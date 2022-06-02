Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Disclosure (PROF) 2022 06 02

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING PM 02:45:41 2022-06-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 01-06-2022 02:45:41 PM ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of a board

member

The Professional Company for Real Estate Investments ﺐﻴﻃﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﻳﺪﻬﺗ

and Housing presents you with best regards, later to the ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ /ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ , ﺕﺎﻴﺤﺘﻟﺍ

letter of the Regular Bar Association No. (74/4026/2022) ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ , 2022/05/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ( 2022/4026/74

dated 05/29/2022, please note that Mr. Yahya Salem ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻨﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻡﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ - ﺩﻮﺒﻋ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻰﻴﺤﻳ /ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻻﺍ

Muhammad Abu Aboud - the respected representative of ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

the Regular Bar Association in the membership of The ﻻﺪﺑ 2022-05-29 ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Board of Directors of the Professional Company for Real .ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺷﺭ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﻥﺯﺎﻣ /ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

Estate and Housing Investments as of May 29-2022

instead of the previous representative, Mr. Mazen Najib

Awad Rashidat.

29-05-2022 29-05-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Bourghal