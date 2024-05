May 27, 2024 at 12:54 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - Almawave Spa announced Monday that Francesco Profumo has resigned due to accumulation of positions.

The resignation will be effective May 31. Profumo, to date, does not hold shares in the company.

Almawave's stock closed Monday up 3.5 percent at EUR4.48 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.