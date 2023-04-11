Advanced search
    PROF   JO3127011018

ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.

(PROF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
0.5700 JOD    0.00%
Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Assembly Decision-(PROF)-2023-04-11

04/11/2023 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

PM 02:01:00 2023-04-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 11-04-2023 02:01:00 PM

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ

INVESTMENT AND HOUSING was held on 12:00 On 11-

.% 62.29 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ Teams ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

04-2023 at Teams. The shareholders participation in the

General Assembly Meeting was 62.29%.

Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the decrease of the

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

company's capital from 29427200 to 27367296 through:

ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 27367296 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 29427200

:ﻖﻳﺮﻃ

The Capital Decrease Method

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ

Returning part of its capital to shareholders as cash back

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ًﺍﺪﻘﻧ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﻉﺎﺟﺭﺇ

Approving the amendment of the memorandum of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

association and articles of association of the company by

ﺪﻘﻧ ﻉﺎﺟﺭﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ( %7 ) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻝﺎـﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﺑ

reducing the capital by (7%) by returning cash to the

ﻭ ﺔﻌـــﺴﺗ ﻭ ﻥﺎــــﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ) ﺭﺎﻨـــﻳﺩ ( 2,059,904 ) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎـــﺴﻤﻠﻟ

shareholders in the amount of (2,059,904) dinars (two

) ﻝﺎــــﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺢﺒــﺼﻴﻟ ( ﺮﻴﻧﺎﻧﺩ ﺔﻌـــﺑﺭﺃ ﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌـــﺴﺗ ﻭ ﺎﻔﻟﺃ ﻥﻮـــﺴﻤﺧ

million fifty-nine thousand nine hundred and four dinars)

ﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛ ﻭ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ ﻭ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ ) ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 27,367,296

to become the capital (27,367,296) dinars / share

.( ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻌﺴﺗ ﻭ ﺔﺘﺳ ﻭ ﻥﺎﺘﺋﺎﻣ ﻭ ﺎﻔﻟﺃ ﻥﻮﺘﺳ ﻭ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ

(twenty-seven million, three hundred and sixty-seven

thousand, two hundred and ninety-six dinars).

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti

Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Bourghal

Bourghal

Page 1 of 1

Financials
Sales 2022 6,13 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
Net income 2022 0,99 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
Net cash 2022 5,00 M 7,06 M 7,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 58,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bader Bassim Ali Nasser General Manager & Project Director
Hassan Abdul Jalil Al-Qatawneh Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Qassem Mohammed Al-Samara Chairman
Hanadi Rumaih Head-Administration
Ma'en Ali Mohammed Al-Suhiamat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.23.91%24
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.72%40 495
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.42%32 612
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 885
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.13%26 357
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
