  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing Co. P.L.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROF   JO3127011018

ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.

(PROF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  05-31
0.5700 JOD    0.00%
02:42aALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING P L C : Disclosure (PROF) 2022 06 02
PU
04/06ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING P L C : Assembly Decision-(PROF)-2022-04-06
PU
03/31ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING P L C : Board Of Directors-(PROF)-2022-03-31
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Disclosure (PROF) 2022 06 02

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR

ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING

PM 02:45:41 2022-06-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 01-06-2022 02:45:41 PM

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of a board

member

The Professional Company for Real Estate Investments

ﺐﻴﻃﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﻳﺪﻬﺗ

and Housing presents you with best regards, later to the

) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ /ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ , ﺕﺎﻴﺤﺘﻟﺍ

letter of the Regular Bar Association No. (74/4026/2022)

ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ , 2022/05/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ( 2022/4026/74

dated 05/29/2022, please note that Mr. Yahya Salem

ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻨﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻡﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ - ﺩﻮﺒﻋ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻰﻴﺤﻳ /ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻻﺍ

Muhammad Abu Aboud - the respected representative of

ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

the Regular Bar Association in the membership of The

ﻻﺪﺑ 2022-05-29 ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Board of Directors of the Professional Company for Real

.ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺷﺭ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﻥﺯﺎﻣ /ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

Estate and Housing Investments as of May 29-2022

instead of the previous representative, Mr. Mazen Najib

Awad Rashidat.

29-05-2022

29-05-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti

Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Bourghal

Bourghal

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co. PSC published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2,28 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
Net income 2020 -0,47 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net cash 2020 0,34 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,88x
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bader Bassim Ali Nasser General Manager & Project Director
Hassan Abdul Jalil Al-Qatawneh Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Qassem Mohammed Al-Samara Chairman
Hanadi Rumaih Head-Administration
Ma'en Ali Mohammed Al-Suhiamat Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMEHANYA FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS & HOUSING CO. P.L.C.26.67%27
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.37%35 417
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.71%31 808
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.51%31 803
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.68%30 319
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.77%27 828