA is an advanced diagnostics system based on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Twin (Digital Health Identities) technologies. It is deliverable using a Cloud platform, capable of serving regional oncology networks and supporting medical personnel in identifying personalized treatment for the patient, predicting possible complications and the best follow-up strategy according to the services available in the area.

The project also involves the Polytechnic University of Bari, the University of Salento and the "Giovanni Paolo II" Research Hospital in Bari as the research initiative's experimenting institution. It seeks to create an advanced, digital model of the patient, offering healthcare personnel a complete picture of the patient's various parameters.

"OncologIA trials a digital twin of a person, offering doctors and caregivers a constant, complete and integrated clinical picture of the patient's health status, thereby facilitating identification of increasingly personalized and potentially more effective treatments," saysAntonio Amati, IT General Manager at Almaviva, Chairperson of Almaviva Digitaltec andVice-Chairpersonof Almawave.

"By acquiring data from a range of different sources - including medical records, electronic health records and specific sensors and devices - OncologIA will offer doctors an integrated view