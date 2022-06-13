Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Almirall, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALM   ES0157097017

ALMIRALL, S.A.

(ALM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
9.925 EUR   -2.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almirall S A : Happify Health and Almirall Go Live with Digital Solution to Support Psoriasis Patients

06/13/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Happify Health and Almirall Go Live with Digital Solution to Support Psoriasis Patients 13 June 2022
  • Happify Health and Almirall's partnership kicks off with the launch of Claro, a digital wellness solution for people with psoriasis to help improve their mental wellbeing, in Spain, the U.K. and Italy
  • An estimated 20% to 30% of patients with moderate to severe psoriasis also suffer from mental health issues, like anxiety and depression1
  • Claro is the first iteration of Happify Health's platform for people with psoriasis. It is available in English, Spanish, Italian and French

NEW YORK, NY, June 13, 2022 - Today, Happify Health, the Intelligent Healing Company™, and Almirall S.A.(BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced that Claro, a digital program developed via the innovative partnership of both companies, is live and now available to people with psoriasis in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Claro was built to improve the mental well-being of people with psoriasis through cognitive behavioral therapy, positive psychology, and mindfulness.

Psoriasis is one of the world's most prevalent skin diseases, affecting about 60 million people worldwide2. A 2019 study in Maedica, a Journal of Clinical Medicine, establishes a clear link between skin psychology and quality of life for people with psoriasis4.It is estimated that 20% to 30% of people, globally, with moderate to severe psoriasis also suffer from mental health issues, like anxiety and depression1. Approximately 80% of those affected with psoriasis have mild to moderate symptoms, with direct healthcare costs for treatment of psoriasis exceeding $65 billion annually3.

"At Almirall, we are proud to offer psoriasis patients a wide range of medicines that cover the whole spectrum of the disease, from mild to severe. Claro helps us to fulfill our commitment to people living with psoriasis, providing them with an enhanced solution addressed to their wellbeing, so they can get their lives back," said Dr. Volker Koscielny, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Almirall.

"Psoriasis is a significant burden in the daily life of 71% of people who suffer from it, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation in the U.K.3," said Theo Ahadome, Senior Vice President of Commercialization at Happify Health. "We are very pleased with the level of engagement we are seeing so far among Claro users, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to study how effective digital programs are at keeping psoriasis patients engaged during treatment for psoriasis and improving their quality of life."

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patient's needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: "Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life". We invest in differentiated and ground-breaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients in need.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange and (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 79-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Currently, Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2021 were 836.5 million euros.

For more information, please visit almirall.com

References

1. H.L. Richards, D.G. Fortune, C.E. Griffiths, C.J. Main. The contribution of perceptions of stigmatization to disability in patients with psoriasis. J Psychosom Res., 50 (2001), pp. 11-15.

2. National Psoriasis Foundation 2008 Survey Snapshot. Available from: PTT-24087-quality-of-life-issues-and-measurement-in-patients-with-psor (researchgate.net)

3. E.A. Dowlatshahi, M. Wakkee, L.R. Arends, T. Nijsten. The prevalence and odds of depressive symptoms and clinical depression in psoriasis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis. J Invest Dermatol., 134 (2014), pp. 1542-1551.

4. M. Esposito, R. Saraceno, A. Giunta, M. Maccarone, S. Chimenti. An Italian study on psoriasis and depression. Dermatology., 212 (2006), pp. 123-127.

Disclaimer

Almirall SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 860 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2022 41,6 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net Debt 2022 171 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,8x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 1 839 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 786
Free-Float 40,7%
