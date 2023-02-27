Advanced search
    AIW   IT0005434615

ALMAWAVE S.P.A.

(AIW)
02/27/2023
4.410 EUR   +1.85%
02/20Data Appeal Company of Almawave and Lokky, agreement for alternative data
AN
02/10Futures down; UK GDP slowing down.
AN
02/09Piazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
Almawave joins the United Nations Global Compact

02/27/2023 | 04:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Almawave Spa announced Monday that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact.

"The company thus confirms its vocation as an Italian reality oriented to the implementation of practices and objectives in the ESG sphere, continuing the path taken by the parent company Almaviva since 2015. By joining, Almawave commits to undertaking responsible business activities and embracing the universal principles of sustainability," the company explained in a note.

Launched in 2000, at the initiative of former U.N. Secretary Kofi Annan, the Global Compact encourages businesses around the world to create an economic, social and environmental framework that promotes a healthy and sustainable global economy that ensures everyone has the opportunity to share in its benefits.

"To this end, it requires member companies and organizations to share, support and implement a set of ten core principles related to human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, respectively, and to support the UN targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals. It is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, involving more than 15,000 companies, 3,000 non-business signatories in over 160 countries and more than 70 local networks."

Almawave trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR4.42 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

