  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing Co. P.L.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROF   JO3127011018

ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.

(PROF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
0.5700 JOD    0.00%
02:50aAlmehanya For Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Assembly Decision-(PROF)-2023-04-12
PU
04/11Almehanya For Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Assembly Decision-(PROF)-2023-04-11
PU
04/06Almehanya For Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Trading (PROF) 2023 04 06
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Assembly Decision-(PROF)-2023-04-12

04/12/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

PM 02:34:40 2023-04-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 11-04-2023 02:34:40 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of THE

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-11 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

INVESTMENT AND HOUSING was held on 12:00 On 11-

%62.29 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ Teams ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﻲﻓ

04-2023 at Teams, the shareholders participation in the

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

Assembly Meeting was 62.29%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 21-03-

2022-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

pay

Page 1 of 3

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 3% as

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 3% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Ibrahim Mohamed

Jordanian

Mohamed Awad

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ

ﺽﻮﻋ

Fahd Othman Abdo

Jordanian

Taweleh

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﻠﻳﻮﻃ ﻩﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺎﻤﺜﻋ ﺪﻬﻓ

Mahmoud Ismail Ali

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻲﻠﻋ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ

Saudi

ﻱﺩﻮﻌﺴﻟﺍ

Name of Company

No of Seats

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

1

ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ

ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻣﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

1

ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻣﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

1

1

ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ

ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ

ﻲﺤﺼﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

1

1

ﻲﺤﺼﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ

ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ

ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

1

1

ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ

ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ

ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ

1

1

ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Page 2 of 3

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

Arab ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Arab Professionals for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Professionals

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti Bourghal

Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Bourghal

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co. PSC published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6,13 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net income 2022 0,99 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
Net cash 2022 5,00 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing Co. P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bader Bassim Ali Nasser General Manager & Project Director
Hassan Abdul Jalil Al-Qatawneh Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Qassem Mohammed Al-Samara Chairman
Hanadi Rumaih Head-Administration
Ma'en Ali Mohammed Al-Suhiamat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.23.91%24
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.28%40 717
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.15%34 474
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.46%29 140
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.86%26 521
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
