(Alliance News) - Almawave Spa reported Thursday that its board of directors and the shareholders' meeting of its wholly owned subsidiary Pervoice Spa approved the merger of Pervoice into Almawave earlier in the day.

On Thursday, Almawave closed in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR4.73 per share.

