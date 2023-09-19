Press Release
OncologIA: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Twin from Almaviva Digitaltec and Almawave offers advanced diagnostics
- AI-driventechnologies for integrated and predictive analytics in the field of oncological medicine presented at the Mediterranean Healthcare Forum in Bari, Italy (September 20- 22)
- OncologIA is a research project co-funded by the Apulia Region through the European Regional Development Fund
- OncologIA uses an advanced digital model of the actual patient, connected using specific sensors and devices, to offer the physician a near-real-time view of the patient
Rome, September 19, 2023 - As part of the Almaviva Group's expanding value proposition in the healthcare market, subsidiaries Almaviva Digitaltec, a Digital Hub dedicated to digital and disruptive technologies, and Almawave, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (Ticker: AIW) active in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector and in natural language analysis and Big Data services, have signed the "OncologIA" Program Contract with the Apulia Region.
This is an industrial research and experimental development project, co-funded by the Apulia Region through the European Regional Development Fund, for the application of innovative IT technologies in the field of oncological medicine.
The project will feature at the Mediterranean Healthcare Forum to be held in Bari, Italy, from September 20-22. The project enables a highly precise modus operandi through the "sustainable" use of artificial intelligence and data, in compliance with the regulations that govern these applications and their ethical implications, these too binding.
Artificial intelligence systems that have been developed over time to increase doctors' perceptual ability using in-depth biological surveys are now tools to support healthcare workers.
OncologIA is an advanced diagnostics system based on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Twin (Digital Health Identities) technologies. It is deliverable using a Cloud platform, capable of serving regional oncology networks and supporting medical personnel in identifying personalized treatment for the patient, predicting possible complications and the best follow-up strategy according to the services available in the area.
The project also involves the Polytechnic University of Bari, the University of Salento and the "Giovanni Paolo II" Research Hospital in Bari as the research initiative's experimenting institution. It seeks to create an advanced, digital model of the patient, offering healthcare personnel a complete picture of the patient's various parameters.
"OncologIA trials a digital twin of a person, offering doctors and caregivers a constant, complete and integrated clinical picture of the patient's health status, thereby facilitating identification of increasingly personalized and potentially more effective treatments," saysAntonio Amati, IT General Manager at Almaviva, Chairperson of Almaviva Digitaltec andVice-Chairpersonof Almawave.
"By acquiring data from a range of different sources - including medical records, electronic health records and specific sensors and devices - OncologIA will offer doctors an integrated view
of the individual person in care throughout their treatment life cycle. Healthcare professionals can thus combine skills, experience, intuition and empathy with the enormous potential that predictive AI systems offer in the prognostic field, thanks to Big Data and machine learning, while continuing to play their fundamental role of guidance, supervision and monitoring," addsValeria Sandei, Almawave CEO.
Almaviva Group
Almaviva Group, a leader in Information & Communications Technology in Italy, synonymous with digital innovation, guides the country's growth processes by meeting the challenge that company's must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business model, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With a foundation of strong "Made in Italy" skills, Almaviva has created a global network of 46,000 people (7,000 in Italy and 39,000 abroad) and generated a turnover of €1.096 million in 2022. It operates through 44 offices in Italy and 31 abroad, with a major presence in Brazil as well as in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Egypt, Finland, the Dominican Republic, Tunisia, and Brussels, the nerve center of the EU. www.almaviva.it
Almawave
Almawave S.p.A., an Almaviva Group company, is an Italian Artificial Intelligence and written and spoken natural language processing player. Almawave leverages cutting-edge proprietary technologies and applied services to deliver upon the potential of AI as enterprises and the public sector evolve digitally. An international focus is provided by Almawave do Brasil, Almawave USA and PerVoice. The Group has dedicated technology laboratories and over 400 professionals with significant expertise of enabling technologies and the main frameworks - Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI Architecture and Integration - in addition to broad business process knowledge. Almawave's technological asset base, conceived and built as a model of natural experience in the interaction between man and machine, can interpret text and voice in 40 languages, interacting in multi-channel mode, analysing data and information with a view to knowledge development and automation. The company has a customer base of over 300, with thousands of final users of its platforms. Two new companies were added to the Group scope: The Data Appeal Company, operating with an AI-based product in the world of location intelligence for the Tourism, Fintech and Retail and Sistemi Territoriali, offering decision support system solutions, Geo spacial analytics and Big Data expertise in the Utilities and Government sectors. www.almawave.it
Almaviva contacts:
Ilaria De Bernardis, Media Relations Manager, mob. 342.9849109, i.debernardis@almaviva.it
Mariagrazia Scaringella, Media Relations, mob. 340.8455510, m.scaringella@almaviva.it
Almawave contacts:
External press office:
Thanai Bernardini, mob. 335.7245418, me@thanai.it
Alessandro Bozzi Valenti, mob. 348.0090866, alessandro.valenti@thanai.it
IR contacts Antonello Gresia, tel. 06 3993.2947, investor.relations@almawave.itIR Advisor contacts Mara Di Giorgio, mob. 335.7737417, mara@twin.services
Euronext Growth Advisor contacts BancaMediolanum, tel. 02.9049.2525,ecm@mediolanum.it
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2023 08:08:01 UTC.