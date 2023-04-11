Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Assembly Decision-(PROF)-2023-04-11

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING
|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR
|
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING
|
PM 02:01:00 2023-04-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 11-04-2023 02:01:00 PM
|
|
|
|
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
|
PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ
|
INVESTMENT AND HOUSING was held on 12:00 On 11-
|
.% 62.29 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ Teams ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
|
04-2023 at Teams. The shareholders participation in the
|
|
General Assembly Meeting was 62.29%.
|
|
|
|
Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The General Assembly approved the decrease of the
|
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
|
company's capital from 29427200 to 27367296 through:
|
ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 27367296 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 29427200
|
|
:ﻖﻳﺮﻃ
|
|
|
|
|
The Capital Decrease Method
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ
|
|
|
Returning part of its capital to shareholders as cash back
|
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ًﺍﺪﻘﻧ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﻉﺎﺟﺭﺇ
|
|
|
Approving the amendment of the memorandum of
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
association and articles of association of the company by
|
ﺪﻘﻧ ﻉﺎﺟﺭﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ( %7 ) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻝﺎـﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﺑ
|
reducing the capital by (7%) by returning cash to the
|
ﻭ ﺔﻌـــﺴﺗ ﻭ ﻥﺎــــﻧﻮﻴﻠﻣ ) ﺭﺎﻨـــﻳﺩ ( 2,059,904 ) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎـــﺴﻤﻠﻟ
|
shareholders in the amount of (2,059,904) dinars (two
|
) ﻝﺎــــﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺢﺒــﺼﻴﻟ ( ﺮﻴﻧﺎﻧﺩ ﺔﻌـــﺑﺭﺃ ﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌـــﺴﺗ ﻭ ﺎﻔﻟﺃ ﻥﻮـــﺴﻤﺧ
|
million fifty-nine thousand nine hundred and four dinars)
|
ﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺛﻼﺛ ﻭ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ ﻭ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ ) ﻢﻬﺳ/ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 27,367,296
|
to become the capital (27,367,296) dinars / share
|
.( ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻌﺴﺗ ﻭ ﺔﺘﺳ ﻭ ﻥﺎﺘﺋﺎﻣ ﻭ ﺎﻔﻟﺃ ﻥﻮﺘﺳ ﻭ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ
|
(twenty-seven million, three hundred and sixty-seven
|
|
thousand, two hundred and ninety-six dinars).
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti
|
Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Bourghal
|
Bourghal
|
|
|