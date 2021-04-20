Almawave S p A : “Mid & Small 2021” Presentation – London, 22 aprile 2021
04/20/2021 | 11:16am EDT
Company overview
and financial results FY2020
April 2021
Almawave Team
presenting today
Company presentation
April 2021
2
Valeria
Christian
Raniero
Sandei
De Felice
Romagnoli
CEO Almawave
Almawave Board Member
CTO Almawave
CFO Almaviva Group
§ Years in industry: 16
§ Years in industry: 11
§ Years in industry: 20+
§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2004
§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2009
§ Joined Almaviva Group: in 2011
§Previously in Accenture and JP Morgan
§Previously in Safilo Group, e.Biscom,
§Previously in RSA and HP
Omnitel and Banca di Roma
Mission & Vision
Company presentation
April 2021
Mission
Using the simplest of the human tools, language
written and spoken, to activate services, execute
processes, retrieve and navigate information,
create augmented analytics
"The natural interaction with technology"
Vision
Operationalize Artificial Intelligence for concrete
transformation, turning its potential into business
measurable results
3
Company presentation
April 2021
Key Factors
Wide AI proprietary platform
Covering both Customer Experience and Information Fusion needs
More than 30 languages (text-voice, omnichannel, dialogue)
More than 10 products modules
Key enabling skills for digital transformation (i.e. AI Architecture, big data, data science)
Vertical Solutions to accelerate go-to-market and adoption
4
Almawave
at a glance
presentation
Leading Italian AI company, with an international footprint, that combines state of the art proprietary technology and advanced services to accelerate the digital transformation and AI adoption
BACKLOG1
31.12.2020
€72M
CUSTOMERS
100 18%
YoY # growth
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGH VISIBILITY ON REVENUES
REVENUES 20206
€26.9M26.1%
YoY growth
EBITDA MARGIN 2020 % on REVENUES
€6.2M223.0%
REVENUES BY TYPE7
APM
36.5%25%8
YoY
REVENUES BY INDUSTRY7
APM
64.3%49%8
YoY
Company
April 2021
USERS
PRODUCT
LEAD4
GOVERNMENT
5
30,000
On Product Platform's
63.5%
SERVICE
31%8
YoY
35.7%
ENTERPRISE
5%8
YoY
modules
LEAD5
& TRANSPORTATION
Includes Framework Agreements and extension of SPC Lots L3 and L4 Framework Agreements signed in March 2021 (Almawave share: 20M); 2. EBITDA reported ; 3. % of growth not including tax credit impact for 0.252M, only based on industrial performances; 4. Revenue generated by the deployment of product modules SaaS and On Premises;
Revenue generated by big data and digital transformation services; 6. Industrial revenues as of 27.5M at average exchange rate 2019; 7. revenue mix reported at current exchange rate; 8. percentage of growth calculated at average exchange rate 2019 to show the industrial performance
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.