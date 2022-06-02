Almehanya for Real Estate Investments & Housing P L C : Disclosure (PROF) 2022 06 02

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY FOR
ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AND HOUSING
PM 02:45:41 2022-06-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 01-06-2022 02:45:41 PM
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of a board
member
The Professional Company for Real Estate Investments
ﺐﻴﻃﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﻳﺪﻬﺗ
and Housing presents you with best regards, later to the
) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ /ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻ , ﺕﺎﻴﺤﺘﻟﺍ
letter of the Regular Bar Association No. (74/4026/2022)
ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ , 2022/05/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ( 2022/4026/74
dated 05/29/2022, please note that Mr. Yahya Salem
ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻨﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻡﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ - ﺩﻮﺒﻋ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﻰﻴﺤﻳ /ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻻﺍ
Muhammad Abu Aboud - the respected representative of
ﺔﻴﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻴﻣﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ
the Regular Bar Association in the membership of The
ﻻﺪﺑ 2022-05-29 ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻻﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Board of Directors of the Professional Company for Real
.ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺷﺭ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﻥﺯﺎﻣ /ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ
Estate and Housing Investments as of May 29-2022
instead of the previous representative, Mr. Mazen Najib
Awad Rashidat.
29-05-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti
Mohammad Fouad Abed Al-Muti :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Bourghal
Bourghal
