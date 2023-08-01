(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Almawave Spa on Tuesday approved consolidated results for the first half of the fiscal year, which ended last June 30, reporting a net profit of EUR3.1 million, up from EUR2.0 million recorded in the first half of 2022.

Revenues for the period amounted to EUR27.7 million, up nearly 30 percent from the same period last year when they were EUR21.3 million.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR6.8 million, up from EUR5.4 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted Ebit is EUR4.5 million, up from EUR3.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Net financial position as of June 30 was EUR11.7 million positive, improving from EUR9.6 million in March and EUR10.5 million at the end of 2022.

As of June 30, the company's backlog stood at EUR63.1 million, while capital expenditures amounted to EUR3.8 million, accounting for nearly 14 percent of revenues, confirming the company's strong push and focus on the technological development of products and vertical solutions dedicated to different market segments.

Almawave's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR4.75 per share.

