Almawave S p A : closing acquisition of The Data Appeal Company S.p.A.

ALMAWAVE ACQUIRES 100% OF THE DATA APPEAL COMPANY S.P.A.

Closing completed today, resulting in full ownership of the innovative Tuscan enterprise. The transaction overall is worth Euro 16.5 million.

Rome, April 13, 2022 - Almawave S.p.A., an Italian company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: AIW) and part of the Almaviva Group, an Artificial Intelligence (AI), natural language processing and Big Data services leader, announces the completion today, subsequent to the satisfaction of the contractual conditions, of the full acquisition of The Data Appeal Company S.p.A. ("TDAC"), with registered office in

Florence and a developer of vertical AI analytics solutions and the tourism, finance and location intelligence sector leader.

The transaction follows on from the market disclosures of December 31, 2021, February 7 and March 4, 2022.

Statements

Valeria Sandei, Chief Executive Officer of Almawave, stated: "I am greatly satisfied with the closing of this first acquisition by Almawave since the Italian stock market listing. All the characteristics of The Data Appeal Company, its business and its potential integrate with those of our group and set us on a shared path pursuing common strategic objectives. A close focus shall be placed on developing human capital, so as to increasingly establish ourselves as an Italian enterprise with an international vision and able to attract talent and professional expertise".

Transaction overview

The transaction has a total value of Euro 16.5 million and was executed, with regard to 24.24% of TDAC's share capital, through a purchase in cash, against payment by Almawave of a consideration of Euro 4,000,000.00, and with regard to the remaining 75.76% of TDAC's share capital, for a value of Euro 12,500,000.00, by means of a contribution to Almawave against an increase in the latter's share capital reserved to TDAC's shareholders. More specifically, in this regard, today the capital increase of Almawave was executed and paid-in, to service the contribution of TDAC shares, for a total amount of Euro 12,500,000.00, resolved by the Board of Directors on March 4, 2022, pursuant to the power as per Article 2443 of the Civil Code conferred by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the company on February 7, 2022. In execution of the capital increase, 2,155,172 Almawave shares were issued to the contributing shareholders at a price of Euro 5.80 per share. The newly issued Almawave shares (which will be non-transferable until the registration of the declarations pursuant to Article 2343-quater, last paragraph, of the Civil Code with the Companies Register) will give the subscribers the same rights as the ordinary Almawave shares currently in circulation and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Milan.

The Almawave shares thus awarded to TDAC shareholders will be subject to an 18-month contractual lock-up restriction.

Almawave profile

Almawave S.p.A., an Almaviva Group company, is a leading Italian Artificial Intelligence and written and spoken natural language processing leader. Almawave leverages cutting-edge proprietary technologies and applied services to deliver upon the potential of AI as enterprises and the public sector evolve digitally. An international focus is provided by Almawave do Brasil, Almawave USA and PerVoice. The Group has dedicated technology laboratories and over 250 professionals with significant expertise of enabling technologies and the main frameworks - Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI Architecture and Integration - in addition to broad business process knowledge.

Almawave's technological asset base, conceived and built as a model of natural experience in the interaction between man and machine, can interpret text and voice in over 30 languages, interacting in multi-channel mode, analysing data and information with a view to knowledge development and automation. The company has a customer base of over 100, with more than 30 thousand users of its platform.

