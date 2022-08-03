Almawave S p A : – Strong first-half 2022 growth

ALMAWAVE: STRONG FIRST-HALF GROWTH REVENUES UP 45% TO EURO 21.3 MILLION Revenues of Euro 21.3 million (+44.7% vs H1 2021; +35.1% at like-for-like consolidation scope)

like-for-like consolidation scope) Total revenues and other income of Euro 22.1 million (+44.1% vs H1 2021)

"Adjusted EBITDA 1 " of Euro 5.4 million (+38.6% vs H1 2021)

" of Euro 5.4 million (+38.6% vs H1 2021) "Adjusted EBIT 1" of Euro 3.6 million (+52.3% vs H1 2021)

of Euro 3.6 million (+52.3% vs H1 2021) Net Profit of Euro 2.0 million (+38.6 million vs H1 2021)

Backlog at Euro 93.6 million at 30/06/2022

Investments of approx. Euro 2.9 million (13.6% of revenues vs 17.2% in H1 2021)

Net Cash Position of Euro 8.0 million Rome, August 3, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Almawave S.p.A., an Italian enterprise listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: AIW) and a member of the Almaviva Group, an Artificial Intelligence (AI), natural language analysis and Big Data services leader, today approved the H1 consolidated results, which report revenues of Euro 21.3 million, up 44.7% on the same period of the previous year. Revenues and other income total Euro 22.1 million, increasing 44.1% on H1 2021. The Chief Executive Officer of Almawave, Valeria Sandei, stated: "We are extremely satisfied with Almawave's results for the first half of 2022, which reflect the ever-strongergrowth over recent quarters. Solid organic growth has been supported also by the excellent performances of the two recently acquired companies, The Data Appeal Company and Sis.Ter, highlighting the strategic value of the transactions and their rapid integration into the Almawave model. The international development of our Group and the improved business across all sectors, in addition, provides us with a particularly strong outlook on the rest of the year. Despite the complexities impacting the markets, the Group is fully focused on achieving its growth objectives, supported by Research & Development spend, the continual attraction of talent and the execution of effective M&A strategies". The very strong growth in H1 2022 was apparent across Almawave Group companies who, at like-for-like consolidation scope with H1 2021, reported a 35.1% YoY improvement. In addition to these performances, we highlight the important growth of the companies acquired in the period. The Data Appeal Company and Sis.Ter - which respectively contributed for three months and two months to Almawave's consolidated financial statements - in fact reported YoY growth of respectively 89% and 39%. These results confirm the potential of the respective businesses which grew further within the Group's scope. The solid growth on the domestic market continued, also thanks to the new Framework Agreements. In particular, in the various Public Administration segments, a growing focus is placed on the many applications of Artificial Intelligence and of big data within the scope of managing information and improving citizen services. In this regard, the dynamics and potential Figures rounded, while percentages calculated on exact numbers 1 The amount does not include the accrual to the Stock Grant Plan and M&A costs

from the roll-out of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), in support of the country's relaunch, may present a further opportunity for growth". The business grew by more than 96% on the international markets. The Group's overseas expansion continued in the period, particularly with the strengthening of the international team, the awarding of an important service by the Judiciary of the United Republic of Tanzania (Almawave was chosen to automate transcriptions and translations of court sessions in the African country, in Swahili and in English), the strong growth of the Latam team and the quick start-up of The Data Appeal's operations in this region. The more than proportional growth of the company's proprietary product revenues is also underlined, with approx. 53% YoY growth. In this regard, we highlight the launch on the market in March of the innovative AIWave Artificial Intelligence solutions platform, designed to reduce the complexity of adopting Artificial Intelligence within company processes. In support of business activities and technologies, the company has continued to recruit, confirming itself as capable of attracting talent and highly qualified individuals within such a competitive market as Information Technology. The Almawave Group workforce at June 30, 2022 numbered 377 (+91 YoY). The company reports solid margin growth, despite increasing operating costs. "Adjusted EBITDA1" in H1 was Euro 5.4 million, up 38.6% on H1 2021, while Reported EBITDA was Euro 4.4 million, growth of 11.9% YoY. The "Adjusted EBITDA1" Margin was 25.4%, compared to 26.5% a year previously, with a Reported EBITDA Margin of 20.5% (26.5% in H1 2021). "Adjusted EBIT1" in H1 was Euro 3.6 million, increasing 52.3% on H1 2021, while Reported EBIT was Euro 2.6 million, up 8.5% on the same period of the previous year. The "Adjusted EBIT1" Margin was 17.0%, compared to 16.2% a year previously, with a Reported EBIT Margin of 12.1% (16.2% in H1 2021). The net profit in H1 2022 was Euro 2.0 million, up 38.6% on H1 2021. The Net Financial Position at June 30, 2022 was a cash position of Euro 8.0 million, in line with Euro 14 million both at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, net of approx. Euro 6.0 million related to the acquisitions.

ALMAWAVE - HIGHLIGHTS H1 2022 H1 2021 YoY % (in Euro milion) Revenues 21,3 14,8 44,7% EBITDA Reported 4,4 3,9 11,9% EBITDA Reported Margin 20,5% 26,5% EBIT Reported 2,6 2,4 8,5% EBIT Reported Margin 12,1% 16,2% Net Result Reported 2,0 1,4 38,6% Net Result Reported Margin 9,3% 9,7% H1 2022 H1 2021 Net Financial Position 8,0 12,9 ________________________________________________________________________ Conference Call Almawave, on August 4, 2022 at 4PM CEST, will hold a conference call with the financial market to present its H1 results. To register and participate, please click the link in the calendar of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website The consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2022 were audited and drawn up in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS) and IFRS. They are available at the registered office in Rome, via di Casal Boccone, 188/190, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the company website, in the Investor Relations section. This press release is available on Almawave's website at www.almawave.it, in the Investor Relations section Almawave profile Almawave S.p.A., an Almaviva Group company, is a leading Italian Artificial Intelligence and written and spoken natural language processing leader. Almawave leverages cutting-edge proprietary technologies and applied services to deliver upon the potential of AI as enterprises and the public sector evolve digitally. An international focus is provided by Almawave do Brasil, Almawave USA and PerVoice. The Group has dedicated technology laboratories and over 350 professionals with significant expertise of enabling technologies and the main frameworks - Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI Architecture and Integration - in addition to broad business process knowledge. Almawave's technological asset base, conceived and built as a model of natural experience in the interaction between man and machine, can interpret text and voice in over 30 languages, interacting in multi-channel mode, analysing data and information with a view to knowledge development and automation. The company has a customer base of over 250, with thousands of final users of its platforms. Two new companies were added to the Group scope: The Data Appeal Company, operating with an AI-based product