Almawave S p A : AIM CONFERENCE – Presentation 27 May 2021

ValeriaRaniero
SandeiRomagnoli
CEO Almawave
CTO Almawave
§ Years in industry: 16
§ Years in industry: 20+
§
Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004
§
Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011
§
Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan
§
Previously in RSA and HP
Company presentation
May 2021
Mission
Using the simplest of the human tools, language
written and spoken, to activate services, execute
processes, retrieve and navigate information,
create augmented analytics
"The natural interaction with technology"
Vision
Operationalize Artificial Intelligence for concrete
transformation, turning its potential into business
measurable results
Company presentation
May 2021
Key Factors
Wide AI proprietary platform
Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs
More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)
More than 10 products modules
Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)
Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption
Almawave at a glance
FY2020
Company presentation
May 2021
Leading Italian AI company, with an international footprint, that combines state of the art proprietary technology and advanced services to accelerate the digital transformation and AI adoption
BACKLOG1
31.12.2020
€72M
CUSTOMERS
100 18%
YoY # growth
USERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGH VISIBILITY ON REVENUES
REVENUES 20206
€26.9M 26.1%
YoY growth
EBITDA 2020
% on REVENUES
€6.2M2 23.0%
REVENUES BY TYPE7
APM
25%8
36.5% YoY
PRODUCT
LEAD4
|
REVENUES BY INDUSTRY7
|
APM
64.3% 49%8
YoY
GOVERNMENT
30,000
On Product Platform's
-
Includes Framework Agreements and extension of SPC Lots L3 and L4 Framework Agreements signed in March 2021 (Almawave share: 20M); 2. EBITDA reported ; 3. % of growth not including tax credit impact for 0.252M, only based on industrial performances; 4. Revenue generated by the deployment of product modules SaaS and On Premises;
-
Revenue generated by big data and digital transformation services; 6. Industrial revenues as of 27.5M at average exchange rate 2019; 7. revenue mix reported at current exchange rate; 8. percentage of growth calculated at average exchange rate 2019 to show the industrial performance
