Almirall S A : and Happify Health enter into strategic partnership to develop evidencesupported digital therapeutics solutions for psoriasis patients

Almirall and Happify Health enter into strategic partnership to develop evidencesupported digital therapeutics solutions for psoriasis patients 28 January 2021

Almirall, S.A. (BME:ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, and Happify Health, a leader in digital therapeutics solutions to improve mental and physical health based in New York, will develop a version of its digital platform specifically for people with psoriasis in Spain, UK, Italy and France to be rolled out this year. It is estimated that 20-30% of patients with moderate to severe psoriasis suffer from mental health issues such as anxiety and depression1. Happify Health, through evidence-based and clinically validated platforms, delivers mental health solutions targeted to patients with chronic diseases.

The Almirall partnership with Happify Health will focus on a solution called CLARO targeted to addressing the mental health concerns of psoriasis patients. The goal of the CLARO program is to create a solution/service to help psoriasis patients improve their well-being when living with a chronic disease providing a meaningful, dynamic and fun user experience. CLARO will be delivered through the Almirall patient support program.

This new partnership demonstrates Almirall's commitment to deliver digital solutions to patients suffering from psoriasis. 'We are so pleased to be joining Happify Health on their mission to improve the lives of patients with chronic conditions. This partnership will allow us to provide patients with psoriasis a solution based on a clinically validated positive psychology platform. We selected Happify as our partner as they have already demonstrated a positive impact on the mental health of patients with chronic conditions, including psoriasis, in published research,' said Francesca Domenech Wuttke, Chief Digital Officer at Almirall.

'Since mental health events act as stressors that can trigger psoriasis flare ups, Happify is excited to work with a European leader like Almirall in this condition to address the mental and physical health symptoms of these patients,' said Chris Wasden, Head of Digital Therapeutics at Happify Health. 'Our digital therapeutic solution acts as a complement to Almirall's commitment to psoriasis patients to empower people with psoriasis to live full lives through meaningful behavior change. Together, we can help psoriasis patients, one patient at a time, and at scale.'

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patient's needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: 'Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life'. We invest in differentiated and groundbreaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients in need.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publically traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange and is a member of the IBEX 35 (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 77-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Currently, Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, through 13 subsidiaries, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2019 were 908.4 million euros.

For more information, please visitalmirall.com

About Happify

Health Happify Health is a global healthcare platform that combines digital therapeutics and care delivery solutions to improve mental and physical health. Incorporating advanced AI, Happify Health's effective, evidence-based connected platform uses scientific research from positive psychology, cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness, combined with a gamified approach and leading-edge technology, to positively impact everyday lives. Happify Health's unique end-to-end, personalized approach emphasizes the mind-body connection and implements meaningful behavior change to address the stress, anxiety and depression that is often comorbid for people living with chronic conditions. The platform offers a multi-channel suite of products for employers, health plans, pharmaceutical companies and consumers. Available in 10 languages, Happify Health's science-led, clinicallyvalidated platform provides access to a comprehensive intervention catalog, delivering better health outcomes by design.

For more information, visit www.happifyhealth.com

References

1 H.L. Richards, D.G. Fortune, C.E. Griffiths, C.J. Main The contribution of perceptions of stigmatisation to disability in patients with psoriasis J Psychosom Res., 50 (2001), pp. 11-15. The prevalence of comorbid depression in patients with psoriasis is estimated at between 20% and 30%, and rates as high as 62% have been reported. E.A. Dowlatshahi, M. Wakkee, L.R. Arends, T. NijstenThe prevalence and odds of depressive symptoms and clinical depression in psoriasis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis J Invest Dermatol., 134 (2014), pp. 1542-1551. M. Esposito, R. Saraceno, A. Giunta, M. Maccarone, S. ChimentiAn Italian study on psoriasis and depression Dermatology., 212 (2006), pp. 123-127.