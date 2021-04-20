Log in
Almawave S p A : "Mid & Small 2021" Presentation – London, 22 aprile 2021

04/20/2021
Company overview

and financial results FY2020

April 2021

Almawave Team

presenting today

Company presentation

April 2021

2

Valeria

Christian

Raniero

Sandei

De Felice

Romagnoli

CEO Almawave

Almawave Board Member

CTO Almawave

CFO Almaviva Group

§ Years in industry: 16

§ Years in industry: 11

§ Years in industry: 20+

§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004

§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2009

§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011

§ Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan

§ Previously in Safilo Group, e.Biscom,

§ Previously in RSA and HP

Omnitel and Banca di Roma

Mission & Vision

Company presentation

April 2021

Mission

Using the simplest of the human tools, language

written and spoken, to activate services, execute

processes, retrieve and navigate information,

create augmented analytics

"The natural interaction with technology"

Vision

Operationalize Artificial Intelligence for concrete

transformation, turning its potential into business

measurable results

3

Company presentation

April 2021

Key Factors

Wide AI proprietary platform

Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs

More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)

More than 10 products modules

Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)

Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption

4

Almawave

at a glance

presentation

Leading Italian AI company, with an international footprint, that combines state of the art proprietary technology and advanced services to accelerate the digital transformation and AI adoption

BACKLOG1

31.12.2020

€72M

CUSTOMERS

100 18%

YoY # growth

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGH VISIBILITY ON REVENUES

REVENUES 20206

€26.9M 26.1%

YoY growth

EBITDA MARGIN 2020 % on REVENUES

€6.2M2 23.0%

REVENUES BY TYPE7

APM

36.5% 25%8

YoY

REVENUES BY INDUSTRY7

APM

64.3% 49%8

YoY

Company

April 2021

USERS

PRODUCT

LEAD4

GOVERNMENT

5

30,000

On Product Platform's

63.5%

SERVICE

31%8

YoY

35.7%

ENTERPRISE

5%8

YoY

modules

LEAD5

& TRANSPORTATION

  1. Includes Framework Agreements and extension of SPC Lots L3 and L4 Framework Agreements signed in March 2021 (Almawave share: 20M); 2. EBITDA reported ; 3. % of growth not including tax credit impact for 0.252M, only based on industrial performances; 4. Revenue generated by the deployment of product modules SaaS and On Premises;
  1. Revenue generated by big data and digital transformation services; 6. Industrial revenues as of 27.5M at average exchange rate 2019; 7. revenue mix reported at current exchange rate; 8. percentage of growth calculated at average exchange rate 2019 to show the industrial performance

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Almawave S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 26,9 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2020 1,33 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net Debt 2020 13,8 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float -
Chart ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Almawave S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMAWAVE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Valeria Sandei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Tripi Chairman
Raniero Romagnoli Director & Chief Technology Officer
Massimo Contemori Chief Knowledge & Operations Officer
Francesco Profumo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMAWAVE S.P.A.0.00%146
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.3.58%212 291
ACCENTURE PLC9.70%182 138
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.45%156 193
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.12%118 955
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.50%82 485
