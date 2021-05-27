Log in
Almawave S p A : AIM CONFERENCE – Presentation 27 May 2021

05/27/2021 | 03:23am EDT
Company overview

and financial results

May 2021

Almawave Team

presenting today

Company presentation

May 2021

ValeriaRaniero

SandeiRomagnoli

CEO Almawave

CTO Almawave

§ Years in industry: 16

§ Years in industry: 20+

§

Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004

§

Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011

§

Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan

§

Previously in RSA and HP

2

Mission & Vision

Company presentation

May 2021

Mission

Using the simplest of the human tools, language

written and spoken, to activate services, execute

processes, retrieve and navigate information,

create augmented analytics

"The natural interaction with technology"

Vision

Operationalize Artificial Intelligence for concrete

transformation, turning its potential into business

measurable results

3

Company presentation

May 2021

Key Factors

Wide AI proprietary platform

Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs

More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)

More than 10 products modules

Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)

Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption

4

Almawave at a glance

FY2020

Company presentation

May 2021

Leading Italian AI company, with an international footprint, that combines state of the art proprietary technology and advanced services to accelerate the digital transformation and AI adoption

BACKLOG1

31.12.2020

€72M

CUSTOMERS

100 18%

YoY # growth

USERS

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGH VISIBILITY ON REVENUES

REVENUES 20206

€26.9M 26.1%

YoY growth

EBITDA 2020

% on REVENUES

€6.2M2 23.0%

REVENUES BY TYPE7

APM

25%8

36.5% YoY

PRODUCT

LEAD4

REVENUES BY INDUSTRY7

APM

64.3% 49%8

YoY

GOVERNMENT

5

30,000

On Product Platform's

31%8

63.5% YoY

SERVICE

35.7%

ENTERPRISE

5%8

YoY

modules

LEAD5

& TRANSPORTATION

  1. Includes Framework Agreements and extension of SPC Lots L3 and L4 Framework Agreements signed in March 2021 (Almawave share: 20M); 2. EBITDA reported ; 3. % of growth not including tax credit impact for 0.252M, only based on industrial performances; 4. Revenue generated by the deployment of product modules SaaS and On Premises;
  1. Revenue generated by big data and digital transformation services; 6. Industrial revenues as of 27.5M at average exchange rate 2019; 7. revenue mix reported at current exchange rate; 8. percentage of growth calculated at average exchange rate 2019 to show the industrial performance

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
